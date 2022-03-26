Brides Wanted

CL21108837

Professional/officer match for smart Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy, B.E. (Civ), M.E. (Structure), Ph.D. (Str) pursuing, 29/5'-11", working (14 lacs) relocated to Pb./Chd. Two elder sisters both Architects, married in reputed Jatt/Ramgarhia Sikh family of Senior officers. Father Chief Engineer (retd) Pb. Irr. Dept. running consultancy firm. Architect/Engineer/Doctor/Prof./CA/Civil-Judicial services smart girl from decent family welcome. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 9888120220.

CL21116107

Suitable match for teetotaller and vegetarian Sarswat Brahmin boy, USA born citizen 1991, 5'-8", Doctor- Eye Physician. Chandigarh based family. Girl settled in USA preferred. Contact: 001-860-931-0037, sharmadesk22@gmail.com

CL21119222

Professionally qualified working girl of higher caste for Mohyal Punjabi boy 3.5.92, 5'-11", Senior Software Engineer in MNC. Delhi based family. 95998-46548, 98990-06524.

CL21119284

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, handsome, turbaned, teetotaller boy from status family, 6'-3", Jan. 1989, B.Tech, MBA, working with Bell Canada (Toronto). Call/ WhatsApp: 98556-01364.

CL21121639

Suitable match for Jat Sikh Grewal boy, 1990, 6'-2", B.Tech. IT, MBA Finance. Private job. Rural, urban property (15 acre). Preferred Canadian girl. Whatsapp: 94632-71961

CL21121707

Professionally Qualified match for Sikh Khatri Army officer son Oct. 1990, 5'-10", clean shaven, Manager Hotel, Chandigarh based, Diploma Hospitality (UK). Reputed family, own house Chandigarh. 94191-93419, 94191-40178.

CL21121765

Match for Canadian PR, Ramgarhia Sikh boy, 5'-11", 10 April 1995, B.Tech. (Mech.) from Canada. Parents Govt. employees. 94177-31133

CL21122107

Match for Sikh handsome issueless divorcee boy, 33/5'-10" Canadian PR, well settled. Father mother retired Govt. employees, settled in Mohali. Sister Doctor married. Preferred Canadian PR unmarried girl. Caste no bar. Contact: 98725-00202, 97791-96063.

CL21122494

Looking for well educated, beautiful girl for our very handsome Jatt Sikh only son, convent schooling, BTech/ ME, Engineer with MNC. Has his own business with very high income. Canada citizen, 6'-1", 39 years. Family owns Urban Rural property. Contact: +1-416-865-1000 (WhatsApp).

CL21122653

Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy born 1997/ 5'-11", Bachelor in Finance and now completing Post Graduate studies as Chartered Financial Analyst, working in Finance Sector. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl with good family values. Contact with biodata & photos to: gnbrar7@gmail.com WhatsApp 98781-08733.

CL21123207

Match for handsome Jat Sikh boy, 5'-9", January1994 born, PR settled in Canada for the last 10 year. Two brothers, elder married with Canadian Jat Sikh girl. 94652-15358, 98760-80930.

CL21123523

Jatt Sikh Dhillon parents Panchkula settled invite Doctor match preferably serving in Army for son 1993/ 5'-9", serving Medical Officer in Army. Father retired from Army. 98886-55445.

CL21123546

SM Brahmin boy 1993/ 5'-10" working in top MNC USA. Girl should be M.Tech, Tricity preferred. Whatsapp: 86288-53034, 86288-57134.

CL21123561

Saraswat Brahmin boy, 26.1.1989, 6.30 pm, Jalandhar, Graduation, 5'-7". Business class family. 9464791124.

CL21123591

Seeking equally qualified, educated and independent working match for Jat Gursikh Mann, April 1986 born, 6'-2", B.Tech. and working as IT Manager in MNC in Bangalore. +91-98764-69511, mann09@protonmail.com

CL21123602

PQM for Jat Sikh boy, 29, 5'-11'', B.Tech. and M.Tech., working as XEN in Central PSU at Pune (Job transferrable to Haryana and Delhi), 5 acres land, Whatsapp- 98234-30129.

CL21123641

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin well cultured teetotaller, 5'-10" boy, DoB: 06.07.1991, 10 p.m., Ludhiana, working and living in NZ. PR in process, send biodata on shrmskya@gmail.com.

CL21123804

Suitable match for Canadian Citizen Sharma boy, 5'-10", May 1995, Edu-Business Administration Diploma, worked Canadian forces (intelligence), has started own business. Caste no bar, share biodata with picture at telus462@gmail.com or WhatsApp up +140346-21510.

CL21123842

PMQ for M.Tech., Himachali Brahmin boy, 5'-7", Jan. 1993 born, Safety Engineer in MNC Hyderabad. Parents retired Govt. Officers settled at Dharamsala. Himachali Brahmin Engineer/Medico/MBA/MCA girl preferred. 94180-49817.

CL21123851

Suitable match Canadian citizen B.Tech, 92 born, 5'-10", handsome, Tonk-kashtriya boy, visiting India in April. 9988518198, 9855201655.

CL21123961

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee, (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

CL21124026

Jat Sikh clean shaven handsome boy, 6'-2", 31 yrs, MBA Fm USA Canadian PR working in MNC Toronto. Non- drinker non-smoker from well established well educated reputed family. Looking for slim, fair, beautiful, tall professionally qualified girl. Email: avisingh2021@hotmail.com , Mob: 91-98882-99623.

CL21124103

Beautiful, qualified match for Software Consultant US citizen, living in Chicago, Masters in Public Health and MBA, 5'-7", Mair Rajput (Sahdev) boy born Feb. 8, 1991, 7.30 pm, Jalandhar. Whatsapp number +1-708-638-3434. Please contact 6:00 PM to 7:30 AM Indian time.

CL21124106

Qualified, beautiful match for Australian PR Brahmin boy, born 1992, 5'-7", M.Tech. working with multinational bank in Sydney. Please whatsapp: 9417876508.

CL21124107

Suitable match for Hindu MBBS handsome boy, 25.02.1987, 01:54 am, 5’-8”, Bhagat Megh Kabir Panthi (Dhamathia) vegetarian, teetotaller Chandigarh born boy, working as Emergency Medical Officer at Civil Hospital Chandigarh. Family of reputed Doctors & Class-I Officers. Respond with biodata and recent pictures. Whatsapp: 81467-57377.

CL21124155

Suitable match for Hindu Khatri boy 5'-6", 33 Years, CA, CS own Practise. Good income. Contact 95012-08105, 62804-75910, 98551-22861.

CL21124233

Professionally qualified match from India/Australia/Canada for Saini Sikh cleanshaved boy Dec. 1988, Ht 5'-8". MS/IT Australia PR under process. Upper caste welcome. M: 9464138788, 9464889828.

CL21124249

Alliance for Manglik Saraswat Punjabi Brahmin, fair, handsome, 32/5'-8", BBA, earning $ 6000/7000 in Australia. Nurse/Chef Preferred. Contact 98152-97353.

CL21124297

Suitable medico Doctor/ dentist match for clean shaven Jat Sikh Australian resident MBBS Doctor March 1988, 5'-11", Coming to India mid march. Whatsapp: particulars/photo-79019-04509.

CL21124298

CL21124300

Suitable match for clean shaven Jat Sikh Australian resident, Insurance Executive, September 1989, 5'-10". Whatsapp: 0061426978932.

CL21124317

Ramgharia Sikh boy 31/6', working as construction inspector in Toronto. Masters in Civil engineering PR Canada and USA. +1-289-552-5038, 9872928969.

CL21124389

Canada PR, Arora Sikh boy, 6' height, PG Diploma Holder, well settled Realtor at Kitchener (Ontario). Seeks well educated, slim, Gursikh. Preferably Canada based compatible girl. Mb. 98142-23615.

CL21124394

Suitable match for Arora Sikh cutsurd boy, Oct. 92, 6', B.Tech., MBA, working in MNC. Parents in Govt. Service. Upper caste no bar, having urban and rural property. Contact 97797-02872.

CL21124443

SM4 Tonkshtriya boy 1992, 5'-8", M.Tech. (German), working in reputed company in German, caste no bar. 94172-23634, 96468-23634.

CL21124457

Professional fair slim never married match for Sikh Ramgarhia 46, 5'-6"/B.E IMech (E), Lead engineer MNC, London. UK Citizen never married. Visiting March end. 98155-71145. E-mail: pritam.singh.virdi@gmail.com

CL21124498

Suitable match for SC Ravidasia handsome boy 1986 born, 6 ft., B.Tech./ M.Tech. IIT Bombay and MBA IIM Ahmedabad. PR Canada well paid. Jalandhar based educated family. Beautiful Software Engineer/ MBA/ Bank Officer girl around 30 years height above 5.4 ft preferred. Contact 70429-17693. Email balwkumar@gmail.com.

CL21124516

Canada permanent resident software Engineer 90,000Cad package boy seeks suitable carrier oriented bridegroom from Punjabi Khatri / Brahmin / Arora community boy January 88/ 5'-11", smart fair. 98765-34130

CL21124541

Jat Sikh turbaned boy, B.Com., 5'-10"/30, Toronto, Canada PR. Send biodata with photo Whatsapp 0014372199293 or E-mail: gsmt0057@gmail.com

CL21124603

Suitable match for Mair Rajput, Canadian, Manglik boy 1992, 6', Physician in USA. Preferably Resident/ Physician/ Dentist/ USMLE passed MD/MDS, tall girl. Upper caste no bar. Bureaus excuse. Send pictures & biodata. alliance.response92@gmail.com

CL21124705

Jatt Sikh 25, 5'-7" studying Electrical Engineering in New York University. Preferred US/ Canadian Citizen girl. 86999-47385, 001-516-643-9431.

CL21124708

Alliance invited for 33/5'-7" well settled B.Tech Sikh Khatri boy, working in reputed company as a lead Consultant in Australia (PR) ; looking for cultured and educated girl Caste no bar. Contact/ Whatsapp: 98888-70457.

CL21124748

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/5'-11". Want BDS /any other profesional girl. Caste no bar. Call/WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.

CL21124750

SM for Brahmin boy, 10.08.1991, 03:21 AM, Bilaspur (H.P.), 6'-00", B.Tech. (HPU), M.Tech (IIITDM-Kancheepuram), PhD (IIT-Bombay). Asst. Professor at NMIMS Mumbai. Contact: 93188-02975, abhinavsharma988@gmail.com

CL21124754

Affluent Jat Sikh family seeks beautiful, well educated Gursikh girl for US born Amritdhari Software Engineer MNC, 28, 5'-9", psinghcheema@gmail.com Ph/WhatsApp: 15104495094.

CL21124755

Alliance invited for Chandigarh based Australian citizen, Oct. 88, 6'-2", B.Tech., working as Project Manager with MNC in Melbourne. WhatsApp: +9198552-00914.

CL21124757

Jatt Sikh Vashnoo boy, 1992, B.Tech. Preference USA/ Canada, no age bar. WhatsApp (Parents) Malwa 62395-16123.

CL21124793

USA/Canada based match for Ramgarhia boy, 30, 5'-11", MS Computer Science USA, working in one of the largest IT company in USA. Upper caste no bar, 94177-89090.

CL21124800

Match for Canada settled Chandigarh Rajput boy 20.4.1988, 5 pm, Chandigarh/5'-11", M.Sc. Hospitality, working at London Antrio. Preferred Canada settled girl or like to settle Canada. 89688-96910.

CL21124896

Suitable match for vegetarian Mehra Sikh/Kashyup Rajput boy, New Zealand PR, 5'-7", October 1991. Seeks PR/ Work Permit girl in Canada from vegetarian family. Contact: 81469-70702, 78884-27032.

CL21125005

Match for Kamboj Sikh boy, August 1976, 5'-6",never married B.Sc. B.Ed, MA, M.Ed. MBA, Govt. job. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 98880-82149.

CL21125043

US well settled Hindu Sethi (SC) parents seeks well educated and family values oriental girl for their 1991 born, 5'-10", Chemical Engineer Master Degree handsome boy, currently working and having own house in California. Caste religion no bar. Whatsapp 001-530-844-2197, sunitasethi12@yahoo.com

CL21125094

UK based British Sikh boy 47/ 5'-8", unmarried, University graduate, respectable family, seeks educated Sikh bride 25-35. Visiting India shortly. WhatsApp +447886328845.

CL21125155

Nai Sikh handsome boy 1993/ 6', Canada PR Telecom Engineer for whom well educated, beautiful & vegetarian girl required. Contacts: 94651-34808, 98552-64620.

CL21125159

Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy 1985/5'-6", Bachelor in Commerce, Chartered Accountant, working as Manager in MNC Australia. Migrant Australia in 1996 with parents. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl. Contact with photo's biodata. ksingh75@hotmail.com WhatsApp: 0061412595521.

CL21125240

Suitable match for Jangid Brahmin, Canadian citizen, Computer Engineer, 11.03.91, 3:15 am, Ambala, 5'-11", Ambala based family. vinodjangra15@gmail.com 94162-68068.

CL21125294

Brahmin boy 14.04.1992 born, Ht. 5'-7", B.Com, Australia (Sydney) residing since 2016, from Jalandhar city (Punjab). Well educated & reputed family girl required. Boy presently in India till 15.04.2022. Brahmin/Khatri family only contact. Interested person contact with complete biodata. Contact No. 9888861237/ 9855154137.

CL21125516

Required beautiful match for two handsome non-professional Sain (Nai) brothers from reputed family. New Zealand citizen 90 born 5'-7" and 92 born 5'-7". Own business and property. Visiting India next month. (M) 90410-49929. (M) 83601-84510.

CL21125540

Ramgharia Gursikh boy (Matharu/Kalsi), 29, 6'-1", B.E.(Hons) Civil Engineering (BITS Pilani), Officer (Manager) in Reserve Bank of India. Well educated family, residence Mohali. Seeks professionally qualified (preferably all India transferable job) match. Whatsapp/Call: 73408-96631

CL21125592

Professionally qualified match for USA settled Aggarwal boy, 18.5.85, 5'-6", Issueless divorcee. Computer Engineer on H1-B Visa. Parents both Doctors settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp +91-90416-27576.

CL21125595

Canadian PR Ramdasia Sikh haircut 33/5'-8", Masters, issueless short divorcee. Parents Chandigarh settled. Preferred Tricity/Canadian girl. 76965-54825.

CL21125619

Suitable match for handsome Saraswat Brahmin boy, 5'-11", 28, PR Canada, M.Com, Business Management degree from Canada. Looking for well educated girl preferably in Canada/USA. Send biodata. Whatsapp: +91-9815278138, +1-631-401-2265.

CL21125670

Sikh family seeks (PR/ Citizen of Canada) bride for their son, 30/5'-7", living in Toronto for last 5 yrs. Father retd. Army officer. Caste religion no bar. Contact: 97818-11111. ranbirrakhra@gmail.com

CL21125846

Suitable match for Ramgarhia Dubai settled boy, 1990 born, 5'-9", B.Tech Civil. Family settled in Dubai. Boy interested to settle Canada. Preferred B.Tech, B.Com, IELTS clear girl. Contact: 7696840385.

CL21126027

Jat Sikh boy, US citizen, well established, handsome, August 1990 born, height 5'-10", Master's in Mechanical Engineering, currently working for US Government as a Engineering Manager. Send photos and biodata to either WhatsApp: +15862197653 or email: parminder.kaur.k22@gmail.com