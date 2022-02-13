Brides Wanted

CL21109566 
Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 5'-11", Nov. 1994, B.Tech Computer Science, working at MNC, package 10 lakhs, Tricity and Northern U.P. preferred. 94646-79474.

CL21108850
Bride for Hindu Dhiman boy, Age 33, working in Gurgaon Top Corporate. BE PEC Chandigarh MBA top B School Delhi Univ, 26 + LPA. Height 5'-5". Mob: 88947-02343.

CL21102932 
Match for Sikh boy, 1993 born, 5'8", Software Engineer in USA. Looking for well educated working girl in the USA. Contact: bkainthsingh@gmail.com, +919914196378

CL21105313 
America based Kamboj Sikh family looking for beautiful and educated girl. Boy US Green Card holder, MBA from USA, working with MNC with high salary, unmarried, 5'-7", 43 years, living in California, USA. Girl should be unmarried. caste no bar, SC / ST please excuse. Please send bio-data with most recent pictures to sikhmatch4321@gmail.com, whats app  88476-76287

CL21107183 
Young U.K based British Sikh boy, 47, 5'-8", Business, Graduate, secure employment, respectable family, only child, seeks educated, beautiful Sikh bride, visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

CL21107730 
Highly qualified beautiful match for handsome Yadav Army Officer 25/ 5'7", B.Tech. Parents govt. employee. Sister Bank officer. Ambala based. 93065-76909.

CL21107803 
Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy, Jan. '92, 5'-9", B.Tech., UK based MNC Software Developer, 26 LPA. Contact: 94540-83125.

CL21107835 
Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin Manglik handsome Graduate boy, 4 Dec. 1992, 10.15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-10", Residing in Australia, PR applied. Preferred PR/work permit girl. Contact: 9216711124.

CL21107853 
Suitable match for Kshatriya Bahti/ Chaudhary boy, September 1994, 5'-11", B.Tech., working MNC, drawing 17+ PA. Well educated family, settled Panchkula. Father retired bank officer. Mother Bank Manager. Sister married & well settled. 95011-08893.

CL21107854 
Handsome Hindu Khatri issueless boy, US Citizen, 33, 5'-8", MS & MBA USA. Upper caste preferred. Girl studying/ employed USA preferred. 98771-04654.

CL21107856 
Doctor / IAS match for MS Ophthal Saini Sikh,1988, 5'-9", clean shaven teetotaler boy. Own Hospital in NCR. Doctor Family. Whatsapp: 7889221574.

CL21107867 
Beautiful girl presently in Canada/ US, below 35 years, for Jatsikh Canadian Citizen, 39/5'-11", BE/ MBA, Income CAD 250,000. Caste no bar WA - +12264084411.

CL21107868 
Suitable match for CA  Mahajan boy.  Caste no bar. 06.01.1988, 11.20 AM, Jalandhar. 97797-14156.

CL21107874 
US citizen/ PR match for a Jat Sikh, 91 born, handsome. 6' tall boy, double Degree in Actuarial Sciences & Mathematics, Software Engineer in Bay Area CA. Highly educated family, well settled in Australia and US. Canadian born can be considered. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +61401500790 or ausie1469@gmail.com

CL21107921 
Beautiful status match for Ramdasia Sikh (Weaver), 33 years, 5'-7", B.Tech. Businessman/Agriculturist boy. Father Senior PCS officer/Spl. Secretary (retired). Urban rural property. Caste no bar. Contact: 9417023023.

CL21107933 
Professionally qualified US Citizen/PR/H1B match for Jat Sikh Boy, March 1995, 6?, Handsome, MS Comp Sc. (USA), Working as Sr. Data Scientist in Reputed Bank in USA (Student Visa), well-educated family settled in Gurgaon. WhatsApp: 9868501530, 9810791652.

CL21108090 
Seeking professionally qualified match for cleanshaven,  5'-11", 91 born, Tonk Kashatria Sikh boy B-Tech., MBA(IT), working as business analyst  in MNC (Chandigarh) IELTS 8777. Family settled in Canada. Upper cast no bar. WA +19052262251.

CL21108118 
Match for Divorcee Lobhana teetotaler Sikh, 5’-10", Sept 1977, Capt. Merchant Navy. Kanal house and property Mohali. Good salary. Father Defense Officer. Simple and early marriage.Upper caste no bar. 79737-42589.

CL21108220 
Match  for handsome qualified Ramgarhia Dhiman never married boy, cleanshaven,  vegetarian, non-drinker, Sept. 1984, 5'-11", M.S. Mechanical Engg. and  MBA IT from USA. Software Engineer in MNC. Citizen of USA. Upper caste  no bar. Marriage bureau excuse. E-mail:  bhagatram051954@gmail.com Whatsapp 96460-12412.

CL21108279 
Suitable match for Canada PR Jat Sikh boy belongs to Doaba, 1993/5'-11", M.Tech (CS). Preferred B.Sc Nursing. 9464232105, 7814401180.

CL21108312 
Jat Sikh family seeking match for our son (26 yrs, 5'-8"). We are looking PQM girl preferably from Australia may be from India. We are small nuclear one daughter married MS Australian citizen and son is working as Mechanical Design Engineer in reputed company in Sydney after completion of his MS. TR pursuing professional year. Please contact via Email/ WhatsApp with recent pics and details at: +91-95014-01962, preetmsd1962@gmail.com

CL21108329 
PQM4 M.Tech Gursikh 27/ 5'-8" boy. Residing and working in Seattle USA. Contact: 79860-93881.

CL21108341 
Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/5'-11", want BDS /any other profesional  girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp: +919466436721, +14168224721.

CL21108353 
Doctor, MBBS/MD match for world's best Airlines "Pilot", abroad, handsome, slim, 32, 5'-9". +9182889-96182.

CL21108367 
Professionally match for Brahmin boy 18.4.89, 01:26 am, Chandigarh, 6'-0", MBA, MNC (BPO), 7 LPA. Tricity preferred. 98156-17296.

CL21108430 
Seeking suitable match for Saini Sikh boy, 5'-5", 89 born, M.Tech. Civil (PR Canada), work field Logistics. Send biodata & photo. 98550-30368. Preference tricity.

CL21108470 
Suitable well-qualified match for New Zealand PR Lubana Sikh handsome boy, 27, 5'-8", B.Tech. IT, working MNC. Contact: 9876227094.

CL21108518 
Hindu Nai, 31, 5'-8", Manglik Jalandhar based boy, Mech. Engg., Canadian PR. Looking for well educated girl. Upper caste no bar. 9646487239.

CL21108552 
Suitable Medico match for MBBS Doctor cleanshaven Jat Sikh handsome boy, 5'-11", March 1988 India born. Australian Resident Doctor. Visiting India early 2022. Whatsapp: 79019-04509, 0061450086178.

CL21108559 
Suitable match for clean-shaven handsome Jat Sikh boy, 5'-10", September 1989, India born. Ins Executive Australian resident. Visiting India early 2022. Whatsapp: 0061426978932.

CL21108565 
Match  for handsome Mittal boy 31/5'-5", B.E. (Elect.) working in Govt of  India, Delhi. Parents settled Chandigarh. Contact 94176-29129.

CL21108572 
Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, 33/5'-7", MS - Engineering, working on H1B Visa, currently on short visit to India. Jatt Sikh girl degree in IT/ Engineering preferred. 98711-72622, 95822-18987. E-mail: amandeep0910@gmail.com

CL21108580 
Manglik/Non-Manglik match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin 6'-2" tall, handsome well settled, Sept. 84 born in Chandigarh Whatsapp biodata and Pic. 79860-35014.

CL21108583 
Seeking professionally qualified match for boy 5'-4", B.E, working in MNC Bangalore, born 24.6.94, Ludhiana, 4:45 p.m. Contact: 99159-30564.

CL21108663 
MBBS/ Gynaecologist/ Ophthalmology/ ENT/ Surgeon for Chandigarh Hindu MBBS, MS Ophthalmology, 5'-9", USA experienced, Haryana Government. 99888-23442, 78141-48692.

CL21108676 
Saraswat Brahmin family seeks a suitable match for their well settled Son,  28 years, 5'-11" tall and Canadian citizen. The girl should be educated and cultured with minimum height 5'-4". Girl on student visa/work permit in Canada may also be considered. Please send biodata with pictures and for more information email at: r.sharma373@yahoo.com

CL21108684 
Manglik match for 19.11.90, 6:02 am, Abohar,/5'-6", working MNC, Mohali, 4 Lakh Annual. Caste no bar. No demand. Early marriage. Own house at Kharar. Contact 92562-77980. Whatsapp 96463-26980.

CL21108687 
Seeking professionally qualified tall beautiful match for smart Jatt Sikh, Canadian PR boy (Surrey), Veterinary Doctor (BVSc from India), Oct. 1993 born, 6 ft, currently pursuing Licensure Examinations in Canada. WhatsApp: +12365910191 or sran.nachhatter@gmail.com

CL21108693 
Manglik match for 19.11.90, 6:00 am, Abohar,/5'-6", working with CA Company Chandigarh, 3.50 Lakh Annual. Caste no bar. No demand. Early marriage. Own house at  Kharar. Contact 92562-77980. Whatsapp 96463-26980.

CL21108707 
SM for Gursikh Khatri divorcee boy, B.Tech., MBA, 50/5'-7", pleasing personality, working in MNC, Muscat (Two children, not living together, studying in Canada). Parents based Chandigarh. 93564-76931.

CL21108817 
Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 31/ 6'-1" working as Manager in PSU at Mumbai. Package above 20 lakh. 97241-88585.

CL21108824 
Professional/officer match for smart Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy, B.E. (Civ), M.E. (Structure), Ph.D. (Str) pursuing, 29/5'-11", working (14 lacs) relocated to Pb./Chd. Two elder sisters both Architects, married in reputed Jatt/Ramgarhia Sikh family of Senior officers. Father Chief Engineer (retd) Pb. Irr. Dept. running consultancy firm. Architect/Engineer/Doctor/Prof./CA/Civil-Judicial services smart girl from decent family welcome. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 9888120220.

CL21108924 
Kashyap Rajput Mehra boy, 5'-10", 08.01.1987, B.Sc. IT, working Govt. sector. WhatsApp: 90412-27388. Call: 79864-39858.

CL21108942 
Jat Sikh Gill teetotaller, Oct 1995, 5'-8", Private School Teacher in Chandigarh, Father College Professor, mother Assistant Accountant, Urban Property. Employed girl from similar status family Tricity preferred. 94643-30238, 70091-95458.

CL21108979 
Canada PR Bahti Chaudhary boy 5'-11", Sept. 1992, MS from Canada in Cyber Security. Seeking professional qualified match preferred BDS Nursing, IT professional in Canada or India. No bar. Contact 98156-87951, +16477867951.

CL21108981 
Jatt Sikh Parents seeking match for their son 31 years old, 5'-10", PR Canada, MBA from McGill Montreal B.Tech PU Chandigarh. International Sports person working with top MNC as a Product Manager in Toronto, package more than $100,000 PA, Introduce your family with latest photographs of daughter at WhatsApp Number 76964-11297 or chandigarh1402@gmail.com

CL21109007 
Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MBBS MD doing job in USA, 5'-8", 36. Now in Punjab.  Caste no bar. 83608-76705.

CL21109031 
Educated match for Chartered Accountant 04.07.1991, 11.55 am, Narwana, 5'-8", working Chandigarh, package 16 lacs. Contact 62847-88486, 94161-42940.

CL21109054 
Beautiful employed match for a handsome B.Tec Khatri boy 27, 5'-9". Leading MNC Noida, 22 LPA.  WhatsApp: 79734-61326.

CL21109102 
PQM for Hindu Khatri June 1991, 5'-10", B.Tech., serving MNC, package 7 LPA, business family settled Panchkula. 98885-46198.

CL21109104 
Suitable match for smart Sandhu Sikh boy, Aug. 1995, 5'-11", Canada PR, B.Tech. Post Graduate from Ontario, working in reputed IT company Canada. WhatsApp: 84275-90009.

CL21109121 
PQM for US citizen Ghumiar handsome, Punjabi boy, 29, 6', 6.06 pm, B.Tech. Job in top company in USA, handsome package. Father (retd) Addl SE (PSPCL). Girl in US any visa will be preferred. Upper caste no bar. Contact: +919317523210, +19514266957.

CL21109159 
Suitable match for Kamboj Sikh handsome boy European citizen and Canada work permit holder, 1987 born, 5'-10", B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering), running his own business abroad. Parents and sister also settled abroad. Looking for well educated, beautiful and settled girl in Canada/America/India. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 6239137514.

CL21109234 
Wanted good looking working/ non-working homely girl for fair, handsome, divorcee Agarwal boy, issueless , Non- Manglik, Oct. 89/ 5.11 Ft/ B.Tech IIT, MBA, IIM/ Manager MNC NCR/ CTC, 45 Lac+, no demand, Marriage bureau excuse. WhatsApp 92052-56700.

CL21109287 
Smart, beautiful, well qualified girl from good family required for B.Tech (Mech.) handsome boy, 27, 5'-10", Gill, Canadian citizen, from reputed family, having urban and rural property. Presently doing export business. Contact 90566-87566, 9876350032.

CL21109291 
Punjabi Khatri Govt. employed match for pure vegetarian Hindu Khatri boy, Chandigarh Govt. employee, November 1989, 5'-10", upper caste no bar. 92179-67295.

CL21109303 
Looking for suitable match for a Punjabi Khatri boy 16.11.1990, 2.45 pm, 5'-11", B.Tech., MS, settled in Canada, working at MNC. 82838-07579.

CL21109342 
US citizen Jat Sikh boy, 28, 5'-7", slim athletic working as an Accountant. Boy comes from an affluent and highly educated family of professionals & entrepreneurs. Looking for a suitable match preferably from a Jatsikh family. Please share profile and pictures to: bridewantedfornri@gmail.com

CL21109353 
Match for Canadian PR Chandigarh based Ramdasia Sikh boy, 5'-7"/1995 July. Required qualified girl Citizen or PR from Canada. Tricity preferred. Contact 97803-24866.

CL21109359 
Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Jaswal) handsome, divorcee, well settled boy, 40, 5'-11", MA English. Govt service. Contact: 8872671921.

CL21109371 
Professionally qualified match for Ravidasia European German citizen well settled boy, Dec 1984, 5'-9", B.Tech. IIT, MS, PH.D. German university, Job in MNC. Contact: 8288091995.

CL21109382 
Suitable match for Canadian PR, Brahmin handsome boy, 6.7.1991, 8.17 pm, Jalandhar, 5'-4", BBA. Contact: 8847528084.

CL21109440 
NRI (UK) Sikh widower boy. 55 years/ 5'-7" required bride. Good looking. Contact: 88474-87134.  Email: lahmber38@gmail.com

CL21109498 
Seeking  match for MA, B.Ed 5’-7”, 09.12.1980, 00:10 am born boy, doing business in Mohali. Father retired govt. executive, mother house wife, elder brother and sister married and settled out station. 96461-01099.

CL21109542 
Canada PR boy, 28 years, 5’-8”, B.Sc Mech. Slim, smart Kashyap Rajput Sikh veg, Ludhiana family. Only elder brother married, settled in Canada. Parents families settled in Canada America. Compatible alliances from Canada America India may contact: Whatsapp: 90419-75000.

CL21109608 
Professionally qualified girl for B.Tech. Mech., Ramgaria cutsard Canada PR boy, Oct. 92 born, 5'-10", slim, fair, working as Site Manager. Upper middle class family. Cell: 95010-02563.

CL21109691 
Tricity compatible Govt. employed match for Arora handsome boy, 5'-8", 29.4.1993, 11:40  p.m., Chandigarh, B.Com (Hons), MBE, Asstt. Manager Govt. PSU Insurance  Chandigarh. 10-15 Lakh P.A. Caste no bar. Own house Mohali. Whatsapp 98886-11032. satpaarora61@gmail.com

CL21109762 
SM for Gupta boy, teetotaller veg,17.04.91, 5'-11", 3.15 pm, Delhi, B.Tech (CS), working MNC, excellent package. Reputed business family. Preference working girl. WhatsApp 99993-33915.

CL21109765 
Match for handsome Khatri Sikh boy, 6’-2” / 1991, CA, Manager in reputed MNC. Only child. Parents retired. Tall professional good looking girl from cultured family with high moral values preferred. Call / Whatsapp: 98728-47555.

CL21109769 
Suitable match for Jat Sikh Dhillon family USA citizen, cleanshave only son, MBBS, 5 Jan. 1994, 6', USMLE-I cleared. Seeks only MBBS girl, minimum 5'-6". Contact: 73475-67099, 0015599053970 WhatsApp.

CL21109788 
Match for Ramgharia Gursikh boy, 29, 6’-1”, B.E. (Hons) Civil Engineering (BITS Pilani), Officer in Grade B-DR (General) in Reserve Bank of India. Well educated family, residence Mohali. Seeks professionally qualified (preferably in government job) match. Whatsapp/Call: 7340896631

CL21109822 
USA Citizen handsome Jatt Sikh, 28/ 5'-11"- 6 ft, Seeking educated Jatt Sikh girl match. Currently a Manager with career in Finance/ Bank/ Tech. Family is well settled with property in US and Punjab. Beautiful NRI girl preferred and height should be min 5'-5". Whatsapp 99112-44499.

CL21109876 
Professionally  qualified match for Canadian PR Arora Sikh cleanshaven boy 31  years/ 5'-6½, MBA, working Vancouver, 60K. Caste no bar. Contact  99886-15117.

CL21109998 
Canada PR, Arora Sikh boy Oct. 1991 born, 6' height, well-settled in Real Estate business at Kitchener (Ontario), seeks well-educated, slim, Gursikh, Canada based compatible girl. Mob. 98142-23615.

CL21110010 
Suitable match for smart boy 6'-1'', born 03.12.92, 7.11 am, Una, B.Tech , Serving IT professional Vancouver , PR Canada, Father Central Govt. Senior Officer Retd., Mother Home Maker, First sister Bank Manager, Brother in law Software Engineer, Second sister Asstt. Manager MNC. Originally Petty farmer family from Himachal, Settled at Chandigarh. Required Pure Vegetarian, Non Drinker family. Preferred B.Tech (IT)/ CS. Willing job abroad. No dowry. Contact 9463001699.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

2
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

3
Business

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

4
Business

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

5
Punjab

Punjab polls: Domicile quota, better MSP, better sports infrastructure on NDA manifesto

6
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

7
Entertainment

Even before its theatrical release, Siddhu Jonnalagadda-starrer 'DJ Tillu' seals Telugu OTT deal

8
Trending

IPL auction: Juhi Chawla 'welcomes' Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

9
Punjab Election

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

10
Haryana

Debris tumbles down amid rescue efforts in partially collapsed Gurugram building; residents panic

Don't Miss

View All
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Top Stories

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in

The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...

IPL Mega Auction: Marsh, Warner could start bidding war, and it's 'great' for Aussie cricket

IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer

KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building

The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...

No HC stay on Hry board exams, pvt schools jittery

No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery

It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering

33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab

The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...

Cities

View All

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

IED seizure: Court extends police remand of 2 suspects in Amritsar

Amritsar: Empty rhetoric by political parties disappoints Dalits

Covid-19: 26 more test +ve in Amritsar district

Difficult to gauge which way the wind will blow in Patti

Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala tries to woo voters with his oratory skills

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Chandigarh to amend building bylaws

Punjab poll 2022: Priyanka Gandhi’s roadshow in Zirakpur today

Mohali: Chargesheet filed against SP, Vigilance

Third wave of Covid-19 in Chandigarh more fatal for comorbid elderly

MBBS aspirants flout Chandigarh quota norms

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Independents who wish to bring about a change

Special train carrying around 1,000 devotees set to leave Jalandhar for Varanasi in UP

Jalandhar district reports 50 +ve cases

96 arrested for code violations in Nawanshahr

Three in fray for family's legacy in Hoshiarpur

‘Hijab’ is our crown: Muslim women

'Hijab' is our crown: Muslim women

Langar held to promote interfaith harmony

Now, Modi wears turban in BJP posters

2 men dead, 32 new cases in Ludhiana district

Voters remain undecided, refuse to open up in Ludhiana district

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Covid vaccination: 503 villages in Patiala district achieve 100% first-dose target

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, celebrates 68th anniversary