Which Is the Fastest Moped for Sale?

Which Is the Fastest Moped for Sale?

Moped enthusiasts all around the world love these little motor bikes for any number of reasons, principle among them the speed and convenience of riding one. For many moped owners, speed is one of the top concerns. The faster a moped can go, the more valuable it becomes to many such enthusiasts.

So, taking this into account, which is the faster moped for sale currently? In this article, we’re going to answer this question and more, so keep reading to get all the details you need to know about the fastest mopeds for sale now.

Fastest Mopeds

In this section, we’re going to list out all the fastest mopeds that are currently for sale on the market and give you a brief rundown of each of them.

·       Aprilia SR 150 Race

First up, we have the Aprilia SR 150 Race, which is arguably one of the fastest mopeds on the market at the time of writing this article. Breaking away from the normal mold that most mopeds follow, the Aprilia SR 150 Race runs on a 150 cc racing speed engine, which allows it to hit much higher speeds than normal mopeds. It can reach speeds of up to 150 mph, which is a mind-blowing speed that puts it at the top of the list of the fastest mopeds in the world.

·       TVS Ntorq

The TVS Ntorq is the next fastest moped on the market right now. This superbike is the fastest that Ntorq has ever produced, coming in at a top speed of over 100 mph. The TVS comes with a solid 3 valve engine, coming in at 124.79cc. This moped is able to maintain top speeds and outpace other top contenders with ease.

·       Honda Grazia

Another one of the fastest mopeds in the world, the Honda Grazia can hit speeds of over 100 mph, putting it just below the TVS Ntorq in terms of maximum speed. With a special 125cc engine, the Honda Grazia can shift quick and smoothly, making it a dream to handle at the same time as being one of the fastest scooters in the world.

·       BMW C 650 GT

This lightning fast scooter is produced by the BMW company, whose HQ is located in Germany. The BMW C 650 GT comes in at top speeds of over 100 mph, only just barely slower than the Honda Grazia.

Unlike most mopeds and smaller scooters, this moped from BMW has a ton of power, with a relatively large and urbane engine. With on board ABS and solid traction control, this moped may be too large and bulky to even be considered a scooter by some.

·       Vespa GTS 300 Super

This moped is the smoothest of the smooth, manufactured by the legendary Vespa. With two tone alloy rims, its path will be highlighted as it zips over the road at high speeds. This is one moped with a sporty classic look and feel, while still delivering top speeds on the race track.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

6
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

8
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

9
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

10
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard

Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent

Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent

All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Youth Congress says Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher 'missing' as city plunges into darkness

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated