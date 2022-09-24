Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL
CL22064200
Suitable match for Garg boy 5’-11”, Bcom, CA, Jan 1993, own Professional practice at Ludhiana. Contact 80545-00529
AGGARWAL
CL22064521
Qualified match for Gupta boy M.Tech. (Civil Engineering) 8:50 am, 22/12/1990, Chandigarh, 5'-8". Caste no bar. 98550-20157.
BRAHMIN
CL22064061
Suitable Match for Handsome, well settled Canadian Citizen, Vegetarian Brahmin/Punjabi boy, Electro-Mech Eng. 5'-8"/93 born. Preferably in Canada or well qualified in India. Contact# 62846-24743
DIVORCEE
CL22060118
Suitable match for Punjabi Hindu Arora handsome, vegetarian, teetotaller, Manglik boy, divorcee (short marriage) issueless, 5'-5", 16th June 1982, 1.15 pm, Jalandhar, B.Tech, Engineer in France, good package. Whatsapp: +91-9988098786.
DOCTORS/ENGINEERS
CL22064199
Well settled and qualified Architect M.Arch, Sep. 1993, height 5'-8", Sikh Tonk-kashtriya boy. 9417019988, 9988968881.
JAT SIKH
CL22059632
Professionally qualified, good looking, decent match for handsome Jat Sikh boy 5'-10", September 1992, MS from USA working as Software Developer in Microsoft (USA) since 2018 having H1B status. Marriage bureau please excuse. WhatsApp biodata & recent photos on +9194160-82487.
JAT SIKH
CL22061739
Wanted suitable girl for Jat Sikh boy 42/6'-1", Canadian PR divorced issueless Lawyer in well known law firm in Vancouver (Canada). WhatsApp: +1-778-889-4009.
JAT SIKH
CL22063683
Professionally qualified match for Jat Sikh 29, 6'-2", MBA, only son, working for International Company. Call 98150-05116.
JAT SIKH
CL22063922
Well qualified match for Jat-Sikh Sidhu Canada PR boy, 1993, 5'-9", BDS (USA exam clear). Watsup call between 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., Canada time +16479807081, +917340982123.
JAT SIKH
CL22064051
Jat-Sikh Canada PR 29, 5'-10", B.Tech., M.Diploma Montreal, Land 15 Acre. Father own business Punjab req. equal qualified. Whatsapp only 98036-32074.
JAT SIKH
CL22064195
Jatt Sikh Engineer, B.Tech, M.Sc. (IT), Nov. 87, 6', 3 years Australia visitor visa granted. Girl from Australia, Canada, India (IELTS cleared) preferred. Family in Australia. Marriage bureau excuse. 9876046734.
JAT SIKH
CL22064296
canadiancitizen lubana sikh boy 32/5-11 want bds /any other profesional girl caste nobar call whatsapp +919466436721,+14168224721
JAT SIKH
CL22064487
Canada PR turbaned Jatt Sikh boy, 1991/5'-8" B.Tech., PG diploma in Civil Quality Control Engineer in Brampton. Coming to India in November, having rural and urban property. WhatsApp: 94174-68509.
JAT SIKH
CL22065060
American born Citizen Amritdhari Jatsikh 28 5'9", Working Software Engineer (package 250K US Dollars) seeks well educated beautiful tall slim Gursikh girl/family. Prefernce Computer Science Medical /Science MBA CPA from Premier Institution IIT/PEC/Thaper/ Other Reputed University 9878052199 Whatsapp15104495094
JAT SIKH
CL22065627
Suitable professional qualified beautiful match from well reputed educated family for Jat Sikh Chandigarh boy Mar 97/ 6'-1", B.Tech, working in MNC, seven figure salary. 94170-89209.
KAMBOJ
CL22061427
M.Sc. Mathematics, B.Ed., 1991, 5'-9", Private teacher + Tuition centre. Upper caste no bar. 8437781675.
KAMBOJ
CL22063826
Qualified Match for Kamboj Sikh Boy, US citizen, 35 years, 5'-8", M.S. Health Sciences, working as regional director earning six figures salary, Family owns Urban/ rural Property in US/ India. Whatsapp +18185854253, or elegantjodi@gmail.com
KAMBOJ
CL22064090
Suitable match for handsome clean shaven Kamboj boy, 5'-9',15.05.1984, MBA, B.Com. doing business, divorced after a month. Upper caste welcome. Unmarried preferred. Contact: 94170-01155.
KAMBOJ
CL22064402
Kamboj Sikh boy, 1992, 6'-2", B.Tech, LL.B. 2 brothers, 30 Acre + urban property. Brother Class-I officer. Sister well settled in abroad. Upper caste no bar. 9779078104.
KHATRI
CL22064523
Suitable match for Khatri (Julka) unmarried boy, 11.10.1979, 05.45 am, Ludhiana, 6'-2", own Decarbonistation center & courier business, 30000/-. Residing Jalandhar. Contact: 9876640633.
KHATRI
CL22064703
Suitable well settled Vegetarian match for Dec. 1992/ 5'-11'', Government Officer at Chandigarh. 90413-99745, 94171-53990.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22063885
Match for Punjabi Arora boy in Germany, vegetarian, teetotaler, 1992, 5'-11", MBA. Presently in India for one month. Whatsapp: 9988409060.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22064504
Suitable match for Arora boy, B.Tech, 04.03.1991, 6.15 am, Jalandhar, 5'-8", working in MNC IT company, Gurugram. Working, Manglik/Non-manglik preferred. Upper caste no bar. 9815293626.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22064933
Match for Punjabi Khatri boy 1991 born, 5'-8", B.Tech well settled business in Ambala. Preferred homely beautiful girl. Contact 91382- 90312, 92540-90312.
KHATRI/ARORA
CL22065116
Educated homely match for handsome Gaba boy 02.09.1994, 05:55 pm, Nabha born, 5'-10", B.Tech, Own online business. 7 lac annual. Status family Ambala. Upper caste welcome. 89297-77887.
MANGLIK
CL22060600
MBA Anshik Manglik Khatri boy, 5'-3", 9.07.1992, 11:35 a.m. Faridabad, working American Express Gurgaon. 99999-42943, 99995-04480.
MUSLIM
CL22065237
Match for Canadian work permit Sunni boy 29/ 6'-1", M.Sc. Agriculture. Deendar Canadian girl preferred. WhatsApp 90341-31330.
NRI
CL22018716
Handsome European citizen by birth, cleanshaven Sikh Khatri 35/ 5'-8", only son. Permanent job. Urban rural property. European preferred. satnameu@yahoo.com
NRI
CL22059581
Professionally qualified match for Indian born Canadian Citizen Jat Sikh boy (No turban) 5'-11", Dec. 93, Dr. of Pharmacy- Canadian Army Officer. Educated modern family. Father Retd. Class-I officer. Mother Ph.D., sister well settled in Toronto. Correspond with details through nsinghr65@gmail.com
NRI
CL22060715
SMF Ravidasia boy, 33, 5'-7", Edu +2, Driving trolla in USA. Require unmarried/divorcee citizen girl in USA only. No age and caste bar. +91-9417177541.
NRI
CL22062406
Professionally qualified match for handsome Sikh boy, 5'-10",1993 born,MBA, Australia citizen, Own business.Well settled family at Kharar. Contact: 97808-19004.
NRI
CL22063595
Canadian PR, Sikh Ramdasia Julaha, 5'-9", 28 yrs. Seeks B.Sc. Nursing/Doctor girl from Canada/America. Whatsapp only +16479146095 Indian time 8 pm to 8 am.
NRI
CL22063927
Seeking Doctor/ Engineer/ IT/ Management professional match for a Computer Science Graduate 92 born, US citizen, 6’, athletic build, Jat Sikh boy working for MNC at a Senior Management position. Family settled in US for over twenty years. Prefer tall and beautiful match from a highly educated family. Caste no bar. WhatsApp at 1-4085064611.
NRI
CL22064003
Preferably Canada settled match for Ramgarhia Sikh boy, Dec. 1992, 6', B.Tech., working Toronto, Canada PR. 98888-66619.
NRI
CL22064433
PQM for Australia based, project manager, never married, Hindu Khatri, 73 born, 6' currently visiting India. Nkbnama@gmail.com
NRI
CL22064437
Professionally qualified match for Labana Sikh boy 16.01.93, 5'-11", Ambala. Post Graduate (Comp. Science) from Newzealand. Serving (IT), PR in Newzealand. 94164-71452, 94161-04376.
NRI
CL22064460
Match for Canadian PR handsome Sikh Khatri boy, 5'-11", Sept. 1992, B.Tech.VIT, MS(CSE) from Canada. Working with Microsoft, Vancouver, Canada. Younger brother CA. Parents well settled in Mohali. Marriage bureau please excuse. Call or Whatsapp: +9198786-04752.
NRI
CL22064707
I.T. Engineer, H1B Visa USA Drawing 1.30 Lac USD, 5'-9'', 6.6.90 born Chandigarh, 2:55 am. seeks beautiful IT girl USA Visa/ Green card/ Working in MNC. 99884-54004.
NRI
CL22065036
Suitable match for Christian boy 33, 5'-7", Masters in Computer Science in USA, Software Engineer, looking for beautiful, educated and qualified Christian girl. Preferably B.Tech., MBA or Doctor. Mobile: 0017344044635, 98766-13465.
NRI
CL22065193
Suitable match having work permit/ PR Canada preferably from Surrey, Vancouver & nearby city for Ramdasia Sikh boy, fair, cutsurd, 5’-8”, 1985, PR Canada, M.Pharma, working as Massage Therapist. Caste no bar. Please send full biodata of the girl with latest 2- 3 photos. WhatsApp No. 94173-53066.
NRI
CL22065299
Suitable match for US citizen Hindu Arora boy, In a leadership position with reputed global company in US. Born/raised in Punjab, handsome, slim, 45, 5'-10", fair, well cultured, vegetarian, teetotaler and non-smoker. Legally divorced. Email: jagdishkkumar@icloud.com or WhatsApp: +91-9530841131.
NRI
CL22065313
Seeking PQM from India / US / Canada for handsome, cleanshaven Sikh Rajput boy, 39, 6'-1", Doctor, doing job, PR in USA, arriving India shortly. Sisters Doctors, Engineer are married in USA. Status educated family. Upper caste no bar. Send bio-data with picture Whatsapp: 98886-89836.
NRI
CL22065383
SPM4 Canadian citizen Toronto based handsome Hindu Khatri boy 32/ 6', Manager in Govt. Sector. WhatsApp # 41631-78250.
NRI
CL22065603
Investment Banker as Vice President, J P Morgan, Manhattan, New York, US, convent schooling MS in US, gifted Non-drinker, non-smoker handsome, 5'-9", 25 Oct.1984, 07:10 am, Hoshiarpur, Mother Rajput, Father Khukhrain landlord, Lawyer. Himachali Rajput and Upper caste welcome. 1 lac, 70,000 US dollar PA. Contact: 80546-10224.
RAJPUT
CL22064514
Sikh Kashyap Rajput Mechanical Engineer, 27/6', Bombay based boy, having his own 2 factories. Required tall, educated, beautiful girl from reputed family. Contact: 9322235082, 9999883067.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22057182
Suitable match for Ramgarhia turbaned Sikh boy, 1992, 5'-9", M.Tech. (IIT Kanpur), Top MNC job. 9779814260.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22064414
Sikh Ramgarhia turbaned unmarried boy, 1982, 5'-10", UK born, well settled, coming on 4th Oct. 2022. Parents arrived. Need well educated girl. Contact no:- 9463160160.
RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN
CL22065332
Suitable match for Sikh Ramgarhia 6'/ 1986, MBA, Admin Officer in Private Company. 94177-90635
SAINI
CL22064001
Suitable match for Saini Sikh boy, 1990, 5'-8", B.Tech, MS (USA), now working at Canada (Brampton) on P.R. and owner of two houses at Brampton. Early marriage. 9971974275, 9815075544.
SAINI
CL22064526
Suitable match for Saini Sikh Canadian PR boy, 1995/173 cms, Business Graduate, own Business/house in Brampton. Contact 98152-97149.
SAINI
CL22065013
Compatible IIT/ IIM or equivalent professionally qualified match for very handsome fair Saini Sikh (cleanshaven) boy 30, 6'-2", exceptionally Meritorious academics & service, Engineering BITS Pilani, working World No. 1 MNC Oil Field Services Group as Head (Asia) posted at Gurgaon. Only son of top executive parents, mother Director in Prestigious Govt. PSU. Caste no bar. WhatsApp: 97172-46606.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22063964
Majbi Valmiki Canadian PR 26, 5'-8" handsome boy well settled family seeks PR Indian tall beautiful well educated girl. 98156-02915.
SCHEDULED CASTES
CL22064371
SM for Ramdasia Sikh 27 yrs, 5'-10", B.E. (Elec) work permit Canada, Toronto. Father retired SMO, mother working as CDPO, younger brother studying MBBS. Contact: 98784-33658.
SIKH
CL22063852
Match for Nai (NP) Canada born Citizen innocent issueless divorcee, Oct. 80, 6 Feet Sikh boy, highly employed. Contact 88474-65520, 94634-50327.
SIKH
CL22065468
Tall and beautiful match for Lubana Sikh turbaned, handsome boy, 31, 6'-1", B.Tech, MBA, Business Head and Partner of IT company, 20 LPA plus equity. Contact 9779742575.
SIKH ARORA
CL22065624
Required Gursikh NCR IT working girl for Amritdhari boy, Dec. 1991, 5'-11", B.Sc. IT, 10 LPA, working Delhi. Family Jalandhar based. Preferred Chd, Ldh, Asr, Jal based family. Contact: 9914121162.
SIKH KHATRI
CL22064207
Suitable match for Khatri Sikh boy, teetotaler, Sept. 91 born, 5'-9½", own business, Architect. Well settled family. 8146468402.
SIKH KHATRI/ARORA
CL22063512
Sikh NT/ND boy, Oct. 91, 5'-7", B.Tech., Software Engineer, Bangalore, 22 LPA. Residence Karnal (HR). Girl preference: B.Tech., MBA, MCA, willing to move Bangalore. Call/WhatsApp: 94165-52048. (Marriage bureau excuse).
