What are the types of desert safari?

A desert safari is a very popular sport in UAE that has its roots in the prehistoric Bedu lifestyle. It is a fantastic way to have thrilling adventures while also getting to know the stunning desert. These tours are organized at a plethora of locations. While four-wheel drives are typically used for desert safaris, you should consider taking a camel caravan instead if you want to see the traditional way. Hope this was helpful; cheers!

What are the various Desert tour types?

There are basically five distinct types of Best Dubai Desert Safaris available such as Morning Desert Safari, Evening Desert Safari, Overnight Desert Safari, The 4x4 Desert Safari, and The Camel Safari.

Morning Desert Safari:

Many people don't have time to prepare for an evening safari due to their various hectic schedules. So they can take part in an exciting adventure tour, a morning desert safari. With the desert safari, you may enjoy quad bikes, camel rides, and sand skiing in addition to roughly 20 minutes of thrilling dune bashing and an electrifying camp adventure. Depending on your vacation package, the morning safari may change and duration of the whole experience provided by companies may vary but most of the companies provide roughly a 2-hour package trip on average. For those who are not interested in camping and dining, it is the best choice.

Evening Desert Safari

If you're looking for lifelong memories, then here is a fantastic activity which would definitely present you with wonderful memories. Then embarking on this experience would be great. The Evening Desert Safari showcases UAE at its finest, and the sun's rays at sunset make for the ideal backdrop for the best photos. This package also includes activities like hot air balloon rides and dune bashing, allowing guests to fully appreciate the dusk.

Overnight Desert Safari

When everyone is asleep in the camp, explore the Arabian Desert at night. Don't forget to bring a camera so you can record the sunrise over Dubai's sandy desert. Explore henna art, traditional attire, and camel rides on this overnight desert adventure. You can sit by yourself after dinner and listen to the sound of the wind sandblasting in the still night. Watch a belly dancer perform a few steps if you enjoy dancing. Enjoy sand skiing and dune buggying. Don't forget to pack blankets and sleeping bags for the night.

The 4x4 Desert Safari

A source of countless things to explore is the UAE. In general, the safari is more than just an adventure, and while you're still on the trip, you can have a more unforgettable experience.

There are many things to do once you've been driven by a 4x4 to the event location in the desert. For instance, a must-do activity on this kind of tour is camel riding. It's also fun to ride an ATV by yourself or to get henna on your hands for a change.

Comparatively speaking, riding a camel into the desert is faster than using a 4x4 vehicle. These vehicles, however, may be unable to access specific locations due to their limited capabilities.

The Camel Safari

On the "ship of the sea," explore the UAE deserts in the traditional manner. Make your fantasy of touring the Middle East like a prince a reality by mounting a camel. One of the main draws of a desert safari in the UAE is it. Instead of the jerky ride of a Hummer, a camel safari lets you enjoy the desert at a leisurely pace.

Camels are among the first forms of exploration, and riding one is among the most thrilling experiences. In contrast, to a 4x4 journey, camel riding is relaxing for the tourists and offers them more time to think while the desert winds prickle their skin. Furthermore, camels can travel through areas that are inaccessible to cars.

Why engage in a desert safari?

Among the most popular things to do in the UAE is a desert safari. It makes sense why, considering that there isn't anything more thrilling than spending the day in the desert where all you can see is sand and sun.

Get the best combination of 4x4 off-road adventures, a look at the traditionally nomadic Bedouin culture, freshly prepared Emirati dinners, animal sightings, and much more with one safari ticket! Let's look at the top Emirates-Desert Safari tickets, tour highlights, and everything else you'll need for a wonderful journey over the extensive sand dunes of the Arabian desert.