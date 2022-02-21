Which Is the Fastest Moped for Sale?

Moped enthusiasts all around the world love these little motor bikes for any number of reasons, principle among them the speed and convenience of riding one. For many moped owners, speed is one of the top concerns. The faster a moped can go, the more valuable it becomes to many such enthusiasts.

So, taking this into account, which is the faster moped for sale currently? In this article, we’re going to answer this question and more, so keep reading to get all the details you need to know about the fastest mopeds for sale now.

Fastest Mopeds

In this section, we’re going to list out all the fastest mopeds that are currently for sale on the market and give you a brief rundown of each of them.

· Aprilia SR 150 Race

First up, we have the Aprilia SR 150 Race, which is arguably one of the fastest mopeds on the market at the time of writing this article. Breaking away from the normal mold that most mopeds follow, the Aprilia SR 150 Race runs on a 150 cc racing speed engine, which allows it to hit much higher speeds than normal mopeds. It can reach speeds of up to 150 mph, which is a mind-blowing speed that puts it at the top of the list of the fastest mopeds in the world.

· TVS Ntorq

The TVS Ntorq is the next fastest moped on the market right now. This superbike is the fastest that Ntorq has ever produced, coming in at a top speed of over 100 mph. The TVS comes with a solid 3 valve engine, coming in at 124.79cc. This moped is able to maintain top speeds and outpace other top contenders with ease.

· Honda Grazia

Another one of the fastest mopeds in the world, the Honda Grazia can hit speeds of over 100 mph, putting it just below the TVS Ntorq in terms of maximum speed. With a special 125cc engine, the Honda Grazia can shift quick and smoothly, making it a dream to handle at the same time as being one of the fastest scooters in the world.

· BMW C 650 GT

This lightning fast scooter is produced by the BMW company, whose HQ is located in Germany. The BMW C 650 GT comes in at top speeds of over 100 mph, only just barely slower than the Honda Grazia.

Unlike most mopeds and smaller scooters, this moped from BMW has a ton of power, with a relatively large and urbane engine. With on board ABS and solid traction control, this moped may be too large and bulky to even be considered a scooter by some.

· Vespa GTS 300 Super

This moped is the smoothest of the smooth, manufactured by the legendary Vespa. With two tone alloy rims, its path will be highlighted as it zips over the road at high speeds. This is one moped with a sporty classic look and feel, while still delivering top speeds on the race track.