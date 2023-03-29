11 firms bag 39,600 MW solar mfg capacity under PLI scheme

New Delhi, March 28

As many as 11 companies, including Indosol, Reliance and First Solar, have bagged solar photovoltaic manufacturing projects of a total 39,600 MW capacity under the second tranche of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme of the government. The government has allocated a total capacity of 39,600 MW of domestic Solar PV module manufacturing capacity to 11 companies, with a total outlay of Rs 14,007 crore under the PLI Scheme for High-Efficiency Solar PV Modules (Tranche-II), a Power Ministry statement said.

The ministry said manufacturing capacity totalling 7,400 MW is expected to become operational by October 2024, 16,800 MW capacity by April 2025 and the balance 15,400 MW capacity by April 2026.

The Tranche-II is expected to bring in an investment of Rs 93,041 crore. It will also generate a total of 1,01,487 jobs with 35,010 getting direct employment and 66,477 being indirectly employed.

Speaking on the success of the PLI scheme, Union Minister for Power RK Singh said India is well on its way to climbing up the value chain in the production of the high technology solar PV modules and this capacity addition is a major step towards making India Aatmanirbhar in the solar manufacturing sector. — PTI

Rs 14,007 crore earmarked