Brides Wanted

CL21109566

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-11", Nov. 1994, B.Tech Computer Science, working at MNC, package 10 lakhs, Tricity and Northern U.P. preferred. 94646-79474.

CL21108850

Bride for Hindu Dhiman boy, Age 33, working in Gurgaon Top Corporate. BE PEC Chandigarh MBA top B School Delhi Univ, 26 + LPA. Height 5'-5". Mob: 88947-02343.

CL21102932

Match for Sikh boy, 1993 born, 5'8", Software Engineer in USA. Looking for well educated working girl in the USA. Contact: bkainthsingh@gmail.com, +919914196378

CL21105313

America based Kamboj Sikh family looking for beautiful and educated girl. Boy US Green Card holder, MBA from USA, working with MNC with high salary, unmarried, 5'-7", 43 years, living in California, USA. Girl should be unmarried. caste no bar, SC / ST please excuse. Please send bio-data with most recent pictures to sikhmatch4321@gmail.com, whats app 88476-76287

CL21107183

Young U.K based British Sikh boy, 47, 5'-8", Business, Graduate, secure employment, respectable family, only child, seeks educated, beautiful Sikh bride, visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

CL21107730

Highly qualified beautiful match for handsome Yadav Army Officer 25/ 5'7", B.Tech. Parents govt. employee. Sister Bank officer. Ambala based. 93065-76909.

CL21107803

Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy, Jan. '92, 5'-9", B.Tech., UK based MNC Software Developer, 26 LPA. Contact: 94540-83125.

CL21107835

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik handsome Graduate boy, 4 Dec. 1992, 10.15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10", Residing in Australia, PR applied. Preferred PR/work permit girl. Contact: 9216711124.

CL21107853

Suitable match for Kshatriya Bahti/ Chaudhary boy, September 1994, 5'-11", B.Tech., working MNC, drawing 17+ PA. Well educated family, settled Panchkula. Father retired bank officer. Mother Bank Manager. Sister married & well settled. 95011-08893.

CL21107854

Handsome Hindu Khatri issueless boy, US Citizen, 33, 5'-8", MS & MBA USA. Upper caste preferred. Girl studying/ employed USA preferred. 98771-04654.

CL21107856

Doctor / IAS match for MS Ophthal Saini Sikh,1988, 5'-9", clean shaven teetotaler boy. Own Hospital in NCR. Doctor Family. Whatsapp: 7889221574.

CL21107867

Beautiful girl presently in Canada/ US, below 35 years, for Jatsikh Canadian Citizen, 39/5'-11", BE/ MBA, Income CAD 250,000. Caste no bar WA - +12264084411.

CL21107868

Suitable match for CA Mahajan boy. Caste no bar. 06.01.1988, 11.20 AM, Jalandhar. 97797-14156.

CL21107874

US citizen/ PR match for a Jat Sikh, 91 born, handsome. 6' tall boy, double Degree in Actuarial Sciences & Mathematics, Software Engineer in Bay Area CA. Highly educated family, well settled in Australia and US. Canadian born can be considered. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +61401500790 or ausie1469@gmail.com

CL21107921

Beautiful status match for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver), 33 years, 5'-7", B.Tech. Businessman/Agriculturist boy. Father Senior PCS officer/Spl. Secretary (retired). Urban rural property. Caste no bar. Contact: 9417023023.

CL21107933

Professionally qualified US Citizen/PR/H1B match for Jat Sikh Boy, March 1995, 6?, Handsome, MS Comp Sc. (USA), Working as Sr. Data Scientist in Reputed Bank in USA (Student Visa), well-educated family settled in Gurgaon. WhatsApp: 9868501530, 9810791652.

CL21108090

Seeking professionally qualified match for cleanshaven, 5'-11", 91 born, Tonk Kashatria Sikh boy B-Tech., MBA(IT), working as business analyst in MNC (Chandigarh) IELTS 8777. Family settled in Canada. Upper cast no bar. WA +19052262251.

CL21108118

Match for Divorcee Lobhana teetotaler Sikh, 5’-10", Sept 1977, Capt. Merchant Navy. Kanal house and property Mohali. Good salary. Father Defense Officer. Simple and early marriage.Upper caste no bar. 79737-42589.

CL21108220

Match for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven, vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Upper caste no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. E-mail: bhagatram051954@gmail.com Whatsapp 96460-12412.

CL21108279

Suitable match for Canada PR Jat Sikh boy belongs to Doaba, 1993/5'-11", M.Tech (CS). Preferred B.Sc Nursing. 9464232105, 7814401180.

CL21108312

Jat Sikh family seeking match for our son (26 yrs, 5'-8"). We are looking PQM girl preferably from Australia may be from India. We are small nuclear one daughter married MS Australian citizen and son is working as Mechanical Design Engineer in reputed company in Sydney after completion of his MS. TR pursuing professional year. Please contact via Email/ WhatsApp with recent pics and details at: +91-95014-01962, preetmsd1962@gmail.com

CL21108329

PQM4 M.Tech Gursikh 27/ 5'-8" boy. Residing and working in Seattle USA. Contact: 79860-93881.

CL21108341

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/5'-11", want BDS /any other profesional girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp: +919466436721, +14168224721.

CL21108353

Doctor, MBBS/MD match for world's best Airlines "Pilot", abroad, handsome, slim, 32, 5'-9". +9182889-96182.

CL21108367

Professionally match for Brahmin boy 18.4.89, 01:26 am, Chandigarh, 6'-0", MBA, MNC (BPO), 7 LPA. Tricity preferred. 98156-17296.

CL21108430

Seeking suitable match for Saini Sikh boy, 5'-5", 89 born, M.Tech. Civil (PR Canada), work field Logistics. Send biodata & photo. 98550-30368. Preference tricity.

CL21108470

Suitable well-qualified match for New Zealand PR Lubana Sikh handsome boy, 27, 5'-8", B.Tech. IT, working MNC. Contact: 9876227094.

CL21108518

Hindu Nai, 31, 5'-8", Manglik Jalandhar based boy, Mech. Engg., Canadian PR. Looking for well educated girl. Upper caste no bar. 9646487239.

CL21108552

Suitable Medico match for MBBS Doctor cleanshaven Jat Sikh handsome boy, 5'-11", March 1988 India born. Australian Resident Doctor. Visiting India early 2022. Whatsapp: 79019-04509, 0061450086178.

CL21108559

Suitable match for clean-shaven handsome Jat Sikh boy, 5'-10", September 1989, India born. Ins Executive Australian resident. Visiting India early 2022. Whatsapp: 0061426978932.

CL21108565

Match for handsome Mittal boy 31/5'-5", B.E. (Elect.) working in Govt of India, Delhi. Parents settled Chandigarh. Contact 94176-29129.

CL21108572

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, 33/5'-7", MS - Engineering, working on H1B Visa, currently on short visit to India. Jatt Sikh girl degree in IT/ Engineering preferred. 98711-72622, 95822-18987. E-mail: amandeep0910@gmail.com

CL21108580

Manglik/Non-Manglik match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 6'-2" tall, handsome well settled, Sept. 84 born in Chandigarh Whatsapp biodata and Pic. 79860-35014.

CL21108583

Seeking professionally qualified match for boy 5'-4", B.E, working in MNC Bangalore, born 24.6.94, Ludhiana, 4:45 p.m. Contact: 99159-30564.

CL21108663

MBBS/ Gynaecologist/ Ophthalmology/ ENT/ Surgeon for Chandigarh Hindu MBBS, MS Ophthalmology, 5'-9", USA experienced, Haryana Government. 99888-23442, 78141-48692.

CL21108676

Saraswat Brahmin family seeks a suitable match for their well settled Son, 28 years, 5'-11" tall and Canadian citizen. The girl should be educated and cultured with minimum height 5'-4". Girl on student visa/work permit in Canada may also be considered. Please send biodata with pictures and for more information email at: r.sharma373@yahoo.com

CL21108684

Manglik match for 19.11.90, 6:02 am, Abohar,/5'-6", working MNC, Mohali, 4 Lakh Annual. Caste no bar. No demand. Early marriage. Own house at Kharar. Contact 92562-77980. Whatsapp 96463-26980.

CL21108687

Seeking professionally qualified tall beautiful match for smart Jatt Sikh, Canadian PR boy (Surrey), Veterinary Doctor (BVSc from India), Oct. 1993 born, 6 ft, currently pursuing Licensure Examinations in Canada. WhatsApp: +12365910191 or sran.nachhatter@gmail.com

CL21108693

Manglik match for 19.11.90, 6:00 am, Abohar,/5'-6", working with CA Company Chandigarh, 3.50 Lakh Annual. Caste no bar. No demand. Early marriage. Own house at Kharar. Contact 92562-77980. Whatsapp 96463-26980.

CL21108707

SM for Gursikh Khatri divorcee boy, B.Tech., MBA, 50/5'-7", pleasing personality, working in MNC, Muscat (Two children, not living together, studying in Canada). Parents based Chandigarh. 93564-76931.

CL21108817

Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 31/ 6'-1" working as Manager in PSU at Mumbai. Package above 20 lakh. 97241-88585.

CL21108824

Professional/officer match for smart Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy, B.E. (Civ), M.E. (Structure), Ph.D. (Str) pursuing, 29/5'-11", working (14 lacs) relocated to Pb./Chd. Two elder sisters both Architects, married in reputed Jatt/Ramgarhia Sikh family of Senior officers. Father Chief Engineer (retd) Pb. Irr. Dept. running consultancy firm. Architect/Engineer/Doctor/Prof./CA/Civil-Judicial services smart girl from decent family welcome. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 9888120220.

CL21108924

Kashyap Rajput Mehra boy, 5'-10", 08.01.1987, B.Sc. IT, working Govt. sector. WhatsApp: 90412-27388. Call: 79864-39858.

CL21108942

Jat Sikh Gill teetotaller, Oct 1995, 5'-8", Private School Teacher in Chandigarh, Father College Professor, mother Assistant Accountant, Urban Property. Employed girl from similar status family Tricity preferred. 94643-30238, 70091-95458.

CL21108979

Canada PR Bahti Chaudhary boy 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS from Canada in Cyber Security. Seeking professional qualified match preferred BDS Nursing, IT professional in Canada or India. No bar. Contact 98156-87951, +16477867951.

CL21108981

Jatt Sikh Parents seeking match for their son 31 years old, 5'-10", PR Canada, MBA from McGill Montreal B.Tech PU Chandigarh. International Sports person working with top MNC as a Product Manager in Toronto, package more than $100,000 PA, Introduce your family with latest photographs of daughter at WhatsApp Number 76964-11297 or chandigarh1402@gmail.com

CL21109007

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MBBS MD doing job in USA, 5'-8", 36. Now in Punjab. Caste no bar. 83608-76705.

CL21109031

Educated match for Chartered Accountant 04.07.1991, 11.55 am, Narwana, 5'-8", working Chandigarh, package 16 lacs. Contact 62847-88486, 94161-42940.

CL21109054

Beautiful employed match for a handsome B.Tec Khatri boy 27, 5'-9". Leading MNC Noida, 22 LPA. WhatsApp: 79734-61326.

CL21109102

PQM for Hindu Khatri June 1991, 5'-10", B.Tech., serving MNC, package 7 LPA, business family settled Panchkula. 98885-46198.

CL21109104

Suitable match for smart Sandhu Sikh boy, Aug. 1995, 5'-11", Canada PR, B.Tech. Post Graduate from Ontario, working in reputed IT company Canada. WhatsApp: 84275-90009.

CL21109121

PQM for US citizen Ghumiar handsome, Punjabi boy, 29, 6', 6.06 pm, B.Tech. Job in top company in USA, handsome package. Father (retd) Addl SE (PSPCL). Girl in US any visa will be preferred. Upper caste no bar. Contact: +919317523210, +19514266957.

CL21109159

Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh handsome boy European citizen and Canada work permit holder, 1987 born, 5'-10", B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering), running his own business abroad. Parents and sister also settled abroad. Looking for well educated, beautiful and settled girl in Canada/America/India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 6239137514.

CL21109234

Wanted good looking working/ non-working homely girl for fair, handsome, divorcee Agarwal boy, issueless , Non- Manglik, Oct. 89/ 5.11 Ft/ B.Tech IIT, MBA, IIM/ Manager MNC NCR/ CTC, 45 Lac+, no demand, Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp 92052-56700.

CL21109287

Smart, beautiful, well qualified girl from good family required for B.Tech (Mech.) handsome boy, 27, 5'-10", Gill, Canadian citizen, from reputed family, having urban and rural property. Presently doing export business. Contact 90566-87566, 9876350032.

CL21109291

Punjabi Khatri Govt. employed match for pure vegetarian Hindu Khatri boy, Chandigarh Govt. employee, November 1989, 5'-10", upper caste no bar. 92179-67295.

CL21109303

Looking for suitable match for a Punjabi Khatri boy 16.11.1990, 2.45 pm, 5'-11", B.Tech., MS, settled in Canada, working at MNC. 82838-07579.

CL21109342

US citizen Jat Sikh boy, 28, 5'-7", slim athletic working as an Accountant. Boy comes from an affluent and highly educated family of professionals & entrepreneurs. Looking for a suitable match preferably from a Jatsikh family. Please share profile and pictures to: bridewantedfornri@gmail.com

CL21109353

Match for Canadian PR Chandigarh based Ramdasia Sikh boy, 5'-7"/1995 July. Required qualified girl Citizen or PR from Canada. Tricity preferred. Contact 97803-24866.

CL21109359

Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Jaswal) handsome, divorcee, well settled boy, 40, 5'-11", MA English. Govt service. Contact: 8872671921.

CL21109371

Professionally qualified match for Ravidasia European German citizen well settled boy, Dec 1984, 5'-9", B.Tech. IIT, MS, PH.D. German university, Job in MNC. Contact: 8288091995.

CL21109382

Suitable match for Canadian PR, Brahmin handsome boy, 6.7.1991, 8.17 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-4", BBA. Contact: 8847528084.

CL21109440

NRI (UK) Sikh widower boy. 55 years/ 5'-7" required bride. Good looking. Contact: 88474-87134. Email: lahmber38@gmail.com

CL21109498

Seeking match for MA, B.Ed 5’-7”, 09.12.1980, 00:10 am born boy, doing business in Mohali. Father retired govt. executive, mother house wife, elder brother and sister married and settled out station. 96461-01099.

CL21109542

Canada PR boy, 28 years, 5’-8”, B.Sc Mech. Slim, smart Kashyap Rajput Sikh veg, Ludhiana family. Only elder brother married, settled in Canada. Parents families settled in Canada America. Compatible alliances from Canada America India may contact: Whatsapp: 90419-75000.

CL21109608

Professionally qualified girl for B.Tech. Mech., Ramgaria cutsard Canada PR boy, Oct. 92 born, 5'-10", slim, fair, working as Site Manager. Upper middle class family. Cell: 95010-02563.

CL21109691

Tricity compatible Govt. employed match for Arora handsome boy, 5'-8", 29.4.1993, 11:40 p.m., Chandigarh, B.Com (Hons), MBE, Asstt. Manager Govt. PSU Insurance Chandigarh. 10-15 Lakh P.A. Caste no bar. Own house Mohali. Whatsapp 98886-11032. satpaarora61@gmail.com

CL21109762

SM for Gupta boy, teetotaller veg,17.04.91, 5'-11", 3.15 pm, Delhi, B.Tech (CS), working MNC, excellent package. Reputed business family. Preference working girl. WhatsApp 99993-33915.

CL21109765

Match for handsome Khatri Sikh boy, 6’-2” / 1991, CA, Manager in reputed MNC. Only child. Parents retired. Tall professional good looking girl from cultured family with high moral values preferred. Call / Whatsapp: 98728-47555.

CL21109769

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Dhillon family USA citizen, cleanshave only son, MBBS, 5 Jan. 1994, 6', USMLE-I cleared. Seeks only MBBS girl, minimum 5'-6". Contact: 73475-67099, 0015599053970 WhatsApp.

CL21109788

Match for Ramgharia Gursikh boy, 29, 6’-1”, B.E. (Hons) Civil Engineering (BITS Pilani), Officer in Grade B-DR (General) in Reserve Bank of India. Well educated family, residence Mohali. Seeks professionally qualified (preferably in government job) match. Whatsapp/Call: 7340896631

CL21109822

USA Citizen handsome Jatt Sikh, 28/ 5'-11"- 6 ft, Seeking educated Jatt Sikh girl match. Currently a Manager with career in Finance/ Bank/ Tech. Family is well settled with property in US and Punjab. Beautiful NRI girl preferred and height should be min 5'-5". Whatsapp 99112-44499.

CL21109876

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR Arora Sikh cleanshaven boy 31 years/ 5'-6½, MBA, working Vancouver, 60K. Caste no bar. Contact 99886-15117.

CL21109998

Canada PR, Arora Sikh boy Oct. 1991 born, 6' height, well-settled in Real Estate business at Kitchener (Ontario), seeks well-educated, slim, Gursikh, Canada based compatible girl. Mob. 98142-23615.

CL21110010

Suitable match for smart boy 6'-1'', born 03.12.92, 7.11 am, Una, B.Tech , Serving IT professional Vancouver , PR Canada, Father Central Govt. Senior Officer Retd., Mother Home Maker, First sister Bank Manager, Brother in law Software Engineer, Second sister Asstt. Manager MNC. Originally Petty farmer family from Himachal, Settled at Chandigarh. Required Pure Vegetarian, Non Drinker family. Preferred B.Tech (IT)/ CS. Willing job abroad. No dowry. Contact 9463001699.