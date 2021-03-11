Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22023737

Jalandhar based Bansal fair boy 5'-10", 08/05/95, job in MNC, annual package 6 lac approx. Father in Govt job. Required tall good looking preferably working girl. 9872478656.

AGGARWAL

CL22023942

Beautiful educated, preferably homely, girl for handsome Singal boy 23.04.1993, 03:15 pm, Ambala, 5'-7", B,Sc (IT), Online digital marketing 24 lac annum. No demand. Upper caste welcome. 98960-07248.

AGGARWAL

CL22024995

Well qualified match for Goyal boy, 87 born, 5'-6½", B.Tech. Own academy, Ludhiana. 94648-24057, 98881-96100

BRAHMIN

CL22023910

Match for handsome Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, 35½, 5'-10", B.E., M.Tech., Ph.D Thesis submitted, Asstt. Prof. Engg. College Pune, veg. teetotaler. Father Senior veteran Army officer. sharmas2222@yahoo.com

BRAHMIN

CL22023913

Suitable match for Army Officer, 5'-8",12.04.91, 8:14 am, Solan. Family well settled at Mohali. Tricity Himachal Punjab are invited to please contact: 97605-68871.

BRAHMIN

CL22024234

Manglik Brahmin boy Govt J.E. (Mohali), B.Tech., M.Tech., 5 July, 93, 5'-10", required Govt job/ IT job/ M.Sc., B.Ed./ Banking. Preference Tricity/ Nangal/ Una/ Nalagarh/ Ropar/ Bilaspur/ Hamirpur. 94164-49423.

BRAHMIN

CL22024312

Suitable Match for Handsome, well settled Canadian PR(Toronto Based),Vegetarian Brahmin/Punjabi boy, Electro-Mech. Eng. 5'-8"/93 born. preferably in Canada or well qualified in India. Contact# 62846-24743

BRAHMIN

CL22024400

Status match for Saraswat Brahmin handsome Himachali boy from reputed family settled Chandigarh 14.07.1992, Time 18.45, Dharamsala, 5'-4", B.Tech., MBA/ PGDM, working reputed ITES Company in Supervisory position 6+ LPA. Father retired Senior Officer, Mother retired teacher. Tricity working preferred. 94184-69588.

BRAHMIN

CL22024474

SM4 US Citizen handsome 6' belongs Anandpur Sahib B.Tech. own flourishing business US Brahmin Khatri family born 6th December 1991, 1:14 a.m.. Preferred match from Ropar Una district Brahmin Khatri family. 99157-74125, 95922-76925.

BRAHMIN

CL22024618

Jalandhar based Saraswat Brahmin family seeks amiable match for son, 32 years, 5'-8", practising Advocate with six years practice, own house, chamber & office. Elder brother Class-I Central Govt officer. Bhabhi Punjab Govt teacher. Father retired Central Govt officer. Mother housewife. Looking for Govt teacher/employee, established entrepreneur girl. Age/upper caste no bar. Contact: 9810562212.

BRAHMIN

CL22024916

Suitable match for Jangid Brahmin, Canadian Citizen, Computer Engineer, 11.03.91, 3.15 am, Ambala, 5'-11". Ambala based family. vinodjangra15@gmail.com, 94162-68068.

BRAHMIN

CL22024942

Brahmin boy, 27.6.97, 4:20 am, Ludhiana, Graduate. Reputed business family. Required educated, homely girl. Contact: 87929-00003

BRAHMIN

CL22025029

Professionally qualified and beautiful match for Brahmin boy 31.3.91, 5'-7", M.Tech. form Paris, working MNC & citizen Paris (France). Parents settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 79863-50770.

BRAHMIN

CL22025044

Suitable match for Brahmin boy, 23.10.1992, 8.30 pm, 5'-10", B.Tech, working in Noida. Father Engg. mother Govt. Teacher. Well settled family. Contact: 94115-02623, 97201-44021.

BRAHMIN

CL22025727

Suitable match for smart Hindu Brahmin boy, 22 Jan 1996/5'-8", working in Italy. Tel: 87278-34827, 89686-28450.

BRAHMIN

CL22025766

Match for Saraswat Brahmin boy, B.Tech., Dec 1992, Chandigarh 5'-11", working in MNC, Mohali Software Engineer. Father retired Bank Officer. Mother retired Govt. employee. 90410-49128.

DIVORCEE

CL22024044

Match for Aggarwal issueless Divorcee boy 1980/ 5'-11", B.Tech. Business in Delhi. Income 20 lac. 98963-05344.

DIVORCEE

CL22024503

Suitable match for Hindu Arora Divorcee boy, 37, 5'-6", B.Com., own business no demand, simple marriage, 98146-11197.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22025794

Doctor match for Himachali handsome Sharma boy 6'-1", May 95, MDS Orthodontics settled and working in Bangalore. 98862-51611.

JAT SIKH

CL21127321

Jat Sikh parents seek suitable match for son, Financial Data Engineer, 5'-9", January 1979, US citizen, looking for well educated girl, please send picture & biodata. sunshinedayx00@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22019194

Looking for well-educated match for Jat Sikh male, 33, 5'8", professional & owner of business portfolio, UK citizen, caste no bar. Contact WhatsApp +44 07459 735216.

JAT SIKH

CL22022552

A handsome Jat Gursikh boy with inherent wisdom of different subjects and a saintly nature, 25 yrs old, 5'-10", Engineering in Applied Mathematical Sciences from Univ. of Southern California LA. Scion of a well known business family abroad who are simple, open minded and modern. We are looking for a simple, beautiful and saintly Gursikh girl who can be modern but has Sikhi values and compassion to serve humanity, financial status not a criteria, but wisdom of the girl is. The only dowry she should bring is her dedication to the Guru. Write to futuretech2310@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22023982

US citizen/ PR match for a Jat Sikh, 91 born, handsome. 6' tall boy, double degree in Actuarial Sciences & Mathematics, Software Engineer in Bay Area CA. Highly educated family well settled in Australia and US. Canada/ Australia born can be considered. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +61401500790 or ausie1469@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22024123

Handsome Jat Sikh boy, 1995, 6'-2", Computer Science Graduate, working in Bay area (San-Fransisco) for a Fintech company. Looking for tall, beautiful, educated girl, currently in United States. Whatsapp: 9814120374.

JAT SIKH

CL22024124

Jat Sikh boy, PR Canada, 1994, 5'-11", Graduate in Business Management, currently in Transport business. Parents Govt employ. Looking for tall and beautiful bride. Whatsapp: 6239098715.

JAT SIKH

CL22024308

Seeking match for Jat Sikh boy 36/ 6'-2", Manager with PwC Bangalore, preference to USA/Europe based working Jat Sikh girl with good moral values. +91-988-856-2011, mann09@protonmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22024683

Canadian PR, Jat Sikh handsome, fair, boy 26/6', Master degree from Canadian, 10 years USA Multiple visa. Father Govt job officer retired. looking educated beautiful girl, currently in India. 98150-12130 (whatsapp)

JAT SIKH

CL22025345

US born, well established Jatt Sikh handsome successful businessman, landlord of multiple commercial and residential rental properties, 1991, 5'-6.5". UCSB Graduate, seeking well educated with good family values. Caste/religions no bar. Please share the information at: rajcali1984@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22025549

SM for Australian citizen Jat Sikh Chd. based B.Tech, 6'-2", Oct. 1988 boy, working as Project Manager in MNC at Melbourne. Short marriage, issueless divorcee. Contact: 98552-00914

KHATRI

CL22023930

SM4 Hindu Khatri boy, 1990 born, Chemist shop. Preferred Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala. 9877848441.

KHATRI

CL22024457

SM for Khatri boy, B.Tech., 25.9.90, 3.04 a.m., Ludhiana, 5'-9", own business, 98763-86686.

KHATRI

CL22025596

Professionally qualified match for handsome Khatri boy, 32, 5'-7", High Court Practicing Lawyer, 10 LPA. Parents Govt. Employees. Own House Mohali. 98880-44454.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22025586

Wanted suitable/beautiful tall girl CA/CS professionally qualified or in service for very handsome Khatri boy Charted Accountant doing own practice 5'-10" 16.5.1994 7.20 am Jalandhar. Parents in education profession. Radha Soami family. Caste no bar. Mobile. 91-8146603690.

MAHAJAN

CL22024117

Dowryless match for CA Mahajan boy 06.01.1988, 11.20 am, Jalandhar. Upper caste welcome. 97797-14156.

MANGLIK

CL22024800

Handsome Manglik Dhiman boy 06.09.1990, 11:20 am, Banur, 5'-8", B.Tech. (IT), Masters from California USA, Software Engineer at USA. Looking for Manglik girl surrounding Tricity & Patiala. Upper caste no bar. 98765-63163.

MISC.

CL22025684

Beautiful scholar sober girl for Batwal Mahasha smart, hard working, B.Tech, 28 years, 5'-9", presently on working visa in Canada. Girl in Nursing profession in PGI, Chandigarh preferred. 99142-08090.

NRI

CL22023874

Well-Settled Brahmin Boy, Canadian Citizen, Sep 1986, 5'-8", Non-Manglik, Post Graduate, RCIC Professional. Family Vegetarian, Settled in Metro Vancouver. Seeks Beautiful Educated Girl at least 5'-3". Upper Caste No Bar. Whatsapp Biodata, Horoscope & Photograph. Contact: (365) 668-3445 (Canada), 98761-00189 (India).

NRI

CL22023908

M4 Canada PR, Dec. 87, 6’-2”, Khatri, B.Tech & PGD, well settled boy. Upper caste welcome. 98769-96398.

NRI

CL22023961

CA, Garg, 5’-8”, Chandigarh, 17.10.1992, 12:32 pm, Manglik, working as a Finance Manager in Tashkent; seeks alliance of an educated girl. Handsome salary & benefits. 9463916960.

NRI

CL22024082

Match for England PR, Ramdasia Sikh, Registered Engineer boy, 15th June 1978, 5'-11". Preferred UK girl. Marriage bureau excuse. 98146-07514.

NRI

CL22024097

Canada PR, Arora Sikh boy, having 6', height, Oct. 1991 born, Post-Graduation Diploma holder, well settled at kitchener (Ontario), seeks well educated, slim, Gursikh, preferably Canada based compatible girl. Mob. 98142-23615.

NRI

CL22024120

Match for Canadian PR, Hindu Khatri boy, 35, 5'-11", B.Tech., M.Sc. (Canada), divorced after short period. Preferred Canadian girl. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: +1 647-966-3924.

NRI

CL22024212

Suitable qualified beautiful tall (5'-7") slim match for 39 years handsome tall 6'-2" Amritdhari Sikh USA well settled (Chemical Engineer) boy. Caste no bar. Contact Whatsapp +1 510 557 3659.

NRI

CL22024262

Suitable match for Jatt Sikh boy, US green card holder, Height 6 feet, 30 year old, B.Tech., M.Tech., working as a Engineer in US, whole family settled in US, family Truck Transportation Business. Looking for an educated Jatt Sikh girl, first priority to girl having study visa/ work permit in US or Canada. WhatsApp: +1(913)276-9246. Please call from 6 pm to 10 pm (Indian Time).

NRI

CL22024295

Brahmin boy, 30 Nov. 1994, 5'-10" MS Computer, working Sr. Software Engineer, H1B Visa USA. Family settled Chandigarh. Girl on study/ work visa from North Indian family preferred. 94171-21963.

NRI

CL22024600

Wanted suitable professionally qualified preferably BE/ ME CS Canadian/ USA, beautiful girl for Sikh Tonk-Kashtriya vegetarian boy, Software Engineer, M.Tech. from Canada, Nov. 1995, 5'-11", attractive package. 70094-66572.

NRI

CL22024605

Match for Canadian PR, SC Ramdasia smart boy, 1988, 5'-7", B.Tech, Govt job Vancouver, own house. Required slim & beautiful girl in Canada. Call/whatsapp: 9988452977.

NRI

CL22024906

Qualified match for Canadian Citizen Khatri Sikh boy, 5'-8", 1985. Software Engineer, Vancouver. Good package, mother Gynaecologist, Retd. Senior Position. Upper caste no bar. WhatsApp: +91-95010-44899.

NRI

CL22025036

Professionally qualified and beautiful match for Brahmin boy 31.3.91, 5'-7", M.Tech., form Paris, working MNC & citizen Paris (France). Parents settled Chandigarh. WhatsApp 79863-50770.

NRI

CL22025072

Well qualified Amritdhari match for Amritdhari New Zealand citizen Jat Sikh Jawanda boy, 1995, 6', M.Sc. Biology. B.Sc. Nursing preferred. 84272-18594

RAJPUT

CL22024303

Sikh Mair Rajput,1991/ 6', B.Tech, PU, Chief Executive Punjab Govt, Mohali. Father bank manager, Mother lecturer retd. Younger brother Civil Engineer Punjab Govt Mohali, well settled family having Urban property Chandigarh/ Mohali. Contact 98553-36515, 97795-86691. hardipsingh6647@gmail.com

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22024301

Required suitable govt. employed match for Ramgarhia Khati Gursikh boy (Bhari/Spall), 1993, 5’-10”, SDO (Class-A Gazetted) in Punjab govt. at Mohali, residence Mohali. 98149-67499.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22025424

Well qualified match for Canada PR, Ramgarhia boy, 1995, 5'-9", B.Tech. (Civil Engineering). Manager reputed company, Canada. Study Visa/work permit at Canada preferred. 98557-00456

SAINI

CL22025097

Match for smart, Saini boy, 32, 5'-8", B.Tech. Working HDFC bank. Own house and urban property in Patiala city. 99888-52477

SAINI

CL22025734

Suitable match required for July 90 born, 5'-6", boy, Punjab Govt. Employee. Preferred working girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Upper caste no bar. 8427709144, 9896477922.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22024443

Ad-dharmi handsome boy Jan. 96, 5'-10". BCA/MCA, Pune Project Manager in MNC, 10 LPA. Resident Punjab, presently working Maldives/Muskat. Contact Father: 9324278457.

SIKH

CL22021932

Suitable match for Ahluwalia Sikh boy 1990/ 6'-1", working as Manager at Mumbai. 97241-88585.

SIKH

CL22023648

Professional/suitable match for smart Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned boy, BE (Civil), ME (Structure), Ph.D. (part time) pursuing, 29, 5'-10", working MNC-Senior Design Engineer. Two elder sisters both Architects married in reputed Jatt/Ramgarhia Sikh officer's family. Father Chief Engineer (retd) Pb. Irri. Deptt. Architect/Engineer/Doctor/Prof/CA/Advocate etc. smart girl from decent family welcome. Upper caste no bar. Mob: 9888120220.

SIKH

CL22023948

Suitable match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9", 15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business divorced after a month. Upper caste welcome. Contact: 94170-01155.

SIKH

CL22024121

Sikh Khatri boy US citizen Sept. 1983 born, 6 ft tall Engg/ business ent in California well settled family in USA. Send pic/bio singhresident@gmail.com

SIKH

CL22024580

NRI, match for handsome and professionally qualified British Sikh boy wanted aged 48, 5'-8", respectable family, seeks a Sikh girl, family oriented and reasonably educated aged upto age 35. WhatsApp: +447886328845.

SIKH

CL22025414

Canadian PR Labana Gursikh 28 years, 6 ft, B.Tech, Post Graduation (Canada). Data Analyst in bank. 1 Lakh+ Canadian Dollars. Seeks professional compatible match. Ludhiana preferred. Contact : 94160-52800.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22023920

PQM for boy born Sept 1989, 5'-9", Group B Punjab Govt. employee, CMA, CA (Inter), MBA (Finance), B.Com.. Preff. Govt. employee. Mob. No. 98551-07741.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22023994

Suitable, educated match for handsome Sikh Khatri Arora boy, 1992, 5'-11". Own wholesale business. Contact: 99881-30404

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22024118

Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 1989 born, 5'-10", highly qualified own business very handsome earnings, Mohali based family. Send complete biodata of girl with photo at Whatsapp: 98720-91798.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22024495

Sikh Arora handsome well settled boy, April 1989, 5'-11". MCA, Jalandhar. Mother pensioner. (Single parent). Preferred well educated, employed/homely girl. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact/Whatsapp: 9041663379.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22024708

Professionally Qualified match for B.Tech. Sikh Khatri handsome boy 33, 5'-9", Working in MNC, Gurugram with handsome package.Well settled family at Mohali. Send details photo on: 94636-02219. hsbishere@yahoo.co.in

WIDOWER

CL22022534

Match for Hindu Ravidasia issueless widower 49/ 5'-11'', Post graduate, Chandigarh Govt. Employee, Income 12 Lacs. WhatsApp 94650-00268.