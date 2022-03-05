Brides Wanted

CL21097982
PQM for Jat Sikh boy from affluent family, 87 born, 6', B.Tech.+ MBA, working in IT at handsome package in Bangalore. Share biodata with photographs : matrimonialsk544@gmail.com WhatsApp- 91484-21132. No calls plz.
CL21110618
Jat Sikh parents seek match for their son 37 years, 5'-10", born and raised in California, USA, Bachelors of Business Administration. Owner of 2nd largest tourism company in San Francisco with net income close to 7 figures per year (USD). Seeking a slim, beautiful, well educated girl from a good family. Please send bio-data and photograph WhatsApp: 015104219666, email: psohal88@gmail.com
CL21111254
PQM for Arora Sikh cutsurd boy, Dec 92, 5'-9", Canada PR, Automation Engineer Brampton. Contact: 9988404423
CL21111602
Well educated Jat Sikh family in Toronto, handsome & cordial boy 28 yrs, 5'-9", Engineering from Canadian University & Matriculation from YPS Patiala, employed as Project Coordinator for 5 years with leading Construction Company. Urban property in Punjab & Canada. Looking for professional girl. Contact: psandhu1966@gmail.com
CL21113031
Match for handsome, 6' tall, turbaned Jat Sikh US citizen, 28, with US Engineering degree, working as Senior Program Manager in USA, one sister, who is a Doctor. Parents well educated and settled in USA, seeking a well-educated, tall and beautiful girl from respectable Jat Sikh family. Please respond with bio-data and photograph at amarinder2022@gmail.com
CL21114823
Professionally qualified match for well settled Canadian citizen clean shaven Sikh boy, fair, handsome, 33 yrs, 5'-10". Own Engineering business. Canada only. Send details along with recent photograph at goodluck8971@gmail.com
CL21116102
American permanent resident Sikh Tonkshatriya clean shave 1986/ 5'-8", B.Tech. Electrical & Electronics, non-drinker family. Preferred B.Sc. Nursing, DDS, B.Tech. Caste no bar. Send biodata. Contact: 1-425-420-8762, +9199889-24668. singhlook@yahoo.com
CL21116107
Suitable match for teetotaller and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA born citizen 1991, 5'-8", Doctor- Eye Physician. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 001-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com
CL21116120
Match for Aggarwal boy 5'-5'' unmarried 55 yrs. Businessman Punjab. Contact 81463-15003.
CL21116122
Suitable match for Canadian PR handsome Khatri boy, 1.4.1990, height 5'-8", B.Tech. I.T. Required beautiful, educated girl. Mob: 7009051503 & 9478375408.
CL21116143
Suitable medico Doctor/ dentist match for clean shaven Jat Sikh Australian resident MBBS Doctor March 1988, 5'-11", Coming to India mid march. Whatspp: particulars/photo-79019-04509.
CL21116144
Suitable match for clean shaven Jat Sikh Australian resident Insurance Executive, September 1989, 5'-10". Whatsapp: 0061426978932.
CL21116190
Educated match for smart Kashyap-Rajput boy, 1989, 5'-3", MCA. Currently working PSPCL (Govt.). 94637-70616 WhatsApp.
CL21116228
Gursikh Tonk Kshatriya boy, Bhopal based, born 1991, height 5'-10", B.Tech., working in MNC, 21 LPA. Father Senior Executive in infrastructure Company. Caste no bar. 96303-66111, 98261-23263.
CL21116240
PQM for Sikh Ramgarhia, Canadian citizen boy, 5’-11”, 1989, M.Tech, Govt. job Vancouver, boy in India, caste no bar. karanveer.0085@gmail.com +91-98555-89715, +1-778-967-1792.
CL21116251
Match for Punjabi Hindu Khatri, PR Canada boy, only son, B.Tech., MS (Canada), March 1996, 5'-9". Working as Electrical Engineer in Ontario. Well educated affluent family from Mohali. Father higher official in Corporate sector. Preference well educated & settled girl in Canada. 69001-40650.
CL21116256
Suitable Manglik/Non-manglik match for Australia citizen, Khatri, 5'-7", March, 1990 born, Jalandhar, MIT, Software Developer. Now India short period. Contact: 9888647430, 9888661229.
CL21116263
Suitable match for Canadian PR Punjabi Hindu Khatri boy 5'-8", born March 1992. Preferred girl in Canada on any status. Call/whatsapp on +16479140179, +16476878860.
CL21116264
Canada PR Jat Sikh handsome boy, 29, 5'-9", M.Tech.(Civil). Doing job near Toronto. Father, Punjab Govt. Class-1 Officer (Retd.) M/B.Sc. nusing, B/M.Tech. girl preferred. Contact with biodata, pics whatsapp: 98882-51168.
CL21116266
Suitable match for UK citizen Ramgarhia divorce boy 1985/5'-8",. Preferred well educated, English spoken girl. Mobile: 7087659964 (Phagwara), 00447970460404 (Whatsapp).
CL21116269
Match for handsome PR Canada Sood Khatri boy, August 1994, 5'-10", doing job in Bank at Canada (Toronto). Mob: 99886-83615.
CL21116283
Professionally qualified preferably employed match for Kamboj (Momi) Sikh handsome boy, 12.12.90, 5'-10", B.Tech, MBA, Employed Deloitte IT company. Well settled family, Jalandhar. Marriage bureau excuse. Upper caste no bar. Contact: 7901966828.
CL21116362
Canadian PR well settled handsome Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-8", 16.8.1990, 12:20 p.m. Chandigarh, B.Tech. (Engg.), Big-4 company Calgary, Canada. Contact: 98722-14049, 78373-36016.
CL21116365
Match for Canadian P.R. Labana Sikh boy, 1991/5'-10" B.E. Thapar University M.S. (CSE) from Canada, working Software Engineer. Package 1,50,000 CAD per year. Father Class I officer (Retd.). MNC preferred. 094175-10226. erdalvinder@gmail.com
CL21116394
Suitable match for Swarnkar Mair Rajput 1991 born, 6'-1", Boy CANADA PR, Contact with bio-data, komal29dhunna@gmail.com, Whatsup # +15879680555 OR +14036672868
CL21116407
Canada PR Jat Sikh Sekhon boy, July 1994, 5'-7". Working as Mechanical Engineer reputed company Canada, Own house, Calgary. Seeks well educated girl with good moral values. Canada PR/work permit preferred. Photo and particulars at first instance. Whatsapp: 97817-57505, 97817-57515
CL21116433
Jat Sikh Gill boy, 5'-11", 1992, New Zealand citizen, Govt job Seeks educated beautiful girl. Canadian residing girl preferred. Contact: 7009434353.
CL21116439
Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin convent educated, Graduate, vegetarian 33 years boy 5'-10", private job. Urban property in Chandigarh, Panchkula. No liability. E-mail: sharman1758@yahoo.com
CL21116490
Match for handsome Khatri boy, 5'-8",29.04.1994, 07:44 am, Mohali, BCA, Graduate, own business, handsome income. Seeking beautiful girl having family values. Tricity preferred. 98728-56687.
CL21116500
Norway PR, Jat Sikh Sidhu, handsome, 36, 5'-7", GNM, pure vegetarian, Government job in Norway. Whole family settled abroad. Looking for well educated, nice, beautiful girl. Gursikh family preferred. Whatsapp 00467 93995694, 0047 41306006, 0091 8427833722, 0091 8427833722.
CL21116596
Himachali girl wanted for well settled NM 5'-9", Brahmin boy, 34, Bilaspur. Software Engineer, working in Bangalore. Kundli match must. 99887-75966, 90083-93156.
CL21116602
PQM for Jat Sikh Canada citizen issueless divorced Engineer 85/ 5'-11". WhatsApp- +178034-08533,+9195928-90858.
CL21116634
Suitable match for well settled Tonk Kshatriya boy, 5'-9", 1993 education from Canada Permanent Resident, working with Pharma Company and partner in car dealership. Seeks well educated beautiful tall girl, 5'-4" and above. Whatsapp: 99887-76546, 94644-43786.
CL21116726
Match for smart, slim Doctor Jat Sikh boy, 1988 born, height 6', Resident in Internal Medicine, working as Doctor in Phoenix U.S.A. WhatsApp: +91-78145-10891, +91-88476-37451, E-mail: mvirkldh@gmail.com
CL21116731
SM4 Gursikh Ramdasia vegetarian boy, Dec. 1990, 5'-8", MS Surgery, working as SR, caste no bar. Family settled at Amritsar. Contact: 79018-86427.
CL21116758
Match for Sikh Ramgarhia boy, 1989, B.Tech, MBA, 5'-11", settle in Australia. TR, PR, Student visa preferred. Bureau excuse. Caste no bar. 9417712889.
CL21116785
Professionally qualified match for Australian PR well settled Saini Sikh boy(cutsurd), 5'-11",31, Working in Public Sector in a Techno-managerial role. Completed his Masters in Engineering from UNSW, Sydney. Currently visiting India. Contact: 98152-28027.
CL21116806
Suitable slim, beautiful match for October 1986, Hindu Khatri boy, 5'-6", presently working in UK as Senior Software Engineer of US based company, holding H1B visa. Matrimonial services excuse. Contact: 9401894385.
CL21116815
PQM for Sikh Ramdasia Govt Gazetted officer, Jalandhar, 1994, 6', B.E. Brother Engineer NTPC. Father retired SDO. Preferred Doaba, Govt. teacher. Caste no bar. Contact: 6280331453.
CL21116819
Required B.Tech/ M.Tech/ IT Professional/Finance, Working beautiful girl, Minimum 5'-4'' for Very smart 5'-9'', IT Engineer, Working in USA, Earning 1.50 Lac USD, Also PR holder Canada, 06.06.1990 born, 2.55 am, Chandigarh. 99884-54004.
CL21116860
SMF for vegetarian SC (Ad-dharmi) 28 years 5'-7", handsome boy B.Tech (CSE) from IIT working as Sr. Software Engineer at Bangluru having handsome package. Contact: 9417303925, 9417967625.
CL21116897
Unmarried UK based British Sikh boy 47, 5'-8", University Business Graduate, Secure employment, respectable family, seeks educated beautiful Sikh bride 25-35, visiting India shortly. WhatsApp: +447886328845.
CL21116938
Match for handsome boy, 33, 5'-11", non-manglik, 11.11.88 time 12:35 p.m. Chandigarh, MBA, working in MNC Canada. Girl preferred Canada/ India. Ph. No. +14372343320.
CL21116979
B'ful match for Canadian PR, Punjabi Khatri handsome boy, 6', CA, working as VP in Toronto, July 78 (looks much younger), issueless, div., short marriage (4 months), Gurgaon based family. Currently in India till March. Email: Cp24star@gmail.com , WhatsApp: +91-98683-26555.
CL21117074
Suitable match for Arora Gursikh boy, 28, 5'-9", B.Tech, Govt job. Father retired. Whatsapp: 7888766471.
CL21117086
Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, October 1989, 6', B.Tech. PGD Film Direction, working Mumbai, 30 LPA. 7888571115.
CL21117110
Suitable match for Canadian PR Brahmin handsome boy, 28 yrs, 5'-10", B.Tech. well settled. Preferred Canadian PR/student visa girl. Contact: 9877475889.
CL21117169
Canadian Lubana Sikh boy, 32/ 5'-11", want BDS/ any other professional girl, caste no bar. Call WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.
CL21117174
Ramgarhia handsome boy, 31, 5'-11", well settled in Canada, Chandigarh based. Email details bsdhammu@gmail.com
CL21117180
Suitable match for Canadian citizen, very handsome Jat Sikh boy, IT Engineer, highly paid job with own Real Estate Business. Income $ 4 Lakh. Well settled, educated family in Toronto. 39/ 6'. Looking for educated match from decent family. Tel: +14036165214 (WhatsApp).
CL21117191
Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5’-10”, 17.02.1993, B.Tech (CSE), MBA, working as Software Professional in MNC at Chandigarh. Girl working in similar line preferred. Contact: 96464-46293.
CL21117200
SM for Canada work permit, PR soon Ahluwalia Sikh boy, Sep. 90, 5'-11". Looking for educated Sikh girl, Canada/ India. Upper caste welcome. 82890-70668.
CL21117294
Handsome Kashayup Rajput boy 5'-10", May 1990, B.Tech (IT) required IELETS or Abroad settle girl, Boy Working in India. 81687-83012.
CL21117365
PQM for Garg boy, 28-03-1993, 6'-1", B.Tech; M.B.A; MNC Noida, Well settled family in Chandigarh, Father Executive Enginer, Mother Lecturer Haryana Govt. Contact 99142-08869.
CL21117376
General Category Punjabi boy, 34, 5'-10", B.Com, MBA, non-smoker, teetotaller, Manager FCI Punjab region, 64000 PM. Well settled Doctor family. No bar. Girl main consideration. Preferably similarly employed. Contact: 9417131101.
CL21117442
Suitable match for handsome Jatt Sikh boy, 6ft, 1992 born, Australian Citizen and his own house in Mohali. 99155-79331.
CL21117511
Seeking Doctor, dentist, CA for British Brahmin boy 5'-8", 23.04.1994, M.Pharma with well settled family England . 6239130457, +447737170565, +447760385289, caste no bar. rickywinz@icloud.com
CL21117607
Professionally Qualified Match for Jat Sikh boy 28 years, 5'-8", Deffence Officer, M.Tech; Wathsapp 93504-79974.
CL21117621
Seeking professionally qualified match from status family for Ramdasia Sikh boy, 27.10.1990, 6’, B.Com, MBA from Canada, PR Canada, working, handsome income, residing Surrey. Father retired as AGM (Bank), mother retired Govt. teacher. Mohali settled family. Contact: 9888778620, 9814252850.
CL21117643
Saini Sikh Clean shaven boy June 1994/ 5'-7'', B.Tech. CSE, Working MNC Chandigarh, good package, Single child, Father retd. Central Govt., Mother Housewife, Settled own house in Mohali, Ielts over all 7 band, Going to Canada for study. Required educated girl, Caste no bar. Whatsapp 9810993037.
CL21117666
Alliance invited for a handsome 33/5'-7" well settled B.Tech boy, working in reputed company at Melborne, Australia PR; looking for cultured and educated girl ready to settle in Australia. Caste no bar. Contact/ Whatsapp: 98888-70457.
CL21117680
Well qualified Amritdhari match for Amritdhari New Zealand citizen Jat Sikh Jawanda boy, 1995, 6', M.Sc. Biology. B.Sc. Nursing preferred. 84272-18594
CL21117759
Ramdasia Sikh boy March 1993, 5'-9", Architect (Own business), Veg. Preference educated girl. 98780-09503.
CL21117769
SM Brahmin boy, 4.7.1989, 12:15 pm, Rampuraphul, 5'-8", B.Tech. CSE, MBA (IT), working US based MNC, Gurgaon, pack 6 Lac. 99158-32866.
CL21117780
Match for Hindu Dhiman boy BE PEC Chd. Top MBA FMS Delhi Univ., in Gurgaon, 26 LPA. Father retd. Senior Banker HO, only sister IFS (Foreign service) officer, Dec. 88, 5'-5", teetotaller, lower Himachal, bureau excuse. Mob: 88947-02343.
CL21117805
SM4 Sarswat Brahmin boy 5'-7", 22.10.1993, 12.35 am, working as Assistant Manager for Supermarket Franchaise in New Zealand. Permanent resident. Father Contact: 94635-44803.
CL21117975
Qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh turbaned boy Canadian Citizen, 5'-11", 1989 born, Mechanical Engineer (Masters from Canada). Upper caste no bar, Boy in India for 3 Weeks. +1-778-967-1792, 98144-89715, karanveer.0085@gmail.com
CL21117982
Qualified match for Ramgarhia Sikh turbaned boy Canadian Citizen, 5'-11", 1989 born, Mechanical Engineer (Masters from Canada). Upper caste no bar, Boy in India for 3 Weeks. +1-778-967-1792, 98144-89715, karanveer.0085@gmail.com
CL21117997
Suitable match for unmarried Saraswat Brahmin boy, 47/5'-6", teetotaller, Post Graduate Computer Engineer, University faculty, income seven digits. Kundli must. WhatsApp: 99684-83825.
CL21118002
Professionally qualified match for vegetarian, teetotaler Brahmin qualified CA boy, 20.04.1988, 3:10 pm, Ropar, 5'-7", Manager in Bahrain, UAE. Interested to settle abroad. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 9463023624, 8699040728.
CL21118008
Match for Sikh Jatt Grewal boy Canadian PR, 29, 5'-10", preference to tall, beautiful well educated girl. First preference to Ludhiana region. Contact: 96463-52555.
CL21118027
Compatible match for handsome Sikh Lubana turbaned boy, born Nov. 91, 5'-11", Punjab Civil services Class-I Group A, Gazetted officer from a well settled family. Owns urban and agriculture properties. Contact: 8360765130.
CL21118046
Mohali based Ramgarhia Sikh boy, April 1993 born, 5'-11", B.Tech. IT, PR Canada. Required well educated, beautiful Ramgarhia girl. Tricity preferred. Please share biodata with latest photographs at: ssinghgurnam25@yahoo.in
CL21118053
Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy 18.7.1991, 6.33 am, Shivpuri (M.P), 5'-9'', Own Business Construction and Interior Designing, 8 to 10 LPA, Own house Sector 45-C Chandigarh. Phone 8360230389.
CL21118068
Mazbhi Sikh boy 5'-10''/ 1993, Government Lecturer Regular Group A Gazetted Officer. 80540-45065, 94173-70265, 96466-91977.
CL21118126
Alliance for our handsome turbaned Lubana Sikh son 37/5'-7", Software Professional American citizen with decent job never married. A well educated family oriented beautiful match should hail from decent Lubana Gursikh family only. Contact: 74970-95608.
CL21118130
Suitable match for Gursikh Arora (Taluja) handsome boy, 20 Feb. 1991, 5'-11", Diploma in Hotel Management after Graduation, own Restaurant. Mother retired Central Govt employee. Father running another business. One sister married. Contact: 9041039287.
CL21118192
SM for Balmiki boy, 1987, 5'-9", practicing Advocate well settled family of Garhshankar, elder sister Head Mistress, younger sister Judicial Magistrate, both married. Preference to Govt. employed girl. Mobile: 98148-99979, 98555-80681.
CL21118200
Educated match for handsome Pal Khatri manglik boy 18.03.1995, 15:26, Cochin born, 5'-8", PGDM. Team Leader EY, Gurgaon. 9 Lac. 98121-55558 (Ambala), 99925-55765.
CL21118209
Brahmin family Chandigarh settled looking match for daughter 14.05.1991, 5'-6", B.Tech., MBA, Canada PR Divorcee. Boy should be 30-35 years vegetarian, Non-smoker, teetotaller settled in Canada/ USA. Contact 93736-63963.
