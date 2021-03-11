What are the types of desert safari?

What are the types of desert safari?

A desert safari is a very popular sport in UAE that has its roots in the prehistoric Bedu lifestyle. It is a fantastic way to have thrilling adventures while also getting to know the stunning desert. These tours are organized at a plethora of locations.  While four-wheel drives are typically used for desert safaris, you should consider taking a camel caravan instead if you want to see the traditional way. Hope this was helpful; cheers!

 

What are the various Desert tour types?

There are basically five distinct types of Best Dubai Desert Safaris available such as Morning Desert Safari, Evening Desert Safari, Overnight Desert Safari, The 4x4 Desert Safari, and The Camel Safari.

 

Morning Desert Safari:

Many people don't have time to prepare for an evening safari due to their various hectic schedules. So they can take part in an exciting adventure tour, a morning desert safari. With the desert safari, you may enjoy quad bikes, camel rides, and sand skiing in addition to roughly 20 minutes of thrilling dune bashing and an electrifying camp adventure. Depending on your vacation package, the morning safari may change and duration of the whole experience provided by companies may vary but most of the companies provide roughly a 2-hour package trip on average. For those who are not interested in camping and dining, it is the best choice.

 

Evening Desert Safari

If you're looking for lifelong memories, then here is a fantastic activity which would definitely present you with wonderful memories. Then embarking on this experience would be great. The Evening Desert Safari showcases UAE at its finest, and the sun's rays at sunset make for the ideal backdrop for the best photos. This package also includes activities like hot air balloon rides and dune bashing, allowing guests to fully appreciate the dusk.

 

Overnight Desert Safari

When everyone is asleep in the camp, explore the Arabian Desert at night. Don't forget to bring a camera so you can record the sunrise over Dubai's sandy desert. Explore henna art, traditional attire, and camel rides on this overnight desert adventure. You can sit by yourself after dinner and listen to the sound of the wind sandblasting in the still night. Watch a belly dancer perform a few steps if you enjoy dancing. Enjoy sand skiing and dune buggying. Don't forget to pack blankets and sleeping bags for the night.

 

The 4x4 Desert Safari

A source of countless things to explore is the UAE. In general, the safari is more than just an adventure, and while you're still on the trip, you can have a more unforgettable experience.

 

There are many things to do once you've been driven by a 4x4 to the event location in the desert. For instance, a must-do activity on this kind of tour is camel riding. It's also fun to ride an ATV by yourself or to get henna on your hands for a change.

Comparatively speaking, riding a camel into the desert is faster than using a 4x4 vehicle. These vehicles, however, may be unable to access specific locations due to their limited capabilities.

 

The Camel Safari

On the "ship of the sea," explore the UAE deserts in the traditional manner. Make your fantasy of touring the Middle East like a prince a reality by mounting a camel. One of the main draws of a desert safari in the UAE is it. Instead of the jerky ride of a Hummer, a camel safari lets you enjoy the desert at a leisurely pace.

 

Camels are among the first forms of exploration, and riding one is among the most thrilling experiences. In contrast, to a 4x4 journey, camel riding is relaxing for the tourists and offers them more time to think while the desert winds prickle their skin. Furthermore, camels can travel through areas that are inaccessible to cars.

 

Why engage in a desert safari?

Among the most popular things to do in the UAE is a desert safari. It makes sense why, considering that there isn't anything more thrilling than spending the day in the desert where all you can see is sand and sun.

 

Get the best combination of 4x4 off-road adventures, a look at the traditionally nomadic Bedouin culture, freshly prepared Emirati dinners, animal sightings, and much more with one safari ticket! Let's look at the top Emirates-Desert Safari tickets, tour highlights, and everything else you'll need for a wonderful journey over the extensive sand dunes of the Arabian desert.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Solan-Shimla national highway stretch caves in, traffic diverted

2
Trending

Chinese groom plays cheating wife's sex video with her brother-in-law at own wedding

3
Entertainment

Comedian Raju Srivastava's health deteriorates

4
Punjab

Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation accepted

5
Punjab

Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu’s personal assistant’s car stopped by bikers, attack him with sharp-edged weapons

6
Punjab

Video of Punjab Speaker's security manhandling truck driver emerges; truckers criticise AAP govt

7
Trending

Bobby Kataria of viral smoking video now claims it was a dummy plane; 'How can you take lighter?'

8
J & K

JeM attack on Rajouri Army camp raises several questions

9
Delhi

3 girls kidnapped, raped in Delhi; police told to submit action taken report by August 14

10
Entertainment

Pakistan media approaches government for NOC on screening of Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Don't Miss

View All
42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changes tack yet again, ED gets special mention
Trending

Twitterati initiates laugh riot over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar changing tack yet again, ED gets special mention

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘295’ roars at closing ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Sikh MP Preet Gill posts video on Twitter

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur
Punjab

‘Bollywood-style’ chase caught on camera as police nab drug peddlers in Feozepur

Separated at India-Pak Partition, 92-year-old Punjab man to reunite with his nephew in Pakistan
Punjab

How duplicated thumb reunite family separated by Partition

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt charges Rs 85 lakh to Rs 1 crore for a social media post: Report

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives
Schools

Palampur: Schoolkids cross makeshift wooden bridge, risk lives

Top News

Taiwan issue: India calls for de-escalation of tensions

Taiwan issue: India calls for restraint, says it does not explicitly endorse ‘One-China’ policy

MEA’s call for avoidance of unilateral actions to change sta...

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

No PM ambitions, but ready to play role in forging opposition unity: Nitish

'It is my wish that all come together'

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Migrant labourer shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

The attack came three days ahead of 75th Independence Day on...

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

Himachal Government introduces more stringent version of anti-conversion law

The Act prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, un...

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

Nude photoshoot: Mumbai Police to question actor Ranveer Singh on August 22

A case has been registered at Chembur police station against...

Cities

View All

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Finally, Amritsar MC cracks down on Heritage Street encroachers

Amritsar: Police suspect personal enmity behind 83-year-old's murder

Gurdaspur administrators race against time to repair roads before 'Babe da Viah'

Sukhwant Kaur still treasures memories of her village in Pak

Amritsar youth sets record with 185 one-handed claps in 30 seconds

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Now, lab on wheels in Chandigarh to test food items for adulteration

Chandigarh: Tricolour put up at Sec 15 house of SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu

Chandigarh MC to auction 60 Car Bazaar sites

Covid: 68-yr-old dies in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Mercury drops by 6 °C, cloudy weather ahead

Delhi Police recovers 2,000 live cartridges ahead of I-Day

Delhi Police recover over 2,200 live cartridges ahead of I-Day; 6 held, terror angle not ruled out

Woman moves Delhi High Court to stop her close friend to travel abroad for Euthanasia

Yamuna water level crosses danger mark in Delhi

'Not part of any alliance': AAP on Nitish Kumar being projected as PM candidate for 2024 LS polls

21-yr-old kills mother suspecting affair in Gurugram; hides body under cot

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Tension outside mall over screening of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha

Day 4: Cane growers' dharna continues

Three arrested with 40-kg poppy husk brought from Rajasthan

3 held with Rs 7.5L in bank robbery case

Honour last year's nominees at I-Day event: Social workers

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

PPCB officials told to check release of effluents into Sutlej

Deworming tablets distributed among children in Ahmedgarh

Security upped at Sahnewal ahead of I-Day celebrations

Cops celebrate Raksha Bandhan with students

Learning financial lessons during lockdown

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

16 private colleges barred by Punjabi University from offering MA, MEd courses

Patiala: Cricket star Harmanpreet back home, gets a rousing welcome

Diarrhoea: Patiala MC begins water quality check

Patiala: Control room set up to tackle disease outbreak

Patiala: 240th edition of drama fest held