“You Can Be An Influencer No Matter Which Profession You Are In”, Says Architect and Social Media Influencer Pooja Janrao

We associate the term ‘social media influencer’ with an actor, musician, model or a filmmaker. However, the fact is that people in different professions are also making an impact as social media influencers. Through her rise as a social media influencer, architect Pooja Janrao has proved that if your life seems interesting enough to the world, you will have a lot of followers wanting to know more about you and the kind of lifestyle you lead.

Talking about her social media journey, Pooja says, “I was always very active on social media and I saw it as a fun and interesting place to express oneself. One day, I realized that a lot of people were following me and that encouraged me to post more often. I mostly post about the four things I am passionate about – lifestyle, fashion, fitness and travel. A lot of times, people feel surprised when they get to know I am an architect by profession. I want to break the notion that only actors or models can be influencers. You can be an influencer no matter which profession you are in.”

After garnering a large number of followers, along with tremendous appreciation, on Instagram, Pooja has now begun her journey as a content creator on YouTube.

“On YouTube, I am trying to create the kind of content that would, hopefully, inspire people and encourage them to move towards a healthier lifestyle. A couple of months back, I posted a video titled ‘Workout For Beginners’ which got a very good response. It got a very good response and I felt happy about the fact that the kind of content I am trying to create is being received well. I will continue to create more videos on travel, health, fitness and fashion”, she states.