Yukti Raj Singh, the queen of dub-smashes

Content creation seems to be easy, but to deliver a content packed with practical knowledge and relative humour is a skill one must poses. When influencing becomes an art of content creation it’s the masters who know how to deliver it.
One such notable social media influencer is Yukti Raj Singh. With immense fan following on apps like tiktok Yukti is a hit in the social arena. Her dubsmashes and videos have a big impact on her followers.
Gifted with a beautiful face Yukti tinkers the inner happiness within that short span of time you see her videos. Her ideas are varied ranging from silly practical jokes to dub-smashed PJs which are filled with life to make you laugh and want for more. The variations and the acting in her videos is so flawless that it’s a feast to watch. Be it exquisitely crafted content or an overlapping dub, Yukti creates opportunity in every small issues which can be tapped to generate humour.
Yukti is present on different platforms like Instagram, YouTube and MX Takatak. “The joy that comes when I see people enjoying me and my work entices me to create more,” says Yukti. That joy is certainly seen pouring on her accounts on different platforms.
Ohio Global is one of the food ventures Yukti runs independently. Being a restaurateur gives her immense new ideas to float for her content.
Yukti says Happiness comes through Food and it has a great influence on life and lifestyle. On Instagram, Yukti posts her videos of life and her passions which are commendable.
The Mumbai gal, as she likes to call herself loves to spend her time with pets in her garden.
