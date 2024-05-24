18 yrs on, IndiGo to introduce biz class

New Delhi, May 23
After flying for nearly 18 years, the country’s largest airline IndiGo today announced that it will introduce business class in flights this year, as the carrier seeks to provide more options for passengers amid rising economic growth.
The airline will launch a “tailor-made business product”, the details of which will be unveiled around August that will also mark the 18th anniversary of the carrier. The latest announcement also comes less than a month after the profitable carrier said it would buy 30 wide-body aircraft.
Currently, the airline only has economy class. It has a fleet of more than 360 aircraft and operates around 2,000 flights daily. — PTI
Profit doubles in q4
The country’s largest airline, IndiGo, on Thursday reported more than doubling of its profit after tax to Rs 1,894.8 crore in the March quarter, fuelled by higher traffic and favourable external environment
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 members of family from Uttar Pradesh travelling to Vaishno Devi killed in road accident on Delhi-Ambala highway
The victims were on their way from Bulandshahr in Uttar Prad...
Modi cites khoon ka rishta with Punjab, says Congress let go of Kartarpur shrine in ’71
Amid protests by farmer unions, PM flies by chopper to addre...
Canvassing ends for 58 seats in 8 states
889 in fray | Polling for all seats in Haryana, Delhi tomorr...