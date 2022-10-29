Ways for Kids to Beat Boredom

India, October 28: A common emotion among children is boredom. It happens when your child feels energetic yet unsure of how to channel their vigour. In today’s competitive digital culture, children should be equipped with the finest development resources for them to grow significantly. It is necessary to promote and encourage kids' learning while playing to support their overall development and beat boredom in a fun and safe environment as they enter the world of interactive learning.

Today's young generations are significantly impacted by smartphones and other contemporary technological devices. Increased and unsupervised internet use has infiltrated their lives & worsened developmental & behavioural concerns in them. While technology paves a way for innovation and social interaction, its increased usage can make it challenging for children’s physical and mental health development.

Every child possesses a unique way of imagination & has the right to learn, and the team of Federal Soft Systems believes that they should have access to the best & innovative learning facilities. Magik Mat, an innovative Edutech product from Federal Soft Systems, is designed to create a positive impact and boost children's enthusiasm for learning. It aims to spark children's curiosity through creative learning, and it has been successful.

“Bring empowerment to the next-gen kids to explore the wonders of childhood, beat boredom, and reach their full potential with Magik Mat.”

The benefits of an interactive learning approach in children are many. Fun activities for kids when a child is bored; enable them to understand themselves better. Opportunities to experience interactive learning allow them to engage with their surroundings, boost their power of imagination, explore their innate potential, and enable them to learn most of the aspects of holistic learning including patience, leadership, teamwork, strategy, survival instincts and many more.

Magik Mat is a unified collection of thoughtfully designed awesome animated Edu games with easy and kid-friendly controls and holds a passion for child development. It is a multi-purpose gadget developed for kids that performs the most critical learning functions, i.e., inspiring them to 'experience' learning through mind and body allowing them to remember and recall what they have learned through an innovative learning approach. The innovative Edutech product plays an important role in immersive learning and holistic development for kids to boost their confidence, develop mind-body coordination, combat boredom, enable them to learn while playing & grow significantly.

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.