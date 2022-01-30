Brides Wanted

CL21100269

Educated family girl required for Jat Sikh Canadian resident. Mechanical Engineer, 6'-1", Oct. 1989. Prefer a girl already in British Columbia or ready to move there. Contact/ WhatsApp: +1 514-560-6733.

CL21100396

Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy, 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in PSU Mumbai, handsome package. 97241-88585.

CL21101989

Alliance invited for HCS (AETO) Khatri boy, 1988, 5'-8", Looking for well educated Punjabi girl preferably Govt. job, MD/MS Doctor. 9057000063, 9917933333.

CL21102012

Seeking an educated tall bride from Jatt Sikh family for an NRI Doctor boy, well settled abroad, 95 born. Contact: 97808-47990.

CL21102313

Qualified match for teetotaller Brahmin boy, 5'-6", Nov. 87, working in Dubai as Auditor and Senior Tax Consultant. Contact 97800-26282.

CL21102628

Suitable match for 27 year Jat Sikh boy, 6' tall, wears a tuban, Canadian citizen, Elecrical Engineer, working with CRA, Send biodata WhatsApp: +17092279109.

CL21102630

Jat Sikh family seeking PQM for their US born son, 31 yr old, 6' tall, turbaned, Degree in Computer Science, working for a Fortune 500 Company as a Senior Engineer. Admitted to a part time MBA program. Prefer a girl who is in the US or Canada already. Contact with biodata/ pic. Email: g2021singh@gmail.com

CL21102632

SQM4 well qualified and handsome Punjabi boy 1993, 5'-10", MBA IIM, 25 LPA. Reputed family seeking beautiful compatible girl. 98138-52821.

CL21102696

Sikh Mair Rajput, clean-shaven, 89/5'-3", Cybersecurity Engineer California, H1B MS from Boston, high six figure package. Seeks slim, pretty, professional girl. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 9855250019.

CL21102751

Medico/Non-medico match for BDS Saraswat Brahmin boy, 22.08.1988, 2:04 pm, Jalandhar, height 6'-1", own practice, own clinic. Status family preferred. Upper caste no bar. 9417025454.

CL21102763

Caste - SC Ravidasia Sikh DoB 1992, occupation Govt employee (Clerk in PWD B&R). Mother's occupation Govt Punjabi teacher. Mobile No.: 99143-58038. Preferred Govt employee teacher.

CL21102764

Well established Jat Sikh CA family looking for a Jat Sikh tall, beautiful match for 32 years, 6'-2", turbaned, US Citizen, Rocket Scientist, working as Project Manager in a US Defense Co. Medico/ Dentist/ IT professionals in US or Canada preferred. Email: pauld936@gmail.com

CL21102806

SM4 Jatt Sikh handsome boy 18.08.1993, 5'-11", Graduation (B.Sc IT), Brother, sister settled Canada. Preferred educated girl NRI. 91073-10001, dilbaglic@yahoo.com

CL21102811

Ramgarhia turbaned Sikh boy 28/6', M.Tech. IIT. Software Developer in MNC Bangalore. Educated vegetarian family of Malwa. +9198885-14216.

CL21102891

Chhimba Sikh boy March 1990/ 5'-5'', B.Tech Software Engineer, Good Pachage Chandigarh. Contact 78142-37437, 7009387296.

CL21102894

Required B.Tech/ M.Tech/ IT Professional, Working beautiful girl, Minimum 5'-4'' for Very smart 5'-9'', IT Engineer, Working in USA, Earning 1.50 Lac USD, Also PR holder Canada, 06.06.1990 born, 2.55 am, Chandigarh. 99884-54004.

CL21102904

Jatt Sikh Dhillon parents Panchkula invite Canadian PR/ work permit/ study visa, wellqualified, willing to settle Ireland match for elder son 1991/ 5'-10" B.Tech., PEC Chandigarh, M.Tech from Dublin University, working with automobile MNC, Ireland. Younger son 1993/ 5'-9", Army Doctor. Doctor match required for younger son. Father retd. from Army. 98886-55445.

CL21102915

Medico match for tall 6'-1", March 92 born, handsome, MD Microbiology non-Manglik boy, working as Senior Resident, belongs to reputed Chandigarh based Hindu Khatri Doctors family. WhatsApp: 98889-82628.

CL21102925

Professionally qualified match for 33 years, 5'-9'', B.Tech., MBA Finance Toronto Based Canadian PR Bansal boy CS Six digit annual salary. Father FCA. CS Retired as Executive Director From ONGC Kindly Send girl Profile with photos at akbansal9459@gmail.com / WhatsApp 99692-23185 or 99105-97500.

CL21102927

Australian Sikh Doctor, 30, 5'-10", handsome athlete educated affluent Sydney family. +61403437460.

CL21102931

PQM for Sr Researcher IT Engg. in MNC. Himachali Brahmin boy, 15.02.91, Ht 5'-4", Pkg 40 LPA. Mob/WhatsApp: 82649-41801.

CL21102932

Match for Sikh boy, 1993 born, 5'8", Software Engineer in USA. Looking for well educated working girl in the USA. Contact: bkainthsingh@gmail.com, +919914196378

CL21102936

Suitable match for divorcee Punjabi Aggarwal boy, 74 born, 5'-10", US Citizen, Own business & house in California. Hindu preferred please send biodata and photograph at: 98031-99507 (Only WhatsApp), Email: manish_22us@yahoo.com

CL21102944

Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Jatt Sikh 30 Yr./6 ft boy. He's a Canadian educated professional and raised in Canada. Seeking MBBS/ BDS/ Lawyer/ Engineer. +1 403 714 7973.

CL21103004

PQM for Ramgarhia boy, Dec. 1991, 5'-11", MS Computer Science, USA, working in IBM Texas. Parents gazetted officers (retired). USA/Canada preferred. Upper caste no bar. 94177-89090

CL21103009

PQM for handsome, 6 ft, Nov 1993, MS, L-3 Engineer in Maryland, H1b. Preferred US/Canada based girl. Highly educated and liberal family. Contact: 9896981924/arvinder6093@gmail.com

CL21103012

Handsome Chopra Anshik manglik boy MCA, 22.02.1991, 06:45 am, Ambala, 5'.10", IT company, Mohali. 13.52 Lac. 94160-34687.

CL21103020

Suitable match for Ramgharia boy from well educated family 26, 5'-10", B.Tech IIT Delhi, Software Engineer in Gurugram, 60 LPA package. 97721-65044.

CL21103077

Canadian Jatt Sikh handsome 84 born, 5'-11" looks for an educated match from India/ Canada/ Australia. Only son LL.M. (UK), having urban rural property. Dealing in immigration sector. dev.mander@yahoo.com

CL21103093

Suitable Manglik/Non-manglik match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Punjabi Hindu boy, 27 yrs., 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engineering from Australia, Presently in Melbourne, PR applied. Preferred qualified PR girl. Contact: 9501828877.

CL21103133

Suitable match for Sikh Arora handsome boy, 20.01.1991, 5'-5", B.Tech. Working IT company in Vietnaam, 30 LPA. Brother Doctor in Army (married). Contact: 9530547121, 9888035390.

CL21103142

Professionally qualified match for handsome Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 6'-0", 1992 born, Civil Engineering, New Zealand. PR New Zealand. Well settled family at Jalandhar. Contact: 94634-08021.

CL21103211

Hindu Brahmin boy 1994 born, 5'-6", B.A. working in private bank & also looking after family business in Ambala, non-smoker, non-drinker. Need Himachali, Punjabi girl. Contact: 94160-94588, 94682-10690.

CL21103227

Khatri Sikh boy, 5'-8", 28 yrs., Masters, own wellsettled Scrap business. Libral sophisticated Mumbai based family. 99308-80902.

CL21103247

Brahmin low Manglik boy, MCA, Sept 1989, 5'-8'', Sr. Software Engineer, working Chandigarh, package 15 plus lakh. Father retd class-1 officer. Mother retd mistress. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 9876618782.

CL21103250

Professionally qualified, beautiful, decent and preferably from USA/ Canada, match for Jat Sikh boy 1992, 5'-10", MS (System Management and Telecommunication), working as Software Developer in Microsoft at Boston USA having H1B status. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +91 94667-86500.

CL21103304

Suitable match for smart handsome educated MBA turbaned Jat Sikh boy 1993 born, 5'-11" with unshorn hair strictly vegetarian and teetotaller. Presently working in a reputed MNC in Mumbai. Belongs to a well settled business family in Chandigarh with substantial Urban and Rural properties. Seeking like minded well educated girl. Contact: 98885-02419.

CL21103317

Mann family Requires PQM for 38/6', well settled boy. Own business, Father retired Army Officer, Residing in Jodhpur Rajasthan. Only Jat Sikh match 9827097869.

CL21103318

Match for Himachali Rajput 5'-11'' boy, M.Sc, LLM, 14.12.1990, 3.45 pm, Govt. job in Chandigarh. Contact 0172-4068854.

CL21103330

Homely, Educated girl for Arora boy 33, 5'-5'', M.Tech, Job MNC Noida, Package 10 lac. 7827501333, 9872348699.

CL21103347

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/5'-11". Want BDS /any other profesional girl. Caste no bar. Call/WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.

CL21103473

Suitable match for Jat Sikh turbaned boy Aug-1987, 5'-8", B.Tech, working as Senior Technologist (Software Engineer) MNC, package 28-LPA . Father retired Army Officer. 76968-80440, matri76967@gmail.com

CL21103521

SM4 Aggarwal manglik 5'-11" B.Tech./ MBA Finance, posted in Mumbai in Investment Bank 18th Nov. 1995, 04:22 p.m., Karnal, work from home Chandigarh. 94632-06700. rkg622@gmail.com

CL21103603

Suitable match for divorced Hindu Arora Boy, Aug 1987, 5'-11", MBA, working in MNC GGN, Home: Muktsar, 99880-10786.

CL21103604

Aggarwal Mangal Gotra, Dec-92 born 5'.10", B.Tech, Working as executive in MNC. Seeks a educated bride. 97288-24154.

CL21103652

Suitable match for issueless legally divorcee Khatri boy 12.02.88, 07:00 pm, 5'.8", M.Sc Computer, Own business in USA. 93062-14708, 86438-54000.

CL21103666

Well established Jatt Sikh family seeking match for their handsome Canadian citizen boy Dec. 1994, 5'-11", working as Software Engineer in Toronto. Looking for well educated, beautiful girl. Contact 83601-78130, 0014039033222.

CL21103707

Alliance invited for Punjabi Khatri boy, fair smart B.Tech, MBA, 5'-9", 8.6.92, 13:10, working Multinational Company. Well settled reputed family Chandigarh. 92126-66666.

CL21103835

Suitable match for SC (Ad-dharmi) boy, Canadian P.R., Jan. 91, 5'-10", B.Tech. Preferred B.Tech, Doctor, P.R./W.P. Canadian girl. Caste no bar. 9855406743, 7889197926.

CL21103863

PQM, preferably US based, for Punjabi Hindu Khatri, US educated Engineer, Dec. 1993, 6'-2", on H1B visa, status Chandigarh family. WhatsApp: 98142-11641.

CL21103926

Match for Gursikh Arora boy, 31, 5'-8", MBA, Canadian PR, income $ 70000- 75000/- per annum. 94173-14342. Marriage bureau excuse.

CL21103972

Compatible Medico match for Brahmin handsome Orthopaedics Doctor 30/ 6 feet from well known affluent family. WhatsApp 79867-71471. Email: matriaportho@gmail.com

CL21103993

Handsome Arora boy, 5'-9", 13.02.1992, 0004 hrs Talwara Punjab born working Bangalore Pkg 10 lakh. Chandigarh based status family. 83609-12240.

CL21104008

Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin, handsome, tall boy, 1980 born, 5'-11", B.Tech., looking for equally qualified, tall, beautiful match. Family well settled in UK. Ludhiana, nearby preferred. Early marriage. Family in India for few months. Marriage bureau excuse. 88472-00355, Whatsapp: +447426425757

CL21104142

Well qualified without study gap girl for SC Ad-dharmi Australia TR, 1994, 5'-9" boy. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing, Doaba area. 8264187558.

CL21104157

SC Ad-dharmi Australian citizen, 1991, 5'-8" boy. Seeks Medical line, IT, MCA, MBA girl. Doaba preferred. Marriage bureau excuse. 9915721228.

CL21104225

Gynaecologist/eye/ENT/MBBS preferred for Chandigarh Aggarwal, MS Ophthalmology, 5'-9", Haryana Government. 94170-03412, 99888-23442, 78141-48692.

CL21104257

PQM for Canadian PR well settled turbaned teetotaler vegetarian Jat Sikh professional Oct 92, 6', GEO-SPATIAL engineer role in Canada. Educated urban family. Whatsapp 87086-43896, +140381-50873.

CL21104434

SM4 Gursikh well educated, unmarried boy, 37, 5'-9", looks younger, own shop. Simple marriage, Near Jalandhar. 9855010071, 6283169390.

CL21104442

Suitable match preferably from USA for handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 93 born, 5'-8", MS (CS), Software Engineer in top US company (Oregon), excellent salary, Green card applied, professionally working and educated family. Caste no bar. Contact Whatsapp: +14847860001, +918054600466

CL21104567

Well settled Canadian citizen's Ravidasia family looking for beautiful educated match for 6', 1989, fair, handsome son, no smoking,no alcohol, Commerce Management Degree, Canada, excellent job MNC Toronto and side business also religion or caste no bar. Contact: +17809072140. Email: tripleratan@gmail.com

CL21104584

Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Gurugram working boy, 5'-10", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh. NCR working girl preferred. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.

CL21104644

Sikh Lobana, Spain PR, Graduate, 6', Aug.1991, Ambala. Preferred match near by. 98963-06135, 99927-67161.

CL21104673

Nai Sikh handsome boy 1993/ 6', Canada PR Telecom Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 9465134808, 9855264620

CL21104703

Qualified match for Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy Canadian Citizen, 5'-11", 1989 born, Mechanical Engineer (Masters from Canada). Upper caste no bar. +1-778-967-1792, 98144-89715, karanveer.0085@gmail.com