Why Moissanite Engagement Rings Are So Popular

The Moissanite gemstone has been in the jewelry industry for centuries. However, it was not until recently that people started to realize its potential as a diamond alternative. Today, people buy all sorts of jewelry including Moissanite bracelets, rings and necklaces. You can choose the one that best suits your style and budget. 

This precious stone, also called “the diamond of diamonds.” This is so because of its many similarities with diamonds. However, moissanite is much more available than diamond because most of what you will find in the market is lab-grown. 

Moissanite is actually silicon carbide as found in the laboratory. It is one of the hardest stones on earth, so you can be sure that your Moissanite engagement ring will last forever. If you are looking for an affordable way to add some sparkle to your relationship, then you should consider buying an engagement ring made of this stone.

Increasing Moissanite Popularity in the Market 

For a long time, jewelry enthusiasts have vouched for diamond as the only true symbol of love. Now, there is another option: moissanite. While this stone is not quite as popular as diamond, it is gaining traction among consumers who want something different from their traditional engagement ring. Here are key reasons as to why: 

1.     Hardness and Durability

 

Moissanite is an extremely hard and durable material with a high luster. It also offers better resistance to scratching and breaking compared to diamonds. In fact, it is even harder and that is why it is a huge preference to modern diamonds.

 

2.     Availability and cost

 

Lab grown moissanite is now widely available in the market. This means that you do not need to worry about where to get your engagement rings. Moreover, this gem comes at a lower price than diamonds. For example, moissanite engagement rings are usually less expensive than diamond engagement rings.

 

Making the stone in the lab makes it more ethical and environment-friendly than diamond. Therefore, many people choose it over diamond because of this same reason. Most diamond comes from mines dominated by conflict and harm to the environment. 

 

3.     Shapes and sizes 

 

There are various shapes and sizes of this wonderful stone. Some of them include round, princess cut, emerald cut, oval, pear shape and heart shape. These designs make moissanite engagement rings very versatile. They can fit any wedding band or engagement ring setting. All this is possible because you can make them in the laboratory. 

 

4.     Longevity 

 

Moissanite lasts longer than diamonds. A study conducted by the American Gem Society (AGS) showed that it lasted up to 10 times longer than diamonds. According to the AGS, this was due to the hardness of the stone. Improved lab processes has also helped to produce long lasting moissanite for jewelry use. 

 

5.     Design Options

 

While moissanite is still relatively new in the industry, designers are already coming up with innovative ways to make use of this amazing gemstone. Some designs include moissanite bands, wedding bands, eternity rings, etc. These unique designs help to showcase the beauty of this stone.

 

6.     Light and Easy to Maintain 

 

Another reason why the stone is becoming increasingly popular is that it is light and easy to maintain. Moissanite gives you a perfect lightweight engagement ring leaving you comfortable throughout. Again, unlike diamonds, it does not require special care. All you need to do is keep it clean and dry.

 

7.     Hypoallergenic Qualities 

 

Moissanite is also hypoallergenic which makes it safe for those with allergies. For that reason, it makes a favorite choice for jewelry lovers. Everyone wants to wear something that is safe and will protect their good health hence the choice of moissanite engagement rings. 

 

If you are looking for a beautiful alternative to diamonds, then moissanite engagement rings might just be the answer. You can choose from a wide range of styles and designs to find the perfect match for your partner.

 

Moissanite is a great alternative to diamond especially on getting affordable quality jewelry. Therefore, if you are planning to propose your loved one soon, then you should consider getting moissanite engagement rings instead of diamond options. They are both equally beautiful, but the difference lies in how they look and feel. Diamonds are the ultimate symbol of love, while moissanite is an adorable alternative.

 

