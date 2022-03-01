“You Can Be An Influencer No Matter Which Profession You Are In”, Says Architect and Social Media Influencer Pooja Janrao

“You Can Be An Influencer No Matter Which Profession You Are In”, Says Architect and Social Media Influencer Pooja Janrao

We associate the term ‘social media influencer’ with an actor, musician, model or a filmmaker. However, the fact is that people in different professions are also making an impact as social media influencers. Through her rise as a social media influencer, architect Pooja Janrao has proved that if your life seems interesting enough to the world, you will have a lot of followers wanting to know more about you and the kind of lifestyle you lead.

Talking about her social media journey, Pooja says, “I was always very active on social media and I saw it as a fun and interesting place to express oneself. One day, I realized that a lot of people were following me and that encouraged me to post more often. I mostly post about the four things I am passionate about – lifestyle, fashion, fitness and travel. A lot of times, people feel surprised when they get to know I am an architect by profession. I want to break the notion that only actors or models can be influencers. You can be an influencer no matter which profession you are in.”

After garnering a large number of followers, along with tremendous appreciation, on Instagram, Pooja has now begun her journey as a content creator on YouTube.

“On YouTube, I am trying to create the kind of content that would, hopefully, inspire people and encourage them to move towards a healthier lifestyle. A couple of months back, I posted a video titled ‘Workout For Beginners’ which got a very good response. It got a very good response and I felt happy about the fact that the kind of content I am trying to create is being received well. I will continue to create more videos on travel, health, fitness and fashion”, she states.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2
Punjab

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

3
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

4
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

5
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

6
Haryana

Haryana mayors, zila parishad chiefs to have say in ACRs of IAS, HCS officers

7
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

8
Comment

A digital health revolution to empower citizens

9
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

10
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

Don't Miss

View All
‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

Top Stories

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Naveen Shekharappa is a resident of Karnataka

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was...

All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary

All Indians have left Ukraine capital Kyiv: Foreign Secretary

Over the next three days, 26 flights scheduled to bring back...

Watch: Russian missile strikes central square in Ukraine's Kharkiv, damages Soviet-era building

Watch: Russian missile strikes central square in Ukraine's Kharkiv, damages Soviet-era building

‘Undisguised terror’, says Zelenskyy as six bodies pulled fr...

Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India, accuses sections of Indian media of undesirable narrative

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

Accuses sections of Indian media of undesirable narrative

Cities

View All

Parents slam govt for ‘lax approach’

Parents of students stuck in Ukraine slam Indian Govt for 'lax approach'

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Amritsar double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Mohali: Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi govt for withdrawal

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

Ukraine: ‘No help’ for those on eastern side

Ukraine crisis: No food, water or safe passage for Indians, rue pupils

Indian students hopping trains, from one border to another in Ukraine

Jalandhar: 16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

Ludhiana: All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Patiala hospital study

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University