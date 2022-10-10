 3 US-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks, economic crises : The Tribune India

3 US-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks, economic crises

Award to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig was announced Monday by the Nobel panel

3 US-based economists given Nobel Prize for work on banks, economic crises

Photo Credit: Twitter/@NobelPrize

AP

Stockholm, October 10

This year's Nobel Prize in economic sciences has been awarded to the former chair of the US Federal Reserve, Ben S Bernanke, and two US-based economists, Douglas W Diamond and Philip H Dybvig, “for research on banks and financial crises.” The prize was announced Monday by the Nobel panel at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

The committee said their work had shown in their research “why avoiding bank collapses is vital.” Nobel prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly $900,000) and will be handed out on Dec. 10.

Unlike the other prizes, the economics award wasn't established in Alfred Nobel's will of 1895 but by the Swedish central bank in his memory. The first winner was selected in 1969.

Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. The other half was shared by Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens for proposing how to study issues that don't easily fit traditional scientific methods.

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Oct. 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday. Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger had shown that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated, a phenomenon known as quantum entanglement, that can be used for specialized computing and to encrypt information.

The Nobel Prize in chemistry was awarded Wednesday to Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, and Danish scientist Morten Meldal for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely.

French author Annie Ernaux won this year's Nobel Prize in literature Thursday. The panel commended her for blending fiction and autobiography in books that fearlessly mine her experiences as a working-class woman to explore life in France since the 1940s.

The Nobel Peace Prize went to jailed Belarus human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties on Friday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

2
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh won't get a penny; here is why

3
Punjab

Where is Sidhu Moosewala's murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

5
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

6
Haryana

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

7
Amritsar

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

8
Nation

Bar Council of India flays bid to malign Supreme Court judge ahead of elevation

9
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

10
Himachal

Asia's pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Putin accuses Ukraine of Crimea bridge blast; calls it terrorism

Russia pounds Kyiv, other Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles at rush hour; 5 dead, 12 injured

Explosions reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in Ukrain...

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI’s “circulation” method for appointing judges

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

The Collegium said Justices DY Chandrachud and S Abdul Nazee...

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, says Jaishankar on Khalistani activity in Canada

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

Jaishankar at a joint press conference with Australian Forei...

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Akhilesh Yadav announces his father's demise

Yogi announces 3-day state mourning on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

Yogi Adityanath says the death of Mulayam Singh Yadav marks ...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

Swachh rankings: Local Bodies Minister appreciates services of sanitation workers

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

CBI arrests Abhishek Boinpally in Delhi Excise case

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

No outreach staff, only 35 listed with Kapurthala women rehab

Jalandhar: Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

Metal factory blast near Dehlon: Owner among two booked

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Cyber criminals posing as relatives from Canada dupe Ludhiana resident of Rs 2.7 lakh

Paddy yield estimated to go down in Ludhiana district as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Punjab Congress holds state-wide protest, demands dismissal of minister Sarari

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan in Patiala, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi University threaten stir