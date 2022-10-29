Yoga Burn Renew Reviews - Does YogaBurn Renew Fat Burner Supplement Work?

It is no secret that almost everybody wants to lose weight. This could be for a variety of reasons, such as wanting to fit back into your favorite clothes or for medical concerns. Now losing weight is not easy and it takes a lot of time, effort, and discipline. Staying focused on your calorie goals when you have so many distractions in your life is very difficult.

Many people, especially women, fail to see results even after following a strict diet for weeks or months. This is because several women require more than just simply a restrictive diet to lose weight. So isn’t there any way that one can easily lose weight without doing any of this? Seems like YogaBurn has the solution for you with their new product, Renew.

What is Renew?

Renew is a new supplement that helps women on their weight loss journey. It is a mixture of 8 special and fully natural ingredients that are full of nutrients. The company says that the main reason women struggle to lose weight even when eating fewer calories is lack of quality sleep. They claim that Renew addresses the underlying cause of poor sleep and fixes it.

How does Renew work?

Let's now discuss how Renew works. To do this, you first need to understand the main reason women struggle to lose fat. As previously mentioned, bad sleep is the main reason for this. So how does sleep contribute towards weight loss? To lose weight, we need to burn calories.

Now, we burn calories almost all the time, even when sleeping or resting, it all depends on something called our metabolism. This is the rate at which we burn calories. This rate varies from person to person. Good quality sleep ensures that our metabolism is fast and so we lose calories faster.

So how does sleeping increase our metabolism? All of this happens during a phase in our sleep called “Deep Sleep”. Deep sleep is the period in our sleep in which our body is truly rested and releases all the powerful nutrients we need. So when we say “Good Quality Sleep” it does not mean more hours of sleep, but more hours of quality deep sleep.

During deep sleep, our body goes through a restoring process and almost all of our organs are enhanced. All the important tissues in our body repair themselves, our brain cells get regenerated, and most importantly, HGH is released.

The HGH (Human Growth Hormone), more commonly known as the “Fountain of Youth” hormone, is the #1 hormone that helps in increasing metabolism. It also helps in losing more fat and increasing cell and tissue activity. Increased metabolic rate means that we will burn more calories while at rest, causing us to lose weight.

So, what's the reason for less deep sleep? There are two main reasons for this. The first reason is old age, while the second is stress and technology. Stress, as well as the use of blue-light screens before bed, are major reasons for poor sleep quality. So, to improve deep sleep, you must reduce the negative effects of blue light and stress while sleeping.

This is exactly what Renew supplements are designed for. They are combined with 8 such powerful ingredients that help in reducing stress, and the impact of blue light. This means that we get more deep sleep, our metabolism gets faster, and so we lose weight faster.

But what happens when you do not get enough deep sleep? A lack of deep sleep means that our body will generate more Cortisol. Cortisol is the main reason that our body stores belly fat. The more cortisol we have, the more the amount of visceral fat our bodies will contain.

Visceral fat is the most dangerous kind of fat in our bodies. Studies have shown that visceral fat can not only increase our waistline, but it covers the most important organs of our body. This means that visceral fat can lead to diseases like heart problems and liver infections.

Moreover, a lack of deep sleep means that our body stops releasing Leptin and starts releasing Ghrelin. Leptin is the hormone responsible for suppressing hunger and Ghrelin is responsible for increasing hunger. This means that we get more hungry when we miss quality sleep.

Ingredients

As we have mentioned already, Renew is a mixture of 8 incredibly strong nutrients that help in weight loss. All of these ingredients are fully natural and pure without any additives. Here is a complete list of the ingredients along with their specific quantities:

10mg of Melatonin: Melatonin is a nutrient that helps you get asleep faster while increasing the amount of deep sleep that you get.

150mg of Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is a renowned plant that has been used in traditional Indian medicine for 3000+ years. This plant decreases stress, cortisol levels, and anxiety. It also calms your brain down so it can rest peacefully. This results in a better quality of deep sleep.

100mg of Hydroxytryptophan: Hydroxytryptophan is a pure amino acid that increases the effects of Melatonin and increases the duration of deep sleep.

200mg of L-Theanine: L-Theanine HCL is a strong nutrient that is used in the Japanese culture for thousands of years. It puts your mind in a peaceful state. Moreover, it increases our resting heart rate, which means we burn more calories even when doing absolutely nothing. In addition, it even improves the quality of sleep we get, while increasing the amount of deep sleep.

50mg of Magnesium and 15mg of Zinc: Magnesium and zinc are two minerals that, when combined with the other ingredients, help to improve the quality of deep sleep. They help you to get asleep quicker and get fresh quickly when you wake up in the morning.

1200mg of Arginine and 1200mg of Lysine: These two are the main breakthrough ingredients of this formula. Arginine and Lysine are amino acids that when combined release up to 695% more HGH while in deep sleep.

Pricing

So now let’s talk about the pricing of Renew. The official website is currently offering the Renew supplements at a discount. Here is the pricing currently (All of these prices do not include the small shipping fees):

● Deal 1: 1 Bottle of Renew with 30 Days of Supply. This costs you $49 (normally $97). You save $47

● Deal 2 (Most Popular): 3 Bottles of Renew with 90 Days of Supply. This costs you $39 each, $117 in Total (normally $291). You save $174.

● Deal 3 (Best Value/ Recommended): 6 Bottles of Renew with 180 Days of Supply. This costs you $34 each, $204 in Total (normally $582). You save $204.

Extra Bonus

YogaBurn is also offering a bonus when you buy this product now. This is the YogaBurn program (normally $59.95). When you buy Renew, you will instantly be offered a digital download of this program. It contains guides to yoga and meditation which will help you be more stable mentally and spiritually. These movements also help you increase your metabolism.

Refund Policy

If for some reason you are unsatisfied with the results, you can avail refund easily. You are offered a full money-back guarantee that you can avail of within 60 days of buying the product.

FAQs

How long does it take to see results?

Research has shown that you need to take Renew supplements for at least 2 months daily to see good results.

Can all women use it?

Yes, all women can use it without worrying. Although, if you are taking medications, it is recommended that you ask your physician before eating them.

When should I eat it?

You should eat it within 30min - 1hr before going to sleep.

Final Thoughts

Renew is a mixture of 8 powerful ingredients that help you increase your sleep quality so you can lose more weight. If you are stuck on your weight loss journey, it is definitely worth your money.

