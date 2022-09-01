Watch Big Eyes Coin Outperform Both Dogecoin and Tamadoge

The competition in the cryptosphere is fierce. Like every other industry where you have companies vying for top positions with features and utilities better than others, we have projects with strategies built around solutions to identified problems.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a blockchain network with initiatives for making meme cryptocurrencies reach the shores of uninformed crypto users. Unlike the idea of meme projects existing without real-world utility and their tokens having no true store of value, Big Eyes Coin is unique.

Big Eyes (BIG) introduces itself as a diversion from the famous dog coins to a cat token. Putting a one-of-a-kind mascot at its doors has proven an effective marketing strategy in getting holders through the doors and into its presales.

It is why the token, BIG, has hit over one million dollars in sales while still in the first phase of presales. However, there are other reasons why this meme token is set to outperform Dogecoin (DOGE)- the pioneer meme crypto, and Tamadoge (TAMA).

Here’s How Big Eyes (BIG) Intends to Take the NFT Industry By Storm

Records show that the NFT industry is valued at billions, significantly increasing from 2020 to 2021. Despite being young, there are predictions that the industry will register a higher incremental growth due to doubling market size and interest.

Although, there are limitations that have prevented investors- creators and collectors- from engaging with the advantages provided.

Big Eyes (BIG) will bring into the NFT space its unique collection of NFTs inspired by its desire to protect ocean sanctuaries and keep animals from getting scarce and going extinct. In addition, the platform will push until they attain a spot in the top ten NFT collections globally.

Moreover, the NFT collection will be available for holders with cheap tax, a percentage tax return, and generous royalty for creators. There will be an educational hub to educate greenhorns on navigating the NFT space, demystifying the obstacles placed around non-fungible tokens.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Benefits for Users With Big Eyes (BIG)

The Big Eyes (BIG) whitepaper states the blockchain platform is dedicated to the “express goal of shifting wealth into the DeFi ecosystem and protecting an important part of the world’s ecosystem.”

Decentralized Finance (DeFi), as a financial system, revamps the traditional idea of financial activities by removing censorship and intermediaries and is based on blockchain technology.

What Big Eyes (BIG) does better than other meme cryptos is take revenue instruments from different sources into the DeFi space. It then uses its community DeFi token- BIG, as a wealth generator for end-users.

Taking a step further, Big Eyes (BIG) will build a blockchain ecosystem around its platform for self-propagation and hypergrowth. As the project expands, the token’s value will rise, and holders will multiply their portfolio worth.

Opportunities Begin From Presales and the BIG Token

Big Eyes (BIG) presales is the only time to get BIG tokens at the lowest price, and luckily- presales haven't ended. You can go to the official website and purchase your favorite cat token.

The best part of buying BIG is that there are no transaction fees or tariffs.

Easy Steps to Buying Big Eyes (BIG) Tokens

Three steps, a choice of ETH or USDT and a Wallet Connect supported wallet. These requirements are all you need.

First, get either MetaMask or Trust Wallet. MetaMask is best for desktop purchases and Trust Wallet using your phone.

Then, you’ll need to connect your wallet. The appropriate option, “Connect Wallet,” will be provided to you. You can then swap your ETH for Big Eyes (BIG) and purchase the needed amount.

If you don’t have Ether (ETH), but you want to use the crypto coin, then you’ll have to get the minimum worth

of $15 with your bank card. Remember that the lowest amount of BIG you can buy is 1,000 BIG tokens.

If not ETH, you can convert $15 of USDT to get BIG tokens.

You’re done, and all you need to do is sit back until the presale is over.

What Is Dogecoin? Is This Meme Coin Becoming Outdated?

Dogecoin (DOGE) started in 2013, coming into the crypto industry when it was still in its infancy. For many crypto users, blockchains weren’t meant to be named after a meme and certainly not for “joke” purposes. This attracted holders in their hoards to see what the meme coin could do, but also a lot of scepticism about the volatility DOGE presented.

However, curiosity won over, and for a token that wasn’t created to have any real-world utility, it recorded an unexpected height- still below a dollar- in 2017.

Dogecoin (DOGE) presented a unique proposal unlike seen when it launched. There wasn’t any public sale to boost the coin’s worth. Instead, they set a cap of 100 billion coins and told anyone with average computing power to begin mining Doge immediately. It also had a random block reward system until things were fixed to give miners fair chances of earning more.

Dogecoin (DOGE) Over the Years

The crypto bubble for Dogecoin (DOGE) saw it through two short-lived big price jumps for the first four years after its launch. The first happened immediately after the coin entered the market, and the second was a general wave of price increases that swept through the cryptocurrency market in 2017. It rode that high till early 2018,

After that, Dogecoin (DOGE) began dropping, even while other coins and tokens found a way to boost their prices. Hype for the cryptocurrency waned, and analysts began labelling the project as a bubble that had sunk investors’ money.

Hope brought Dogecoin (DOGE) back to life in 2021 when Elon Musk and renowned celebrities took a renewed interest in the coin. Holders multiplied, and Dogecoin (DOGE) recorded a price surge that beat its all-time high.

There is still scepticism where DOGE is concerned, as its utilities are not convincing enough to most, but the coin’s desire to reach the moon hasn’t waned.

Tamadoge Shows Signs Of Slowing Down

Play-to-earn meme tokens aren’t familiar, so Tamadoge (TAMA) earned an advantage. The P2E platform has a metaverse where players can mint Tamadoge pets and use their pets to battle other players.

Having its mascot as one of the “doges,” it sends a message of its intention to take over the previous canine-meme cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). An applaudable attempt, as investors are watching keenly to see if the token will bring its goal to fruition.

Hopefully, Tamadoge (TAMA), with its features of no-tax and real-world value, can present itself as the true “Dogecoin (DOGE) alternative.”

The Final Word

Statistics are in Big Eyes (BIG) token’s favor, as crypto analysts predict an upward trajectory even as its first week of presales rolls into the second. There’s much expectation from the meme token, and they haven’t disappointed so far.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.