Ziqitza Healthcare's 108 Ambulance Service Rescues 8390 Accident Victims in Punjab

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) saves thousands of lives in Punjab by providing timely emergency assistance to accident victims through their 108 Emergency Ambulance service.

ZHL has successfully provided emergency immediate assistance to 8390 accident victims across the state in last couple of months. The 108 Ambulance service played a crucial role in arriving on time at the scene of the mishap, salvaging many lives out from critical conditions. For these victims, 108 Ambulance became the first point of contact to help them in their moment of distress.

The 24x7 centralized call centre played a significant role by assisting these 8390 accident victims with prompt response. The dedicated team and staff ensured that each accident case was managed well by timely admission at the hospital, providing medical support to serious victims in the golden hour with immediate intervention. ZHL Rajasthan played similar role in assisting accident victims in the past.

According to the request calls received by 108 Emergency ambulance service, Ludhiana reported the highest accidental cases, i.e., 1033, followed by Patiala, which was the second highest, i.e., 830, and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), which had 681 cases.

Sharing his views, Mr. Jitendra Sharma, Head of Government Business at Ziqitza Healthcare Limited said, "Our overarching goal is to be responsive at the time of need so that we are instrumental in saving lives in those critical moments. We operate both the BLS and ALS fleet of ambulances in the area with trained drivers and paramedics on board. With 24x7, 365 operational call centres, our aim is to be quick with our medical transfers. Our dedicated staff and people continue to ensure that each accident case is managed well with full consideration & attention, with no scope of error. We continuously work towards optimizing the response time. Team Ambulance 108 continues to work 24x7 and stand for the emergency needs of the patients.”

Mr. Sharma also urged citizens to yield to an ambulance on the road, as they play an essential role in the golden hour. "In a medical emergency, every second counts; it could mean the difference between life and death,” he added.

Ziqitza Healthcare (ZHL) is a leading provider of emergency medical services in India. They operate in several states, providing emergency medical services, ambulance transportation, and other related services. Their 108 Ambulance service is available 24x7 and has become a lifeline for many in times of need. With their continued commitment to providing timely and quality emergency medical services, Ziqitza has set a benchmark in the healthcare industry in India. Ziqitza Rajasthan & Ziqitza Limited Rajasthan also have appreciated the Ziqitza for its 108 ambulance services. They continue to work towards providing the best possible care to those in need and saving countless lives in the process.

Ziqitza collaborates with numerous state governments and 75 corporate clients in India and the Gulf. The company has been recognized as the winner of the Global Real Impact Awards and the Times Social Impact Award.

