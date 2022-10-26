14.62 lakh join ESIC scheme in August

New Delhi, October 25
Around 14.62 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in August 2022, according to official data released on Tuesday.
Payroll data
- Gross new enrolments with ESIC rose to 1.49 crore in 2021-22, from 1.15 crore in 2020-21
- It was 1.51 crore in 2019-20 and 1.49 crore in 2018-19
- From September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers joined the ESIC scheme
The latest data is part of a report — Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective-August 2022 — released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
The report said gross new enrolments with ESIC from September 2017 to August 2022 were 7.22 crore.
The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by ESIC, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
