Wisdom Supplement Reviews: Bible-Based Herbal Blend Christian Daily Supplement


Do you ever notice that our health is declining day by day? Not only aged people but younger people are struggling with poor health too. This is mainly because of our contemporary lifestyle. Don't you wish there was a reliable formula to fully restore our health without effort? Well, no expecting anymore because Wisdom has come in with their new supplement!

What is Wisdom?

Wisdom is a natural dietary supplement based on the Biblical faith. It is advertised on the official website as the "First Christian's Daily Supplement". It comprises 8 organic ingredients fully backed by years of scientific research. All of them combine to rejuvenate your health and elevate your energy levels.

Dr. Patrick Gentempo founded Wisdom. Dr.Patrick is a popular chiropractor in the medical industry. He also owns many healthcare organizations. Publications such as Forbes, TEDx, and Healthline have featured him on their websites. Dr. Patrick says that Wisdom was developed so everybody could take advantage of the Bible without reading it.

How does Wisdom work?

As previously mentioned, the prime emphasis of Wisdom is on natural and organic ingredients. . That's why, rather than sourcing all of the ingredients from somewhere else, they have grown all of them. Their method of growing plants and then extracting them is something they call "Raw Herbal Extraction." So how does it work?

This method is a 3-step-process. In the first step, the most organic and freshest herbs and seeds are taken and planted in the ground. Then, in the second step, trained farmers fully take care of these plants. This ensures that the environment is not harmed during this process. All organic principles are followed, and the technology is green and eco-friendly.

Finally, when all of the plants are grown, they are harvested. Now, these plants are not ready to be used as they are. Therefore, they must be processed in factories to extract the required parts. Other companies use hardcore machinery to extract every bit out of the plant to save money.

They do this by using toxic metal containers exposed to high heat. But this process usually harms both the extract and the plant. On the other hand, Dr. Patrick and his team use a slow and steady approach known as the cold processing method. Glass tubes are used with slow heat, and the extract is washed with entirely distilled water.

This process ensures that none of the ingredient's natural healing abilities go to waste. And that they always perform to their full potential.

Who is it for?

Wisdom was explicitly designed for people over 30 whose health is suffering, but anyone can use it. If you are struggling with declining health and want to feel young again, Wisdom is the perfect fit for you.

Ingredients

In the following paragraphs, we have listed and discussed each ingredient in Wisdom Supplement in detail. Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice extract found in the ginger plant. For centuries, it has been renowned for its natural healing abilities. The latest research has also proved that Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is the best anti-inflammatory compound. Turmeric also helps you lose weight, improves skin health, and reduces pain in the bones and the joints.

Besides this, it also reduces the risk of cancer, improves liver health, and improves gut health.

Anise

Anise is a seed plant native to Eurasia. It has incredible healing capabilities. It plays a significant role in keeping you energized. This is because it is full of iron, producing healthier red blood cells and producing more oxygen. Some studies have also shown that it can help with mental diseases such as depression and anxiety.

The same studies also prove that anise helps digestion by killing gut bacteria and preventing stomach ulcers.

Cinnamon

The third ingredient on this list is Cinnamon. Cinnamon has some great medicinal uses. It has the best antioxidant qualities from 26 of the most popular herbs. It helps in maintaining blood sugar levels, heart health, and hypertension. Some studies also show that Cinnamon can prevent certain types of cancer.

Hyssop

Hyssop is an extract that is a member of the mint family. Historically, it has been used in many rituals of Israelians. But latest research has shown that it improves blood circulation and develops muscles and arteries. Besides this, it is an excellent compound for healing muscle pain or any wound.

Frankincense

Frankincense is a resin found in the Boswellia tree's trunk. Its extract is an oil used for treating diseases for thousands of years. The present compounds inside are among the best anti-inflammatories. Other research has also shown that frankincense boosts the immune system and prevents the release of dangerous leukotrienes.

Myrrh

Myrrh is an organic oil found in Commiphora trees. It has been used throughout history to treat every pain, from earaches to severe wounds. According to recent research, myrrh can be used to treat liver infections and intestinal diseases. It may also treat common conditions such as the common cold or flu.

Tulsi

The second last ingredient on the list is Tulsi, or Holy Basil. Tulsi is packed with Vitamin K. Because of this, it plays a significant role in maintaining bone strength and heart health. It can also be used as an antidepressant to strengthen memory. Other than this, it maintains blood sugar and glucose levels.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is the last ingredient used in the Wisdom supplement. It is a herb that belongs to the daisy family. It is used to treat liver and gallbladder problems. Because of its ability to lower cholesterol, it is also very beneficial to heart health. Moreover, it is well known for its anti-aging benefits, which can help your skin feel and look younger.

Benefits

●       Wisdom reduces inflammation. It has several anti-aging effects.

●       It helps in maintaining blood sugar levels.

●       It helps in the detoxification of your body.

●       It increases your metabolism and helps you to lose weight.

●       It helps in the recovery of muscles and strengthens the bones.

●       It helps you mentally by acting as an antidepressant.

Pricing

The pricing is as follows:

●       Deal 1: 1 Bottle of Wisdom that contains 1 month of supply retails for $59.99 (Free Shipping)

●       Deal 2: 3 Bottles of Wisdom that includes 3 months of supply retail for $49.99 each, $149.97 in Total; you save $30 (Free Shipping)

●       Deal 3 (Recommended): 6 Bottles of Wisdom that contains 6 months of supply retail for $39.99 each, $239.94 in Total. You save $120 (Free Shipping).

Refund Policy

The company offers you a full money-back refund if you are not satisfied with the results of Wisdom. You can avail of this refund any time within 180 days of your purchase. To refund, send back the bottles, whether empty or full, to the address mentioned on the website.

FAQs

How to use Wisdom?

You should use about 1 to 2 drops of wisdom daily for ideal results. You may use it any way you want, put it in a salad for dinner, or apply it on your skin before sleeping.

Does it taste good?

Do not worry about their taste if you plan to add Wisdom to your meals. It tastes fantastic, and you may add it to anything you want without worrying about the flavor.

Are there any side effects?

No, Wisdom is made up of thoroughly researched natural ingredients that benefit you in every way.

Final Thoughts

Wisdom is a supplement that fully restores your health and makes you more energized than ever before. It is a mixture of 8 organically grown ingredients that combine to provide you with numerous benefits. Check it out if you are suffering from poor health.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remote substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult a professional physician or financial consultant before purchasing if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. FDA has not confirmed the efficacy of these products or Health Canada-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check the product sales page for final prices.

 

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Dr. Patrick Gentempo shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

 

