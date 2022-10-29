 Ways for Kids to Beat Boredom : The Tribune India

Ways for Kids to Beat Boredom

Ways for Kids to Beat Boredom

MagikMat - helping children reach their true potential



India, October 28: A common emotion among children is boredom. It happens when your child feels energetic yet unsure of how to channel their vigour. In today’s competitive digital culture, children should be equipped with the finest development resources for them to grow significantly. It is necessary to promote and encourage kids' learning while playing to support their overall development and beat boredom in a fun and safe environment as they enter the world of interactive learning.

 

Today's young generations are significantly impacted by smartphones and other contemporary technological devices. Increased and unsupervised internet use has infiltrated their lives & worsened developmental & behavioural concerns in them. While technology paves a way for innovation and social interaction, its increased usage can make it challenging for children’s physical and mental health development.

 

Every child possesses a unique way of imagination & has the right to learn, and the team of Federal Soft Systems believes that they should have access to the best & innovative learning facilities. Magik Mat, an innovative Edutech product from Federal Soft Systems, is designed to create a positive impact and boost children's enthusiasm for learning. It aims to spark children's curiosity through creative learning, and it has been successful.

 

“Bring empowerment to the next-gen kids to explore the wonders of childhood, beat boredom, and reach their full potential with Magik Mat.”

 

The benefits of an interactive learning approach in children are many. Fun activities for kids when a child is bored; enable them to understand themselves better. Opportunities to experience interactive learning allow them to engage with their surroundings, boost their power of imagination, explore their innate potential, and enable them to learn most of the aspects of holistic learning including patience, leadership, teamwork, strategy, survival instincts and many more.

 

Magik Mat is a unified collection of thoughtfully designed awesome animated Edu games with easy and kid-friendly controls and holds a passion for child development. It is a multi-purpose gadget developed for kids that performs the most critical learning functions, i.e., inspiring them to 'experience' learning through mind and body allowing them to remember and recall what they have learned through an innovative learning approach. The innovative Edutech product plays an important role in immersive learning and holistic development for kids to boost their confidence, develop mind-body coordination, combat boredom, enable them to learn while playing & grow significantly.

 

Disclaimer : The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

2
Nation

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane's engine catches fire; emergency declared at Delhi airport

3
Brand Connect

ACV Burn Keto Reviews - Unique ACV Burn Apple Cider Vinegar Keto Gummies or Scam?

4
Brand Connect

[#Alert Scammer] Maggie Beer Keto Gummies (Australia) – How Maggie Beer ACV Keto Gummies Work? Carefully Use Maggie Beer Weight loss Gummies?

5
Diaspora

Indian Embassy begins exercise to help 100 Punjabi workers stranded in Abu Dhabi

6
Entertainment

Watch: Taapsee Pannu joins hands with Hemkunt Foundation, becomes its first female ambassador

7
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

8
Punjab

Four shooters of Bambiha gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

9
Punjab

20 days later, Punjab farmers call off protest near CM Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur house

10
Ludhiana

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

Don't Miss

View All
Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Top News

Counter-terrorism has become one of top priorities during India’s ongoing tenure in UN Security Council, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi

Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble burning increasing in Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says ‘waterman’ Rajendra Singh

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...


Cities

View All

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler from Tarn Taran booked

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

In Chandigarh, Safai Karamchari's daughter, national level basketball player cracks medical school

In Chandigarh, safai karamchari's daughter, also a national-level basketball player, cracks medical school

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

Chandigarh: Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Chandigarh factory blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

Chandigarh: 3 Centra Mall shops sealed over tax dues

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble burning increasing in Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

L-G asks MCD to take strict legal action against elements 'misleading' Delhi about landfills

Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

Print deities' images on notes, Kejriwal writes to PM

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame college

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame Jalandhar college

Jalandhar farmers honoured for not burning paddy stubble

Over 1L agri equipment provided to farmers on subsidy: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Kajla Society Embezzlement case: Another accused held

Indian embassy seeks details of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Ludhiana: Facing slump, industry asking labourers to take a break

Ludhiana industrialist held for Rs 1,531-cr fraud

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

Trial for processing legacy waste successful, says official

Heart surgeries on hold at Rajindra hospital

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

600 cartons of liquor seized in Patiala

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Narinder Kaur Bharaj among 3 MLAs nominated to Punjabi University Senate

Book on special children released