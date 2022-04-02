Brides Wanted

CL21117780

Match for Hindu Dhiman boy BE PEC Chd. Top MBA FMS Delhi Univ., in Gurgaon, 26 LPA. Father retd. Senior Banker HO, only sister IFS (Foreign service) officer, Dec. 88, 5'-5", teetotaller, lower Himachal, bureau excuse. Mob: 88947-02343.

Handsome Jatt Sikh boy 30/ 6'-1", MS from top US University, working for renowned Finance Company in New York. Affluent family with rural/ urban property. Looking for beautiful, well educated girl currently in the US, preferably US citizen. Please respond with biodata and pictures to docmatri14@gmail.com

We are looking for professionally qualified match for our Canadian citizen, clean shaven Sikh boy, 1989 born, 5'-10", issueless divorcee, work as CEO / Senior Engineer in Toronto. Preferred Canada settled girl. Please send details along with recent photograph at goodluck8971@gmail.com.

Suitable match Canadian citizen B.Tech, 92 born, 5'-10", handsome, Tonk-kashtriya boy, visiting India in April. 9988518198, 9855201655.

Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee, (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1:15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.

Ramgharia Sikh boy 31/6', working as construction inspector in Toronto. Masters in Civil engineering PR Canada and USA. +1-289-552-5038, 9872928969.

UK based British Sikh boy 47/ 5'-8", unmarried, University graduate, respectable family, seeks educated Sikh bride 25-35. Visiting India shortly. WhatsApp +447886328845.

Jatt Sikh (Non-Drinker) boy, 1992, B.Tech. Preference USA/ Canada. No age bar. WhatsApp (Malwa) 62395-16123.

Wanted professionally well qualified suitable match (preferably in or around Toronto) for Delhi born handsome Jat Sikh boy 35/166 (only child) IITian, MBA. Working in a reputed Bank in Toronto (Canada) on PR status. Visiting India shortly. Family Delhi based. Caste no bar. Email: rav.nag.inder@gmail.com

Match for Ramdasia Sikh Doctor MBBS M.D. doing Govt. job in USA, 5'-8", 36. Caste no bar. 83608-76705.

Educated working girl for handsome, teetotaller, vegetarian Garg boy, 5'-11", 04.01.1993, 7:10 pm, Jagadhri, CA, CFA, working in MNC, Bengaluru. Jagadhri based business family. 98120-46021.

Suitable match for Brahmin handsome boy 1990, 5'-8", B.Tech , PR Canadian . 98140-04453, 98155-88779

Match for smart Arora Sikh, 1985, 6'-1", Associate Professor of Law, OP Jindal Global University Sonipat, salary 1.40 Lakh, parents Chandigarh settled. 98152-89455.

Match for US citizen Jatt Sikh clean-shaven boy, 34 yrs, 5'-8", MS Computer Science, working in Sen Francisco, well settled earning above USD 500k. Seeking beautiful, well educated girl from India or US/ Canada. Boy and parents are currently visiting Chandigarh. WhatsApp bio W/ pics at +91 82888-90589.

PQM for Punjabi Gupta boy 5'-9", Aug. 89 born, M.S. (CS) USA, Software Analyst in Chicago H1B Visa. Family settled in Panchkula. Upper caste no bar. Whatsapp 94172-10170

SM4 Saraswat Brahmin Newzealand citizen handsome boy 5'-11", 6.10.1988, 6:51 am, Jalandhar. Coming soon. Upper caste welcome. Whatsapp/call 9876600382.

Well educated, smart, adjustable nature girl for Jatt cleanshaven boy 1989/6’, B.Tech, PGDM from New Zealand, permanent job, PR under process, only child, parents in Gurgaon. Khatri also invited. WhatsApp: 98181-40007.

Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome Sandhu Australian PR boy 30, 5'-9", Preference for BSC Nursing or MBA, US Canada Australian or Indian citizen send biodata with contact whatsapp 98146-49617

Jatsikh Medico match for my son 5'-11", completing Residency in Internal Medicine, US citizen, primary, secondary, Medical Education from Punjab. Girl doing Residency preferred. Contact msinghm929@yandex.com

US/ Canada based PQM for handsome, Nov. 1993, 6 feet, MS, Networking Engineer, H1b, Maryland, highly educated liberal family. Contact: 98969-81924/ arvinder6093@gmail.com

Match for 5'-9'', I.T. Engineer/ PR Canada, 06-06-90 born, 2:55 am, Chandigarh, Earning 1.5 Lac USD PA, Dynamic Personality, Now working in USA H1B Visa/ i140 Visa applied. 99884-54004.

Solicit match around 25 years old for my son, handsome turbaned Sikh boy with status family, LLM (Netherland), 30/175 currently working as Associate Manager with MNC, write with details arvinder57@icloud.com

Suitable match for Pharmacy Graduate, Canadian (PR) boy Sept. 1994, Mohali born, 10.20 am, 5'-7", father Bank Manager, Mother Class-I Gazetted Officer. Girl with Medical background preferred, willing to move Canada. Contact: 98786-73053. email: gakhar66@gmail.com

PR/ work permit/ interested to migrate girl for Punjabi Khatri (B.Tech., MBA) 1986 born boy, 6', working in Canada PR. Visiting India shortly. WhatsApp 80039-93707.

5’-10”, handsome Arora boy, 01.5.1992, 06:55 am Chandigarh, B.Tech (CSE), working in Bangalore, 15-20 Lakh PA. Mb.- 96461-23503.

Suitable match for Saraswat Brahmin boy 6.5.89, 5'-8", M.A., B.Ed., Coaching business Chandigarh, 8 Lac P.A. Punjab 90414-14946.

Beautiful professionally qualified match for Sikh cleanshaven handsome boy, IT, US Citizen, 1991 born, 5'-9". Khatri/Jat/Panjabi US/Canada preferred. Whatsapp/Contact Mob: 98205-52746.

Seeking match for veterinarian, 27, 5'-8", PR in Canada, only child from high status landlord and business family. US citizen or Veterinarian preferred. Bureau don't bother. Contact +91-98120-07356 or +91-74949-40213.

A well looking Ravidasia boy in UK, Jan 1989, 5'-7", Self employed style, religious, vegetarian, live in UK since 2010. Looking for a suitable match UK PR girl. Divorcee acceptable. caste no bar. 7508154786 (Jalandhar).

Ad-dharmi handsome boy Jan. 96, 5'-10". BCA/MCA, Pune Project Manager in MNC, 10 LPA. Resident Punjab, presently working Maldives/Muskat. Contact Father: 9324278457.

PQM4 non-Manglik Hindu Khatri September 1992, 6’, handsome boy, B.Tech, MS from USA, working in top Company of USA on H1B. Parents settled in Chandigarh. WhatsApp complete details on 96461-38391, 96461-38392.

Match for trimmed handsome Dhiman 02-01-97, 10:40 pm, Banur, 5'-10", Graduate, Entrepreneur Business class family Banur. 98765-63163.

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. unshinedayx00@gmail.com

PQM from Canada for Punjabi handsome Saraswat Brahmin manglik boy 27, 5'-11", vegetarian and teetotaller. Canadain PR, Dental Hygienist, $100k plus. Own house. Send full bio-data/ picture. Caste no bar. Lakshayshar7777@gmail.com . Mobile +17783441784.

Professionally qualified match for Canadian PR, handsome, turbaned, teetotaller boy from status family, 6'-3", Jan. 1989, B.Tech., MBA, working with Bell Canada (Toronto). Call/WhatsApp: 98556-01364.

Jatt Sikh (non-drinker) unmarried boy, B.Tech., 1992, 5'-10". Preference USA/ Canada, divorce also considerable. WhatsApp: 98553-17833.

Canada PR manglik Khatri boy, 20 June 91. 9:38 p.m. Chandigarh, Public Relation and Marketing IT job in Toronto. Phone: 98720-10618, 98777-31135.

Chandigarh based Brahmin boy Dec. 92 born, 5'-11". B.Tech., Software Engineer in MNC, Mohali. Looking for professionally qualified working girl. 99881-66880.

Suitable Doctor/ dentist match for clean shaven Jat Sikh Australian resident MBBS Consultant Doctor, March 1988, 5'-11", presently in India. Whatsapp: particulars/photo-79019-04509.

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, 33, 5'-7", MS Engineering, working on H1B Visa. Jatt Sikh girl, Degree in IT Engineering preferred. 95822-18987, E-mail: amandeep0910@gmail.com

USA settled Khatri Sikh family of Engineers and Doctors seek match for their Keshadhari son 32 years, 6', Senior IT Manager in international Company. Looking for a well educated beautiful girl from decent family. Caste no bar. Email: SinghUsa1@gmail.com

Jat Sikh family seeks beautiful, well-educated, Gursikh, family oriented girl for Jat Gursikh Kahlon boy, June 1994 USA born and raised, 6'-2", bachelor in IT, Network Engineer. Preferred USA/ Canadian girl. Call/ WhatsApp: +1-586-873-3444.

Canadian Lubana Sikh boy 32/5'-11". Want BDS /any other profesional girl. Caste no bar. Call/WhatsApp: +9194664-36721, +14168224721.

Suitable match for Garg boy, MBA, PU, 1990 born, 6' Non Manglik, Business, Residence Chandigarh. Whatsapp 94180-52126.

Suitable match for Assistant Professor highly salaried, liberal minded and adjustable 1986/5'-4½" Saini gursikh boy having modern ideology open to non gursikh girl without any sort of restraint. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 94172-92341.

Suitable match for Singla boy 13.05.91, 7:10 pm, 5'-6", Chandigarh, M.Tech., MNC Bangalore 46 Lacs. 79869-54483.

Ramgarhia Sandhu well settled boy 1999, 6', Amritsar reputed family seeking beautiful, 7 bands girl. Contact: 82300-00008.

Jat Sikh Nov 81 never married 5'-8", working as Software Engineer. B.Tech. Masters US. Good salary and property Canada PR and will get US GC in couple of months. Visiting India April. WhatsApp: +1-6472695282. singhmatch1@gmail.com

Ludhiana 21 Nov. 1989 time 6.26 a.m. Hight 5'-06", working HDFC Bank Credit Manager pkg 11.5 Lakh. MBA, B.Tech. 87270-04445, 82880-04373.

Suitable Widow/ Divorcee/ Unmarried match for 41 years/5'-7½", issueless divorcee Mazhbi Sikh boy Australian Citizen. Caste no bar. Whatsapp 98154-37136.

Jatt Sikh boy, 28 yrs, 5’-10", Inspector in Dept. of Co-operation, Punjab Govt, agriculture and finance, seeks Govt. employed match. Call: 7009682125

Jat Sikh divorcee boy, 37, 6’-3”, B.Tech, Canada Citizen (Alberta); seeking Canadian citizen girl. 94630-49873.

Match for Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin vegetarian boy, slim, 6'-0", 17.09.1989, 2.27 pm, Jalandhar, Software Engineer Gurgaon, 25 plus LPA. Upper caste welcome. Call/whatsapp: 9815719560.

Suitable match for issueless legally Divorcee Khatri boy 12.08.88, 07:00 pm, 5'-8", M.Sc Computer, Own business in USA 93062-14708, 86438-54000.

Beautiful match for Canadian PR handsome Khatri boy, 5'-5", 3.10.1988, 10:10 a.m. Chandigarh. Respectable educated family. Sister setled U.S. Own house Chandigarh. Mother Govt. job. WhatsApp: 98722-41944.

Suitable match for CA Mahajan boy 06.01.1988, 11.20 a.m., Jalandhar. 97797-14156.

Beautiful Gaur Brahmin MBBS match for MBBS, MCI cleared Gaur manglik boy 5'-11", 17.01.1991, 01:45 pm, Ambala, Serving reputed hospital. Contact 99881-49600.

Employed match for handsome Hindu Khatri B.Tech., LL.B., Advocate, 34/5'-8". Running good practice in Punjab - Haryana High Court. Parents retired Class-I Officers.Only son. Own house in Mohali & Himachal. Upper inter-caste welcome. Send kundli, latest photograph. 88472-08367.

Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.tech (CSE) 6', born on 21.03.1990, 1.12 PM, Chandigarh, working at Gurugram. Belongs to Una-Nangal area, settled in Mohali. Father retired Manager from SBI. Whatsapp: 9779585858.

Suitable match for Ramgharia Sikh boy, 29, 6’-1”, B.E. (Hons) Civil Engineering (BITS Pilani), Officer (Manager) in Reserve Bank of India. Well educated family, residence Mohali. Seeks professionally qualified (preferably all India transferable job) match. Whatsapp/Call: 7340896631.

Ramgrahia convent educated boy 89 born, 6 ft. height, MBA, B.Tech. Immigrated to Canada as PR in 2019, working as Software Engineer at Toronto, handsome package. Girl Canadian PR or from India working in IT industry/ MNC will be preferred. 83606-63617.

Sethi only son 18.8.1996, Moga, 6'-0", smart, B.Tech., M.S. (Computer Science) from Canada. Working in renowned company, handsome package, on work permit in Canada. Prefer same profession. Send biodata with recent picture. 97819-90904, 98551-24225.

Well settled educated Jat Sikh family living in Australia, seeking match for Australian citizen Jatt Sikh boy born 1997, 5'-11", Bachelor in Finance and Now completing Post Graduate studies as Chartered Financial Analyst, Working in Finance Sector. Seeking Jatt Sikh well educated girl with good family values. Contact with biodata & photo's to: gnbrar7@gmail.com WhatsApp 98781-08733.

Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO (Class-A Gazetted) in Punjab govt. at Mohali, residence Mohali. 98149-67499.

SM for Hindu Punjabi boy, 5'-8", April 82, MBA, working MNC, 10.5 lacs. Upper caste welcome. 63972-24343 (WhatsApp).

SM Brahmin boy 4.7.1989, 12.15 pm, Rampuraphul, 5'-8", B.Tech CSE, MBA (IT), working US based MNC, Gurgaon, Pack 6 lac. 99158-32866.

Arora Khatri B.Tech., MBA, Manglik Non Vegetarian Gurugram working boy, 5'-11", 1.6.90, 10:59 am, Chandigarh. NCR working girl preferred. Caste no bar. 96461-00969.

Sikh Doctor 37, 168, US Citizen, MD, Fellowship CC. Short previous marriage annulled. Contact +14434679933