Brides Wanted

AGGARWAL

CL22107271

Match for 5'-11", 1991 born Gupta boy LLB, Inter CA, Perusing final, Father CA in practice. White spot (Small) on legs & Elbow. Preferred CA girl. Caste no bar. 94160-28697.

AGGARWAL

CL22107386

Suitable match for Chandigarh based smart Garg boy, 5'-9", Jan 1997, B.Tech. (PEC), working in MNC in Europe. Contact 98884-82158. krishank769@gmail.com

AGGARWAL

CL22107407

Wanted suitable match for Aggarwal (Bansal) boy, 14/ 15-09-1997, 3 am, Batala, 6', own business, +2, Computer Course. Contact: 87279-58888, 76967-03532.

AGGARWAL

CL22107583

PQM for Goyal boy 31.10.92 8:29PM Chandigarh, 5?7?, B.Tech, MBA Software Engineer at Paytm Chd. Package 18 Lacs+, business family. 9814015421, 9814515421

ARORA

CL22108129

Suitable qualified match for CA Arora boy, 28, 5'-6". Contact: 7837029037.

BRAHMIN

CL22106928

Canadian PR Officer in RBC Brampton Saraswat Attri smart boy 6', B.Tech, MBA, 06.03.1992, 10:45 am, Patiala, seeks beautiful, qualified, Canada work visa/ PR girl. 99886-58588.

BRAHMIN

CL22107106

Professionally qualified employed match for Gaur Brahmin boy 22. May. 94, 07:45 pm, Jagdhari (Born), 5'-8", MBA, Serving MNC (Chandigarh) Pkg 16 lac. Contact 94166-88548.

BRAHMIN

CL22107968

SM4 Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy 10.08.1994, 5'-10", 07:08 am Kapurthala. Tricity based family. ME (Thermal). MNC Noida 9 LPA. Contact: 98720-05055.

BRAHMIN

CL22107971

Match for Brahmin boy 07-09-1993, 12:35Noon Chandigarh, Height - 5’7”, B.tech Mechanical PR Newzealand. Prefer tricity Bsc / Nursing girl. 9216713152.

BRAHMIN

CL22108441

Suitable match for Himachali Brahmin boy, 92/5'-7", Govt. job. (Preferred job, Tricity). 97791-71842.

BRAHMIN

CL22108608

Seeking match for handsome, pure vegetarian, Brahmin, Canadian PR boy, M.E., 27 y, 5'-9". Presently working in Bank. Canadian PR (Toronto) girl preferred. Contact: rks879397@gmail.com

BRAHMIN

CL22108921

Suitable girl for Canadian Brahmin boy, 29 year, 5'-5", Ph. 81682-53702 Dentist, Nurse, Software Developer preferred.

DIVORCEE

CL22107201

Match for Ramdasia Sikh USA citizen, B.Tech, 1984 born, 5'-9", divorcee. Doaba based family residing at Mohali. Sister Dr. at USA. Contact: 9041455346, 8699535125.

DIVORCEE

CL22107596

Punjabi Brahmin boy, Sep 88 born, 5'-11'', Australia PR/ NZ citizen, divorcee, very short marriage, well settled Software Engineer, handsome earnings. WhatsApp biodata, photos to +642102542900. Marriage bureau excuse.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22107381

Suitable match for USA citizen Ravidassia Pharmacist boy, 5'-11", Oct. 91, Doctor of Pharmacy. +192582-64876.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22107517

Professionally qualified match for convent educated, handsome Arora Sikh Er. boy, Nov. 94, 5'-10", Class one officer PSU oil company. Upper caste no bar. Only whatsapp: 9815167656.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22107530

MD, MDS, MBBS, BDS match for MDS (Pedodontist) Gursikh Khatri teetotaler boy, 5'-9',1992, Senior Lecturer- Dental College, Mohali. Consultant-Pedodontist in tricity. Landlord Sodhi family. Only son. Younger sister doing MD. Whatsapp: 9878007010.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22108288

Suitable match for saini sikh handsome boy June 1980/5'10" unmarried BTECH ELECTRONICS MBA working Manager MNC near ludhiana package 35 lakh annual agriculture land 8 acre upper caste no bar 9914848305.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22108478

Bangalore working girl for 29/5'-6", single child, currently working in Top MNC. Caste no bar. 97809-52641.

DOCTORS/ENGINEERS

CL22108837

SM4 handsome, Brahmin 27/ 6', Doing MS ENT (Head & Neck), RUHS Jaipur. seeks MD/MS/ Class-1/ HCS, Civil Judicial. Own houses Chandigarh, Gurgaon. 83607-11187.

JAT SIKH

CL22103803

Affluent, well connected Jat Sikh parents looking for a suitable match for our son 5'-11", athletic built very handsome, born Aug. 1986, Canadian citizen, green card approved and expected any time, working for a top Tech. Company in California, earning decent salary and high net worth. A very very short legal marriage that ended up in a divorce. Please reach out to uday.gill@gmail.com or WA no. +66659546917.

JAT SIKH

CL22107651

PQM from USA only for 27 yrs/ 5'-10", Computer Engineer, M.Tech USA, working in Texas USA. Very smart, fair with decent habits. Only son of Ludhiana based well established business family. Equally qualified, beautiful girl above 5'-6". Share biodata & pics to: lakh.khushian@yahoo.com

JAT SIKH

CL22101950

Parents seeking suitable match for their Doctor son: 6'-3", 33 years old, U.S. citizen, working in Hospital as a Surgeon. s7009k@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22104271

SM4 USA, smart Jat Sikh landlord, Doctor boy, 6', 1988 born, working as Physician at Phoenix in USA. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: +9188476-37451, +9178145-10891, mvirkldh@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22106374

Looking for an educated and humble Jat-sikh girl for our turbaned son ?91 born, standing 5ft 5in tall. Completed his masters from New York, he is now working with a Tech company. He is youngest brother to two sisters; both are married and settled. If interested contact sxk1086@case.edu

JAT SIKH

CL22106914

Jatt Sikh parents seeking suitable match for their doctor son,Canadian Citizen1986 born,5'8",divorced.Girl should be Canadian citizen/PR from BC Canada. Whats App only: 0017783236188

JAT SIKH

CL22106968

Suitable Jat Gursikh match for handsome, 5'-10", 26 years, born and raised in India, well settled in Australia now, studied Automobile ant technology. Bride should be well civilized and family oriented. Send biodata with recent photos. Contact: 870-8092055.

JAT SIKH

CL22107159

Suitable match for Jat Sikh handsome boy 1989/ 5'-9", Australian Citizen working Software Engineer Sydney Australia. open to relocate to USA / Canada. Seeking Jat Sikh girl only .Contact 97813-83802

JAT SIKH

CL22107329

SM4 Jat Sikh boy, 6’, 1989, B.Tech, own kothi Chandigarh, Govt. job, divorcee after few months, rental income one Lakh P.M. Marriage bureau excuse. 94170-37240.

JAT SIKH

CL22107447

Canadian Jat Sikh Grewal boys, 10/93, 5’-10”, B.Tech. (India), Masters Diploma (Centennial College) Canada, working Vancouver. 04/96, 5’-10”, B.Com. computer diploma, pursuing MBA Vancouver. Urban/rural property (30 acres). Father’s own small business. M.Sc./Software Engineer/Pharmacist preferred. Only whatsapp photo, biodata. 9417022089, hgrewal2089@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22107457

Jat Sikh Kandola boy Dec 1990, 6', (PR) well settled in Toronto needs educated beautiful and tall girl, PR/ Work Permit. Marriage bureau excuse. Ropar/ Mohali/ Fatehgarh Sahib preferred. Mob: 82838-67997, 90567-67145.

JAT SIKH

CL22107566

Suitable beautiful, tall match for handsome Jat Sikh 5’-10”/Jan 1988 , B.Tech, working with US based MNC in Mohali. Owns urban & rural property in Patiala & distt. Sirsa. Whatsapp: +91-9855200914, +91-9592207377.

JAT SIKH

CL22107579

Handsome Jat Sikh 29/ 6'-5" fit healthy humble clean-shaven non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match from Jat Sikh family. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.

JAT SIKH

CL22107638

Match for Saini Sikh handsome boy 1980/ 5'-9", M.Sc Chemistry, B.Ed., MBA, MA English, working Punjab Government Department of Education Lecturer Chemistry, salary 15 Lakh annual. Rural/ urban property. Caste no bar. 95929-89610, apbgovt@gmail.com

JAT SIKH

CL22107707

Slim, Athletic built, beautiful, stable 5'-5" above, in US or US Visa Holder divorced/ unmarried match for Jat Sikh divorced 39, 6' tall, US citizen, Finance Director, earning Half Million, Lawrence School Sanawar (HP), after +2 US. Must send photo, contact information preferably of girl- ca.la.chd@gmail.com. WhatsApp +14243240666.

JAT SIKH

CL22107959

Match for Jat Sikh non-turbaned, issueless, divorced boy, short marriage, Oct. 88, 5'-9". Seeking beautiful/educated/working match. Boy working in Logistic company at Mohali with U/R property in Amritsar and Gurdaspur. Contact with photo/biodata with date, place and time of birth. Whatsapp: +91-9888275335.

JAT SIKH

CL22107997

SM for Jat Sikh non turbaned boy, Aug. 92 born, Public school educated, B.Tech. (Civil), 6'. Working in a reputed immigration firm as Senior Counsellor. Belongs to status family, with substantial U/R property. Seeking like minded, smart, qualified working girl with family values. Contact with photo/biodata with date, place and time of birth. Whatsapp: +91-9818641174.

JAT SIKH

CL22108082

Jat Sikh Boy 35 / 6’, divorcee, UK Citizen M.Sc. Food Tech., Urban, Rural 10 Acre need B.Sc. Nursing B.Tech. girl. Family Canadian. Majha preferred. 79019-23525

JAT SIKH

CL22108395

Suitable match for Jat Sikh (Cheema) boy, Permanent in USA, 28, 6'-3". Preferred Nursing girl height min 5'-6" from Doaba area. Contact: 0181-3557612, 9877270396.

KHATRI

CL22107202

Suitable match for Khatri handsome boy, 1989 born, 6'-1", M.Tech, Australian PR in process. Marriage bureau excuse. Contact: 8968258122.

KHATRI

CL22107460

Non manglik, Well qualified, Beautiful match for handsome boy, Graduate, Businessman from reputed Punjabi Khatri family. Height 6', 07.09.1992, Marriage bureau strictly excuse. 97365-72157.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22107378

Suitable match required for 6'-2", 1994 Ambala born Sachdeva Khatri Manglik boy, B.Tech (Civil). Job in UK as Senior structural engineer. Father officer State Bank of India. 94166-84084, 94665-42084

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22108185

Arora manglik teetotaler boy 5'-10", 24 June 1995, 09:49 pm, Ambala Cantt, MBA, Working Gurgaon 15.37 Lakh per annum. 94163-04593.

KHATRI/ARORA

CL22108512

Suitable match for Hindu Arora boy, B.Tech, 5'-10", birth Ferozepur, 5:13 am, 29.04.1993, running own confectionery store in posh area, Jalandhar. 9988854825.

MANGLIK

CL22106829

Suitable match for fair handsome Sikh Canadian PR boy, 5'-9", born 97. Contact: 9041931457.

MISC.

CL22107756

Sikh Canadian citizen smart boy, 5'-6½",1994 born, educated permanent job BC, Canada. Seeks slim smart fair educated girl. Upper caste no bar. Canada PR girl prefe76968-56101.rred. Contact: 94789-02896,

NRI

CL22103696

Seeking beautiful, tall Gursikh, qualified MBBS/ BDS/ Medical professional match for 27 yr old Gursikh, 6'-1" tall, handsome, high earning, NRI Osteopath Doctor belonging to well educated/ settled New Zealand based NRI family. Email bio-data alongwith recent photos to: kanwal_in60@hotmail.com or WhatsApp on 0064211722503, 00919878551492 for further information.

NRI

CL22104398

Jatt Sikh small family well settled in Australia (own business in Melbourne, urban and rural property) boy (1 sister) age 28/ 5'-11", hair cut personality, former Australian national athlete, non- drinker, (Bachelor of Accounting and Finance) seeking tall, educated, family oriented girl. WhatsApp biodata with pictures +61433698455, jsgill.tf@gmail.com

NRI

CL22107044

Suitable match for tall handsome Brahmin boy, 6'-0", 1991 born, LLM. Canada PR, Barrister in Toronto. Family well settled in Delhi. Boy currently in India. Send bio-data/ horoscope, latest pics. Whatsapp call only: 98108-77120.

NRI

CL22101977

Seeking Sikh girl for Canada PR Arora Khatri son M.Tech. Director in IT Field Toronto, 5'-10"/ 32. WhatsApp 99712-49249.

NRI

CL22107007

Professionally qualified alliance invited for Hindu, Punjabi, Khatri boy 28, 5'-10", MS (Comp. Sci.), USA, Working in BigTech. (Los Angeles), Drawing handsome package. 94683-04734, 98962-14846

NRI

CL22107219

Qualified match for MBA, MS 5?6? 1982 Hindu Divorcee Canadian Citizen. Two kids from last marriage who lives with mother. 17783786864

NRI

CL22107334

SM4 Nai Sikh boy Canada Citizen divorcee 1982, 5'-7", (kids with mother) required well settled Canada PR girl. Upper caste no bar. 98145-88763.

NRI

CL22107444

Match for Sikh Arora boy 5'-8"/1995, B.Tech. (PMIM), living Canada (getting PR soon). Father Associate Prof. in college, having urban/Agriculture land. Seeks Professionally Qualified Sikh beautiful girl. 98963-19944.

NRI

CL22107659

Jatt Sikh, Canada PR, 25, 5'8" Registered Optician and Realtor 4 years dual study in Canada Own house in Burlington, earns 6 figure annually. Seeks beautiful well educated girl, No caste bar. Contact +91 94175-20207

NRI

CL22107802

Labana Sikh 1990, 5'-7", Permanent UK resident, 3 years diploma Electronics Communication, Elder brother manager Airport (London), Younger brother manager, Sister settled Canada, Own house (UK), Urban/ Rural property. 98961-64810, +447878-561410.

NRI

CL22108083

Professionally qualified, beautiful match for handsome Gursikh Khatri Australian (PR) boy, Sept 1989/ 6', Holds BDS & Health Management degree, Holds well settled business in Australia. Contact 89302-55555.

NRI

CL22108144

Gursikh Canadian Engineer,38,6'-1",never married, visiting Mohali,India thru, February. Seeking suitable Gursikh unmarried homely, slim built girl. Please contact whatsapp: 98158-24894.

NRI

CL22108182

Professionally educated from one of the most prestigious Universities of UK, Mair Rajput boy 27, 5'-11", clean shave, teetotaller, non-smoker. Working in investments in London. British citizen by birth. Seeking UK based, professionally educated, family-oriented girl, Sikh/ Hindu/ caste no bar. Contact: 0044-79393-26721. Email: g-learning@hotmail.com

NRI

CL22108212

Suitable match for fair, slim handsome Khatri boy 46 yrs, 5'-7", MBBS, MRCP, UK Citizen. PR. Working settled in Canada divorcee issuless very short marriage. Seeks beautiful educated professional girl. Caste no bar. Doctors family. Mob. 094163-78082, deepak.hansraj@gmail.com

NRI

CL22108269

Professionally qualified match for Melbourne based Punjabi Saraswat Brahmin boy, Australian Citizen 1991 born, Master of Information Technology, working as a Supervisor, height 5'-10", handsome and fit. Family well settled, caste no bar. Contact: 0061424370312 (WhatsApp). Email Id: sharmaaman91@ymail.com

NRI

CL22108847

SM4 Australia PR Khatri Sikh boy, 5'-11", March 1990 born, Master IT. Contact: 9988201882.

RAJPUT

CL22108730

Proposal invited for Delhi based Rajput boy, 32 years, 165 cm, DU educated, advocate on record, son of retired civil servant/teacher, owns property in Shimla/Village. Looking for Educated Himachali bride, preferably from Shimla district.

RAJPUT

CL22107226

Suitable match handsome Rana boy, well settled family. 12 Dec. 1992 (5:35 pm), Chandigarh, 5'-7", B.Sc. in Hospitality and Tourism, Pvt. job. Please contact 98882-82019.

RAJPUT

CL22108455

SM4, Kashyap Rajput Mehra boy, 02.03.1997 (5:00 am, Jalandhar), 5'-9", B.Com, well settled business. Seeks well educated beautiful, homely girl. 9877846484.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22107042

Ramgarhia cleanshave boy pure vegetarian, teetotaller, 5'-8", 01.06.1993, B.Com. MBA, Businessman, Ropar. Seeking beautiful, educated girl. 98760-11994.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22107065

Ramgarhia Sikh boy July 86, 5'-10", M.Com, working as Accountant in Kuwait. Simple early marriage. Upper caste welcome. 75085-07118, 98881-38831.

RAMGARHIA/DHIMAN

CL22108579

Professionally qualified match for Ramgarhia handsome unmarried boy, 1984 born, 5'-8", B.Tech. working in IBM, Gurgaon as Senior Technical Manager, package 16 lac. Contact: 9988292205, 7837727683.

SAINI

CL22106963

Sikh Saini boy, 28, 5'-8", B-Tech, MBA (XLRI), serving MNC,Gurgaon. 30 lakhs. Parents Class-I Officers, Mohali based. No bars. 95010-45106.

SCHEDULED CASTES

CL22107577

Well groomed Majhabi Sikh 26/5'-11", fit healthy non-smoker field manager seeks respectable match. Caste no bar. Whatsapp: 0016044510225.

SIKH

CL22107357

Suitable match for Sikh Ahluwalia boy 6'-1", November 1990, working as Manager in PSU Petroleum Sector in Mumbai, handsome package. 97241-88585.

SIKH

CL22107658

Sikh boy, Norwegian citizen. Born and raised in Norway. Handsome, fit, social and hard-working. 1989 5'.7". MSc Engineering and Technology. Works as tech lead / senior software engineer in a MNC. Travels to Chandigarh frequently on work purpose. Financially very well settled. Fluent in Norwegian, English, Punjabi and Hindi. Seeks equally qualified and beautiful Punjabi girl. WhatsApp: +4797537542

SIKH KHATRI

CL22107813

Khatri Sikh family based in Canada, professionally qualified decent match for Canadian Citizen handsome clean-shaven boy 5'-11", 1993 born, Senior product analyst in reputable company. Looking for educated professional match willing to settle in Canada. Send biodata with photograph. Whatsapp: 7011885721, +16478857260. Email: swadhawan393@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22108179

Gursikh well-educated match for Gursikh boy, 6’2”, 33 years, MBBS, PG Sports Medicine, own house in Mohali, handsome rental income. Whatsapp 98156-90003, 98726-38100.

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22108300

Arora Sikh Advocate, Post graduate boy, 33 years 5'-9". Seeks qualified Khatri/Arora Sikh girl. E-mail: shubhkarmans7713@gmail.com

SIKH KHATRI/ARORA

CL22108419

Match for Arora Sikh smart Jalandhar based well established businessman, 38 years, 5'-10". Whatsapp: 9814232250.

SIKH LOBANA

CL22108022

PQM for Lubana Sikh divorcee boy, 34, 6'-2", B.Tech, MBA, Australian & Canada PR, now working in Canada, 20 Acres land, own house and urban property in Jalandhar & Mohali. Seeks educated girl with social values. Send biodata & photos. 9646071066, 9780044751.

TONK-KASHATRIYA

CL22108114

Suitable match for Canadian (PR) Bedi Sikh Tonk-Kashatriya, handsome boys, 5'-10", 14th April 1995 and 8th Aug. 1995, M.Tech. IT. Working at Brampton. Upper middle class family in Ludhiana. Canadian PR girl preferred. Contact: 98760-89637, 84270-28735