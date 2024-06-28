12-27% mobile tariff hike by Jio from July 3

New Delhi, June 27
The country's top telecom operator Jio will increase mobile services rates by 12-27 per cent from July 3 and at the same time restrict the access of unlimited free 5G services for customers, according to a company statement.
This is the first hike in mobile services rates by Jio after a gap of about two-and-a-half years.
Jio has over 47 crore mobile subscribers accounting for about 41 per cent market share.
The hike comes immediately after the spectrum auction as per the anticipation of sector experts.
