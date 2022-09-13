Zen12 Reviews: Does Zen 12 Meditation Audio Work? What to Know Before Buying!

Everyone is aware of the many advantages of meditation. It has been shown to lower stress, improve sleep habits, and increase productivity. It benefits physical and mental wellness. However, meditation is not simple. If people have tried it, they know how difficult it is to relax their minds and begin meditating. However, meditation is really simple, with Zen 12 sessions lasting just 12 minutes. One does not need to focus or concentrate; just let Zen12 do its magic.

About

Zen12 is a meditation program with sessions lasting just 12 minutes. It employs certain brainwave noises that may transport people to a state of profound concentration and relaxation. Zen 12 is divided into 12 levels, with each level assisting them in going deeper into their meditation. Each month, they may advance to the next level. Zen 12 is built on a century of brainwave entrainment research. It employs pulses and tones to induce a profound meditative state of mind. It efficiently employs meditation to improve the status of both the mind and body.

What are the contents of Zen 12's levels?

The Zen 12 sessions rapidly transport people to deeper realms of meditation. However, the same form of meditation does not work for everyone. Taking this into account, the producers designed four variations of each of the 12 stages.

Music for relaxation

This is the most often used variant. It helps to relax the mind, lowers tension, and fully chills people out. Listening to music relieves stress and promotes a good night's sleep.

Guided Meditation

These versions lead people into a profound state of meditation in which they are entirely calm.

White Noise

These sessions will filter out any background disturbances, allowing people to enter a meditative state quickly .

Natural Sounds

The sounds of babbling brooks and white noise help to relax thoughts.

How does the product function?

Zen12 employs unique tones and pulses to impact brainwave patterns. These sound like drumbeats and help people quickly enter a state of concentration. Instead of taking roughly 30 minutes to enter a state of meditation, Zen 12 allows users to do it in only 12 minutes. As they go through the levels, users will enter a deeper state of meditation. There are no restrictions, timetables, or headphones required; users just have to play the audio, and they will enter a state of meditation instantaneously - that too with little effort on their part.

Instant Benefits

● Stress, worry, and anxiety can be gone.

● More peace of mind

● Better concentration

● More creative thinking

● Improvement in mood

Long-term benefits

● Better use of the brain

● Dozens of known health benefits

● More calm and peace on the inside

● Higher tolerance for stress

● Mastery of emotions

How Should the Product Be Used?

Zen12 is quite simple to use. People just need to buy, download and begin playing the first session. There are no precise directions to follow, no unique sitting positions such as the lotus position, and the use of headphones is not required for these sessions.

It is suggested that users listen to each 12-minute session at least a couple of times each week. They may advance to the next level after a month of usage or when they feel ready.

Advantages

● It improves the functioning of the brain.

● It promotes inner calm and tranquility.

● It raises and maintains levels of creativity.

● Even during natural times when mood swings are common, emotions become more stable.

● It promotes focus and memory capacity.

● It helps to alleviate stress, pain, anxiety, and sadness.

● It improves both physical and mental wellness.

● It aids in maintaining a positive emotional balance.

● It boosts self-control.

● It is beneficial to obtain inspired thoughts or ideas.

Adverse Reactions

The product has no such adverse effects. However, there are several precautions that should be followed before listening to the audio snippets. People should not listen to these sessions while driving or using other equipment.

Is the product safe to use?

Yes, listening to these mp3 sessions is safe. These tones and pulses are based on the scientific process of brain entrainment. It merely affects brainwave patterns, allowing users to get into a meditative state quickly.

Is the product habit-forming?

No, the product is not at all habit-forming. It is based on a 100-year-old, non-addictive technique of study.

Purchase and Cost

Purchasing Zen12 from the company's website gives buyers an advantage. The discount grows as they make additional purchases.

If they purchase the starter membership for $67, they will get 24 MP3s and 6 levels. It can only be used by one individual for six months. This saves customers $60.

Only persons with at least 6 months of experience should purchase the advanced membership. This saves them $60. The price is marked at $67.

If customers purchase the premium membership, it will cost them $87 and will include 48 MP3s as well as all 12 levels. This saves them $100. Everyone may use it for a year.

Buyers also receive audio tutorials for each level, as well as access to an exclusive 1-hour training session with Karl Moore.

Refund Policy and Money-Back Guarantee

If the customers are dissatisfied with the course or program they bought or registered in, the firm promises to give back the purchase cost. It offers a money-back guarantee for one year with no questions asked. If buyers return it to the firm within one year of purchase, they will get a full refund. But, the benefits do not have to be returned. Customers can keep it.

Pros

● Zen12 sessions take just 12 minutes of time and do not need to be rescheduled.

● It increases self-esteem and promotes optimistic thinking.

● It offers a straightforward approach to a wide variety of meditation techniques. Meditation does not need any effort on the part of the user.

● It improves attention, clarity, and cognitive abilities.

● It addresses the issue of insomnia and allows users to fall asleep faster and more easily.

● It reduces tension and allows people to confront life's everyday problems with enthusiasm.

● It is simple to use; no additional training or seating posture is necessary.

● It is quite inexpensive.

● It provides a money-back guarantee for 12 months or one year for client satisfaction.

Cons

● The whole course is digital and available on smartphones.

● Hard copies and books are not permitted.

● The sessions are not suitable for listening to while driving or using working equipment.

● It must be listened to and is not suitable for persons who are deaf or hard of hearing.

● The music may be bought and downloaded online. Thus a decent internet connection is required.

FAQs

How long does it take to get up and running with Zen 12?

The sessions begin in less than ten minutes. There is no need for assistance or instructions for this. Simply download the MP3, hit the play button, and enjoy the audio. The tracks will take care of the rest.

Is it required to listen to the audio on a daily basis?

No, it doesn't. People may listen to it once a day or numerous times each day, depending on their requirements. They may listen to it a couple of times a week if they become accustomed to it. Zen12 works with one's schedule.

When will the advantages be visible?

The advantages appear very immediately. Users will notice the advantages as soon as they begin listening to the tunes.

How much time do users have to invest each day?

Zen12 requires just 12 minutes of our time each day. Users don't have to listen to it every day if they grow accustomed to it. Many consumers listen to it numerous times because they believe it would increase productivity.

How may these audios assist people?

This technique is known as brainwave entrainment. This has been scientifically established for more than a century. It properly regulates brainwaves and has several beneficial benefits.

Is it possible to try the product before purchasing it?

Yes, there is a free trial available that includes a sample of all four meditations on the first level. So this is the most usual and best technique to see whether the program is right for one.

What are the options if buyers don't like a course they have purchased?

If buyers are dissatisfied with the course or program they bought or registered in, they can take advantage of the firm's money-back guarantee for one year, which entitles them to a refund with no questions. But the refund has to be claimed within a year of purchase.

Is the product appropriate for all ages?

No, this product is only for those above the age of 18.

Conclusion

Meditation has several benefits and has emerged as the most recent practice for physically and psychologically rejuvenating and activating users. People attend meditation classes yet believe that meditation is difficult. One can meditate effortlessly with Zen12. While people are awake, they may achieve a profound state of meditation.

These brief 12-minute sessions have a long-lasting favorable impact. It makes meditation more enjoyable. Listening to these sessions a few times each week may completely transform one's life.

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored article and the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of The Tribune editorial in any manner.