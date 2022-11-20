Xitox Reviews (Simple Promise) Deep Cleansing Food Pads Sea Sugar Detox for Pain Relief?

XitoxTM from Simple Promise is a deep cleansing foot pad designed using a sea sugar detox to assist in eliminating harmful toxins present in your body, which may be causing discomfort and poor health, and low quality of sleep. The XitoxTM foot pads can support a wide range of issues in the body without taking medications that may end up not resolving the unexplained health problems individuals experience.

Simple Promise shares on its official website for the XitoxTM foot pads that many people experience poor health due to poor circulation that slow blood circulation and is from toxins from food, water, and the environment in their "second heart," which is the blood flow from the feet and legs back to their lungs and hearts. The official website shares, "Dr. Madhu Salvaji, a leading cardiologist, explains it as;

“The second heart is a system of muscles, veins, and valves in the calf and foot that work together to push deoxygenated blood back up to the heart and lungs.”

Signs of poor circulation of blood are:

● Swollen feet

● Cramping in the legs and feet

● Chronic aches and pain in the legs and feet

● Consistently tired

● Discolored legs that show up as reddish blue

However, researchers have discovered a “sea sugar” that sticks to fat cells and toxins in the body to draw them out and restore health. The "sea sugar" comes from processing chitin on the frame of shellfish called Poliglusam; sea sugar gets its name due to once the Poliglusam is processed, it's then blended with glucosamine, which is an amino sugar.

Simple Promise Xitox Can Support Improved Health

The recently launched XitoxTM detoxing foot pads can promote an overall healthier body by:

● Rejuvenating your body while it's at rest

● Detoxing and cleansing your body

● Reduces leg cramps

● Using ingredients that are natural, safe, and side-effect free

● Relieving unexplained aches, pain, and discomfort in your body

● Keeps blood circulation healthy

XitoxTM by Simple Promise has been featured in publications NBC, USA Today, and others and is manufactured in the USA following all Approved Good Manufacturing Practices. These practices are meant to ensure that the ingredients don't become adulterated, which could cause them to become ineffective.

XitoxTM Ingredients

Every XitoxTM foot pad manufactured contains a unique blend of ingredients that are designed to assist in removing harmful toxins from your body and improve circulation in the body. Their removal goes a long way toward providing you with temporary relief from occasional foot pain and discomfort and improving circulation in your lower body.

In the long run, this plays a crucial role in enhancing your overall well-being. According to the manufacturer, the ingredients used in XitoxTM include the following:

Wood Vinegar

Wood Vinegar is sometimes called Pyroligneous acid. Its inclusion in XitoxTM has to do with the fact that it can assist in drawing out harmful toxins circulating in your feet through the pores on your feet' skin.

By removing these harmful toxins, wood vinegar can assist in relieving problems that could typically lead to inflammation in your feet. Its other benefits include promoting general well-being while helping boost blood circulation.

Bamboo Vinegar

The Japanese call it 'Chikusa Ku,' an element believed to play an essential role in removing harmful toxins present in the body, e.g., heavy metals. Bamboo vinegar has other benefits that include:

● Improving blood circulation

● Softening your skin

● Eliminating unwanted foot odor

Tourmaline

The team that helped create XitoxTM describes tourmaline as a potent mineral capable of emitting far infrared radiation. When emitted, this radiation assists in relieving stress, strengthening your immune system and relieving foot discomfort.

Tourmaline can also assist in reducing toxin-related ailments and boosting mental clarity.

Chitosan

Simple Promise describes it as a fiber extracted from shellfish. Fiber can help reduce the amount of cholesterol and fat absorbed by your body from your everyday diet. Its other benefits include enhancing the boxy detoxification process and speeding up wound healing.

Minus Ion Powder

Some health experts refer to it as Anion. Simple Promise has included it in XitoxTM's formulation to neutralize free radicals, improve blood flow, revitalize cell metabolism, and enhance immune function.

Dextrin

Its obtained from glucose and offers multiple health benefits to every person who takes XitoxTM. Examples of the benefits you stand to gain from taking it to include the following:

● Improved bowel movements that help with the removal of toxic waste

● Supports the presence of healthy cholesterol levels

● Supports the development of healthy intestinal flora

Vegetable Fiber

Its presence in XitoxTM is meant to assist in lowering cholesterol levels, normalizing and maintaining healthy bowel movements, and controlling your blood sugar levels. Vegetable fiber also helps with weight management helping to reduce your risk of becoming obese.

Ascorbic Acid

It's also known as vitamin C and is among the antioxidants used in XitoxTM to help in protecting against the damage caused by pollutants, toxic chemicals, and other free radicals.

Loquat Leaf

Traditional Chinese medical practitioners have used this element for thousands of years thanks to its potent anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidation properties. It's believed that the Loquat Leaf can aid in protecting your body against various diseases and ailments.

One study has proven that its antioxidant effects are more potent than those found in 54 medicinal plants.

Houttuynia Cordata Thunb

You probably know it as fresh mint, an edible and medicinal herb used for years in the Asian continent to treat all types of medical conditions and ailments. Fresh mint can treat constipation, hypertension, pneumonia, and hyperglycemia.

The element gets to do this through diuretic action, reduction of heat, and body detoxification.

Mint Powder

Mint powder plays an integral role in the removal of toxins present in the body. It does this by improving the functions of the body's digestive system, relieving indigestion caused by a poor diet, and relieving the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome.

How to Use XitoxTM Pads for Foot Relief

Please note that XitoxTM is only recommended for adults and individuals aged 18+.

● Use warm water and soap to clean the bottom of your feet

● Take the XitoxTM pad and gently peel away its protective adhesive backing paper

● Apply the XitoxTM pad to the center of your feet. Make sure that the sticky side is facing the skin

● Apply gentle pressure to the pad to ensure that it's firmly secured in place

● Repeat this process on your other foot

● Simple Promise recommends using the XitoxTM deep cleansing foot pad while sleeping for optimal results. Try to leave it in place for at least eight hours.

● After eight hours, take the pad and remove them from the bottom of your feet. Use warm water and soap to wash your feet before using a dry cloth to dry them.

Warning: Please note that XitoxTM pads are only meant for external use only and that they should only be used as directed on the packaging label. Use the pad immediately after opening the bag. Store the pads in a cool and dry place, away from the reach of children.

Additionally, individuals should not use the XitoxTM Pads if:

● If you suffer from allergic reactions

● If you are pregnant or currently breastfeeding

● On irritated, damaged, or open skin

When using XitoxTM deep cleansing foot pads:

● Do not bandage your feet too tightly

● Avoid all contact with mucous membranes and with your eyes

Stop using XitoxTM Pads and consult a physician immediately when:

● You notice irritation or excessive redness

● A severe burning sensation occurs in your feet

Pricing and Availability

XitoxTM Deep Cleansing Foot Pads are available for sale on the official website and retail at the following rates:

● 1-month supply at $49 each plus fast and free shipping

● 3-month supply at $39 each plus fast and free shipping

● 6-month supply at $33 each plus fast and free shipping

As you can see, the three- and six-month options are the cheapest, most popular, and recommended options. Plus, all customers who commit to buying either of these two packages automatically become eligible for three bonus packages which include the following:

Detox Superfoods: 15 Highly Nutritious Superfoods & Recipes for Detoxing Your Body

In this eBook, you learn about the superfoods you need to add to your diet to help double the detoxing effect in your body. With it, you can enjoy deeper sleep and learn how to eliminate recurring foot pain.

Stress Detox: 7 Little-Known Mood Boosters

In the second bonus eBook, you'll learn the effects of stress on the body, including how it makes it vulnerable to painful toxins and many other health threats. This eBook will train you to control your stress levels and live healthier lives.

BEWARE! 14 Toxic "Healthy" Foods to Avoid

The final eBook assists in opening you up to the dangers posed by foods currently in your diet. It also shows how specific labels added to everyday foods may mislead the uninformed.

On their own, these three bonuses retail at various rates but are available for free when you buy the three- or six-month packages of XitoxTM. And remember, a 365-day 100% money-back guarantee helps protect every purchase made today from the official site.

Contact Information

Customers are offered a one-year money-back guarantee and can reach out to Simple Promise by phone or email at:

● help.simplepromise.com/support/tickets/new

● 1-800-259-9522

Conclusion

To improve sleep, daytime fatigue, have fewer leg cramps, and overall improved health, visit the official website of the XitoxTM Deep Cleansing Foot Pads and get yours today.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details. Xitox shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.