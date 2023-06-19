 Wellbutrin Drug Test Guide: How To Flush Wellbutrin Out Of Your System Fast : The Tribune India

Wellbutrin Drug Test Guide: How To Flush Wellbutrin Out Of Your System Fast

It’s not illegal to use Wellbutrin, and as long as it’s for a legitimate reason then employers and other people won’t have a problem with it either. But there some circumstances under which you need to know how to flush Wellbutrin out of your system fast.

So that’s exactly what I’m going to do right now. We’re going to talk you through everything you need to know.

I’ll tell you the methods for avoiding Wellbutrin drug test detection in urine, blood, hair, and saliva.

>>>Click Here To Buy The Best Detox Products<<<

I’ll also cover exactly how and why Wellbutrin will appear on a drug test, talk you through everything you need to know, and also explain what a Wellbutrin false positive drug test result means.

What Is Wellbutrin & Will It Show Up On A Drug Test?

Wellbutrin is actually a brand name for the generic medication Bupropion. It also known by many other brand names, but Wellbutrin is the main one that people recognize.

It’s used primarily as an antidepressant. It avoids the issues with SSRI medications, which can be notable. However, it’s also used as a slimming agent, for recreational use, and for smoking cessation purposes.

Wellbutrin has been around since 1970s, then went through some bad publicity in the 80s, and was then reformulated and re-dosed, and made much safer and more tolerable.

Will it show up on a drug test though? The answer to that is no it won’t and yes it will.

It won’t because it’s not looked for specifically on any standard drug test. So, nobody is going to find Wellbutrin and ask why you are using it.

But on the downside, it is an amphetamine. It’s mild, but it can still show up on a drug test as such.

Methods For Hiding Wellbutrin From A Drug Test

Let’s quick start right now by telling you how to hide Wellbutrin use from the four main types of drug test you could face.

1. Urine Drug Test

You are most likely going to face a urine drug test. This is good news, because they are overwhelmingly unsupervised. That means nobody will be looking at you, and often they not even in the same room.

This makes it easy to beat. You’ll use high-quality synthetic urine to do it. They won’t search you intimately on the way in, so simply tuck the prepared fake sample into your underwear, and wear baggy trousers so that it can’t be seen.

Quick Luck is a highly complex synthetic urine, having the following characteristics:

  • Perfectly balanced for pH and specific gravity
  • Contains the right amounts of urea, uric acid, creatinine
  • Contains 14 common chemicals found in urine
  • Uses heat activator powder
  • Looks, froths, and even smells like urine

So not only will this urine pass close scrutiny it will undergo, getting through validity checks, and even fooling a curious lab tech, but it also doesn’t rely on a heatpad to stay within the correct temperature range.

The heat activator Powder included with Quick Luck synthetic urine is a game changer. In just two minutes, you can have a sample within the correct temperature range.

Tap in about one quarter of the heat activator powder, shake it gently until it dissolves, then carefully watch the temperature strip. Repeat until you get a good reading, and then you have about 15 minutes to submit your sample.

The best alternative is good quality detox drink is Rescue Cleanse.

Not quite as efficient as the fake urine, because some toxins could slip through if you don’t have time to fully detoxify, or you have lots of toxins in your body.

But it is still offer you around 90% chance of being clean for three or four hours during which you can submit a clean sample.

Rescue Cleanse is the best of the bunch, flushing out your body thoroughly, and replacing the things flushed out so that your urine appears natural. This acceleration leaves a gap in the toxin flow through the kidneys and into your bladder of two or three hours during which you can submit a clean sample.

2. Oral Drug Test

The problem with oral drug testing is its immediacy. With just a few minutes notice you can be facing one, and have very little time to prepare.

Oral Clear saliva neutralizing gum is the solution. It’s actually literally a solution in a small capsule.

It’s highly concentrated mouthwash that can neutralize the saliva in your mouth for about 15 minutes.

Simply pop the capsule in your mouth, work the liquid around the gums and lower part of your mouth with your tongue, and then swallow the lot.

It’s untraceable, and so discreet that you can even use with somebody preparing to do the test in the room with you.

3. Blood Drug Test

For most types of drug, you are unlikely to get caught from a blood drug test. That’s because blood drug testing is rare due to the fact that most substances don’t remain in blood for very long, usually 48 hours at the absolute maximum.

However, Wellbutrin is actually slightly different. If you’re a regular daily user, then it can be detectable in blood for a week or longer, which is as long as urine detection. This is because of the way the body uses it, and its long half life (around 30 hours).

For both blood drug testing and urine drug testing the best thing to do is to naturally detox your body.

Live a healthy lifestyle, and accelerate the removal of metabolites from your body using Toxin Rid detox pills. These will remove them about 50% faster than you can achieve naturally, leaving you clean in just a couple of days.

As an insurance policy on the day of your test, you can team Toxin Rid pills up with a good quality detox drink to mask any remaining stray toxins.

4. Hair Drug Test

Anything that you have taken the enters the bloodstream will appear on a hair drug test. That’s because some of the metabolites will get trapped in the hair follicles and grow out inside the hair shaft.

The only way to get rid of these is to use something called the Macujo method.

The Macujo method uses old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo, alongside proprietary household ingredients, to open up the hard cuticle layer of each after pair, and flush out the toxins.

It’s not easy to do, but it is the only way to pass a hair drug test, and if you are worried about a Wellbutrin hair drug test, then it’s your only option.

Explaining The Wellbutrin False Positive Drug Test Result

If you’re using Wellbutrin for a legitimate reason, either prescribed or not, then you have no problems.

Because it’s not illegal, just declare it as a potential false positive problem to the drug testing company, and there shouldn’t be any comeback.

However, you might be using it for a reason you don’t want anyone to know about, and you might be using it without prescription. That might be problematic for some employment purposes.

Even though I’ve already said that Wellbutrin isn’t specifically look for, its chemical structure is that of an amphetamine.

Around 3% of people who use Wellbutrin will show up as a false positive on a drug test as using amphetamines. That’s been shown by studies which have looked at historic drug tests.

So although it’s not a high risk, the strategies just outlined can be a really easy way to avoid any awkward questions and situations.

Does Wellbutrin Show Up On A 12 Panel Drug Test?

The number of panels does not mean that drug test is more intrusive, it just means they look for more substances.

So, Wellbutrin won’t show up on any standard drug test, not even the extended 14 panel test which is the highest you can go to.

But as I’ve explained, it could show up on any drug test that looks for amphetamines.

Buying Products To Mask Wellbutrin/Flush Wellbutrin Out Of Your System

If you’re using Wellbutrin and you don’t want people to find out, or it could hinder your progress, then the best way to deal with it is to learn how to flush Wellbutrin out of your system fast.

I’ve explained the best strategies, now let’s just finish up here by telling you where to buy the products I’ve talked about:

  • Quick Luck synthetic urine is available direct from Clear Choice, through their web store at test negative.
  • Rescue cleanse and Oral Clear available direct from Clear Choice through their web store at test negative.
  • Old-style Aloe Toxin Rid shampoo is available from Test Clear.

 

 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Wellbutrin shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

