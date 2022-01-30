Brides Wanted

CL21100269
Educated family girl required for Jat Sikh Canadian resident. Mechanical Engineer, 6'-1", Oct. 1989. Prefer a girl already in British Columbia or ready to move there. Contact/ WhatsApp: +1 514-560-6733.
CL21100396
Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in PSU Mumbai, handsome package. 97241-88585.
CL21101989
Alliance invited for HCS (AETO) Khatri boy, 1988, 5'-8", Looking for well educated Punjabi girl preferably Govt. job, MD/MS Doctor. 9057000063, 9917933333.
CL21102012
Seeking an educated tall bride from Jatt Sikh family for an NRI Doctor boy, well settled abroad, 95 born. Contact: 97808-47990.
CL21102313
Qualified match for teetotaller Brahmin boy, 5'-6", Nov. 87, working in Dubai as Auditor and Senior Tax Consultant. Contact 97800-26282.
CL21102628
Suitable match for 27 year Jat Sikh boy, 6' tall, wears a tuban, Canadian citizen, Elecrical Engineer, working with CRA, Send biodata WhatsApp: +17092279109.
CL21102630
Jat Sikh family seeking PQM for their US born son, 31 yr old, 6' tall, turbaned, Degree in Computer Science, working for a Fortune 500 Company as a Senior Engineer. Admitted to a part time MBA program. Prefer a girl who is in the US or Canada already. Contact with biodata/ pic. Email: g2021singh@gmail.com
CL21102632
SQM4 well qualified and handsome Punjabi boy 1993, 5'-10", MBA IIM, 25 LPA. Reputed family seeking beautiful compatible girl. 98138-52821.
CL21102696
Sikh Mair Rajput, clean-shaven, 89/5'-3", Cybersecurity Engineer California, H1B MS from Boston, high six figure package. Seeks slim, pretty, professional girl. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9855250019.
CL21102751
Medico/Non-medico match for BDS Saraswat Brahmin boy, 22.08.1988, 2:04 pm, Jalandhar, height 6'-1", own practice, own clinic. Status family preferred. Upper caste no bar. 9417025454.
CL21102763
Caste - SC Ravidasia Sikh DoB 1992, occupation Govt employee (Clerk in PWD B&R). Mother's occupation Govt Punjabi teacher. Mobile No.: 99143-58038. Preferred Govt employee teacher.
CL21102764
Well established Jat Sikh CA family looking for a Jat Sikh tall, beautiful match for 32 years, 6'-2", turbaned, US Citizen, Rocket Scientist, working as Project Manager in a US Defense Co. Medico/ Dentist/ IT professionals in US or Canada preferred. Email: pauld936@gmail.com
CL21102806
SM4 Jatt Sikh handsome boy 18.08.1993, 5'-11", Graduation (B.Sc IT), Brother, sister settled Canada. Preferred educated girl NRI. 91073-10001, dilbaglic@yahoo.com
CL21102811
Ramgarhia turbaned Sikh boy 28/6', M.Tech. IIT. Software Developer in MNC Bangalore. Educated vegetarian family of Malwa. +9198885-14216.
CL21102891
Chhimba Sikh boy March 1990/ 5'-5'', B.Tech Software Engineer, Good Pachage Chandigarh. Contact 78142-37437, 7009387296.
CL21102894
Required B.Tech/ M.Tech/ IT Professional, Working beautiful girl, Minimum 5'-4'' for Very smart 5'-9'', IT Engineer, Working in USA, Earning 1.50 Lac USD, Also PR holder Canada, 06.06.1990 born, 2.55 am, Chandigarh. 99884-54004.
CL21102904
Jatt Sikh Dhillon parents Panchkula invite Canadian PR/ work permit/ study visa, wellqualified, willing to settle Ireland match for elder son 1991/ 5'-10" B.Tech., PEC Chandigarh, M.Tech from Dublin University, working with automobile MNC, Ireland. Younger son 1993/ 5'-9", Army Doctor. Doctor match required for younger son. Father retd. from Army. 98886-55445.
CL21102915
Medico match for tall 6'-1", March 92 born, handsome, MD Microbiology non-Manglik boy, working as Senior Resident, belongs to reputed Chandigarh based Hindu Khatri Doctors family. WhatsApp: 98889-82628.
CL21102925
Professionally qualified match for 33 years, 5'-9'', B.Tech., MBA Finance Toronto Based Canadian PR Bansal boy CS Six digit annual salary. Father FCA. CS Retired as Executive Director From ONGC Kindly Send girl Profile with photos at akbansal9459@gmail.com / WhatsApp 99692-23185 or 99105-97500.
CL21102927
Australian Sikh Doctor, 30, 5'-10", handsome athlete educated affluent Sydney family. +61403437460.
CL21102931
PQM for Sr Researcher IT Engg. in MNC. Himachali Brahmin boy, 15.02.91, Ht 5'-4", Pkg 40 LPA. Mob/WhatsApp: 82649-41801.
CL21102932
Match for Sikh boy, 1993 born, 5'8", Software Engineer in USA. Looking for well educated working girl in the USA. Contact: bkainthsingh@gmail.com, +919914196378
CL21102936
Suitable match for divorcee Punjabi Aggarwal boy, 74 born, 5'-10", US Citizen, Own business & house in California. Hindu preferred please send biodata and photograph at: 98031-99507 (Only WhatsApp), Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com
CL21102944
Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Jatt Sikh 30 Yr./6 ft boy. He's a Canadian educated professional and raised in Canada. Seeking MBBS/ BDS/ Lawyer/ Engineer. +1 403 714 7973.
CL21103004
PQM for Ramgarhia boy, Dec. 1991, 5'-11", MS Computer Science, USA, working in IBM Texas. Parents gazetted officers (retired). USA/Canada preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-89090
CL21103009
PQM for handsome, 6 ft, Nov 1993, MS, L-3 Engineer in Maryland, H1b. Preferred US/Canada based girl. Highly educated and liberal family. Contact: 9896981924/arvinder6093@gmail.com
CL21103012
Handsome Chopra Anshik manglik boy MCA, 22.02.1991, 06:45 am, Ambala, 5'.10", IT company, Mohali. 13.52 Lac. 94160-34687.
CL21103020
Suitable match for Ramgharia boy from well educated family 26, 5'-10", B.Tech IIT Delhi, Software Engineer in Gurugram, 60 LPA package. 97721-65044.
CL21103077
Canadian Jatt Sikh handsome 84 born, 5'-11" looks for an educated match from India/ Canada/ Australia. Only son LL.M. (UK), having urban rural property. Dealing in immigration sector. dev.mander@yahoo.com
CL21103093
Suitable Manglik/Non-manglik match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Punjabi Hindu boy, 27 yrs., 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engineering from Australia, Presently in Melbourne, PR applied. Preferred qualified PR girl. Contact: 9501828877.
CL21103133
Suitable match for Sikh Arora handsome boy, 20.01.1991, 5'-5", B.Tech. Working IT company in Vietnaam, 30 LPA. Brother Doctor in Army (married). Contact: 9530547121, 9888035390.
CL21103142
Professionally qualified match for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 6'-0", 1992 born, Civil Engineering, New Zealand. PR New Zealand. Well settled family at Jalandhar. Contact: 94634-08021.
CL21103211
Hindu Brahmin boy 1994 born, 5'-6", B.A. working in private bank & also looking after family business in Ambala, non-smoker, non-drinker. Need Himachali, Punjabi girl. Contact: 94160-94588, 94682-10690.
CL21103227
Khatri Sikh boy, 5'-8", 28 yrs., Masters, own wellsettled Scrap business. Libral sophisticated Mumbai based family. 99308-80902.
CL21103247
Brahmin low Manglik boy, MCA, Sept 1989, 5'-8'', Sr. Software Engineer, working Chandigarh, package 15 plus lakh. Father retd class-1 officer. Mother retd mistress. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 9876618782.
CL21103250
Professionally qualified, beautiful, decent and preferably from USA/ Canada, match for Jat Sikh boy 1992, 5'-10", MS (System Management and Telecommunication), working as Software Developer in Microsoft at Boston USA having H1B status. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +91 94667-86500.
CL21103304
Suitable match for smart handsome educated MBA turbaned Jat Sikh boy 1993 born, 5'-11" with unshorn hair strictly vegetarian and teetotaller. Presently working in a reputed MNC in Mumbai. Belongs to a well settled business family in Chandigarh with substantial Urban and Rural properties. Seeking like minded well educated girl. Contact: 98885-02419.
CL21103317
Mann family Requires PQM for 38/6', well settled boy. Own business, Father retired Army Officer, Residing in Jodhpur Rajasthan. Only Jat Sikh match 9827097869.
CL21103318
Match for Himachali Rajput 5'-11'' boy, M.Sc, LLM, 14.12.1990, 3.45 pm, Govt. job in Chandigarh. Contact 0172-4068854.
CL21103330
Homely, Educated girl for Arora boy 33, 5'-5'', M.Tech, Job MNC Noida, Package 10 lac. 7827501333, 9872348699.
CL21103347
Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/5'-11". Want BDS /any other profesional girl. Caste no bar. Call/WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.
CL21103473
Suitable match for Jat Sikh turbaned boy Aug-1987, 5'-8", B.Tech, working as Senior Technologist (Software Engineer) MNC, package 28-LPA . Father retired Army Officer. 76968-80440, matri76967@gmail.com
CL21103521
SM4 Aggarwal manglik 5'-11" B.Tech./ MBA Finance, posted in Mumbai in Investment Bank 18th Nov. 1995, 04:22 p.m., Karnal, work from home Chandigarh. 94632-06700. rkg622@gmail.com
CL21103603
Suitable match for divorced Hindu Arora Boy, Aug 1987, 5'-11", MBA, working in MNC GGN, Home: Muktsar, 99880-10786.
CL21103604
Aggarwal Mangal Gotra, Dec-92 born 5'.10", B.Tech, Working as executive in MNC. Seeks a educated bride. 97288-24154.
CL21103652
Suitable match for issueless legally divorcee Khatri boy 12.02.88, 07:00 pm, 5'.8", M.Sc Computer, Own business in USA. 93062-14708, 86438-54000.
CL21103666
Well established Jatt Sikh family seeking match for their handsome Canadian citizen boy Dec. 1994, 5'-11", working as Software Engineer in Toronto. Looking for well educated, beautiful girl. Contact 83601-78130, 0014039033222.
CL21103707
Alliance invited for Punjabi Khatri boy, fair smart B.Tech, MBA, 5'-9", 8.6.92, 13:10, working Multinational Company. Well settled reputed family Chandigarh. 92126-66666.
CL21103835
Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi) boy, Canadian P.R., Jan. 91, 5'-10", B.Tech. Preferred B.Tech, Doctor, P.R./W.P. Canadian girl. Caste no bar. 9855406743, 7889197926.
CL21103863
PQM, preferably US based, for Punjabi Hindu Khatri, US educated Engineer, Dec. 1993, 6'-2", on H1B visa, status Chandigarh family. WhatsApp: 98142-11641.
CL21103926
Match for Gursikh Arora boy, 31, 5'-8", MBA, Canadian PR, income $ 70000- 75000/- per annum. 94173-14342. Marriage bureau excuse.
CL21103972
Compatible Medico match for Brahmin handsome Orthopaedics Doctor 30/ 6 feet from well known affluent family. WhatsApp 79867-71471. Email: matriaportho@gmail.com
CL21103993
Handsome Arora boy, 5'-9", 13.02.1992, 0004 hrs Talwara Punjab born working Bangalore Pkg 10 lakh. Chandigarh based status family. 83609-12240.
CL21104008
Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, handsome, tall boy, 1980 born, 5'-11", B.Tech., looking for equally qualified, tall, beautiful match. Family well settled in UK. Ludhiana, nearby preferred. Early marriage. Family in India for few months. Marriage bureau excuse. 88472-00355, Whatsapp: +447426425757
CL21104142
Well qualified without study gap girl for SC Ad-dharmi Australia TR, 1994, 5'-9" boy. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing, Doaba area. 8264187558.
CL21104157
SC Ad-dharmi Australian citizen, 1991, 5'-8" boy. Seeks Medical line, IT, MCA, MBA girl. Doaba preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 9915721228.
CL21104225
Gynaecologist/eye/ENT/MBBS preferred for Chandigarh Aggarwal, MS Ophthalmology, 5'-9", Haryana Government. 94170-03412, 99888-23442, 78141-48692.
CL21104257
PQM for Canadian PR well settled turbaned teetotaler vegetarian Jat Sikh professional Oct 92, 6', GEO-SPATIAL engineer role in Canada. Educated urban family. Whatsapp 87086-43896, +140381-50873.
CL21104434
SM4 Gursikh well educated, unmarried boy, 37, 5'-9", looks younger, own shop. Simple marriage, Near Jalandhar. 9855010071, 6283169390.
CL21104442
Suitable match preferably from USA for handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 93 born, 5'-8", MS (CS), Software Engineer in top US company (Oregon), excellent salary, Green card applied, professionally working and educated family. Caste no bar. Contact Whatsapp: +14847860001, +918054600466
CL21104567
Well settled Canadian citizen's Ravidasia family looking for beautiful educated match for 6', 1989, fair, handsome son, no smoking,no alcohol, Commerce Management Degree, Canada, excellent job MNC Toronto and side business also religion or caste no bar. Contact: +17809072140. Email: tripleratan@gmail.com
CL21104584
Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Gurugram working boy, 5'-10", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh. NCR working girl preferred. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.
CL21104644
Sikh Lobana, Spain PR, Graduate, 6', Aug.1991, Ambala. Preferred match near by. 98963-06135, 99927-67161.
CL21104673
Nai Sikh handsome boy 1993/ 6', Canada PR Telecom Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9465134808, 9855264620
CL21104703
Qualified match for Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy Canadian Citizen, 5'-11", 1989 born, Mechanical Engineer (Masters from Canada). Upper caste no bar. +1-778-967-1792, 98144-89715, karanveer.0085@gmail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder
Party drops Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini, married to Rae Barel...
Punjab CM face: Congress begins discussion, feedback sought on internal app
Channi’s candidature from 2 seats places him ahead in the ra...
Pegasus issue to storm Budget Session, starting on Monday
The session will have two parts—Jan 31-Feb 11; March 14-Apri...
Pegasus row: Undeterred NSO says criticisms 'hypocritical', blacklisting by US will be rescinded
Amid mounting allegations that software was misused globally...