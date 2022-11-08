3 Indian businesswomen among 20 Asian women entrepreneurs in Forbes November issue

Singapore, November 8
Three top Indian businesswomen are featured in the Forbes Asia November issue highlighting 20 Asian women who came up with varying strategies that helped their businesses soar despite the uncertainty of the new normal and three years of covid.
Soma Mondal, the chairperson of Steel Authority of India Ltd; Namita Thapar, executive director at India business of Emcure Pharma; and Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer of Honasa Consumer, are on the list.
Some of these women operated in hard-hit sectors such as shipping, property and construction, while others continue to innovate in areas such as technology, pharmaceuticals and commodities, Forbes said in a press release on Tuesday.
The Asia-Pacific region this year has mostly moved on to a post-pandemic era where governments, people and businesses are learning to live with covid, it said.
The other women on the list are from Australia, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.
