 5-Months of Hindenburg Report: Adani says confident of governance, disclosure stds : The Tribune India

5-Months of Hindenburg Report: Adani says confident of governance, disclosure stds

In the annual report of group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd, the Adani Group chairman said a Supreme Court -appointed panel of experts found no regulatory failure

5-Months of Hindenburg Report: Adani says confident of governance, disclosure stds

Gautam Adani. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, June 27

Five months after a bombshell short seller report lopped off billions of dollars in market value of his empire, Gautam Adani has reiterated that his ports-to-energy conglomerate remains confident in its governance and disclosure standards.

In the annual report of group’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises Ltd, the Adani Group chairman said a Supreme Court -appointed panel of experts found no regulatory failure.

Hindenburg Research on January 24 accused Adani of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud” as well as using “labyrinthian network” of shell companies for surreptitious money movements, allegations that the conglomerate has strongly denied, calling the report “a calculated attack on India”.

In the annual report, Adani, 61, said the US-based short seller published the report “on the event of our Republic Day”.

The report lopped off close to USD 150 billion in market value of the group’s list companies at the lowest point and led to Adani losing the richest Indian tag.

“The report was a combination of targeted misinformation and outdated, discredited allegations aimed at damaging our reputation and generating profits through a deliberate drive-down of our stock prices,” he said.

The short-selling incident resulted in “several adverse consequences”, he said. “Even though we promptly issued a comprehensive rebuttal, various vested interests tried to opportunistically exploit the claims made by the short seller. These entities engaged and encouraged false narratives across various news and social media platforms.” He then went to refer to the expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court to look into the matter.

“It (the committee) comprised individuals known for their independence and integrity,” he said. “The Expert Committee did not find any regulatory failure. The Committee’s Report not only observed that the mitigating measures, undertaken by your company helped rebuild confidence but also cited that there were credible charges of concerted destabilization of the Indian markets.” The panel, he said, also confirmed the quality of the group’s disclosures and ‘found no instance of regulatory failure or any breach.” “While the (capital market regulator) SEBI is still to submit its report (on a separate probe into the allegations against Adani group) in the months ahead, we remain confident of our governance and disclosure standards,” he added.

His group in a late evening statement on Monday, stated that it was not aware of any subpoena to the US investors by American authorities post Hindenburg allegations.

“All of our disclosures are a matter of public record,” the firm said. “It is routine that various regulators will seek access to public material in an easy and referenceable manner.” It reiterated that “Adani Portfolio companies and its businesses have acted as per the regulations and accounting standards of the jurisdictions in which they operate.” The Supreme Court-appointed expert committee states that “Adani Group has taken mitigation measures such as paring down debt, fresh infusion, which led to increase in investor confidence.” the statement said adding SEBI was examining certain aspects and their queries are being responded by Adani portfolio entities.

“We request to avoid needless speculation at this time and wait for SEBI and the Supreme Court to complete their work and submit their findings,” it said.

Adani, the statement said, operates a robust corporate governance framework and is strongly committed to following all applicable laws and regulations.

“Four of our portfolio companies AGEL, ATL, APSEZ and AEL issue global capital market paper with only APSEZ being a corporate issuer. AGEL has one instrument issued on corporate basis. All of the other issue’s are restricted group issuances,” it said. “Most of the bond issuance by Adani Portfolio Companies are under the Regulation S and 144A and Regulation D. Almost all the bonds (non Regulation D) are listed on SGX and / or India INX.” These bonds have been raised under the ECB guidelines of Reserve Bank of India, in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures and are subject to stringent extant ECB guidelines and regulation of the central bank, it said adding the offering circulars for these bonds contain full and complete disclosures.

“Further, post-issuance disclosures/filings are made, as per applicable relevant regulatory requirements, in a timely manner, consistent with the covenant package,” it added.

#gautam adani #Hindenburg Report #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu introduces his would-be daughter-in-law, shares her photograph on Twitter

2
Punjab

Anurag Verma to be new chief secretary of Punjab

3
Himachal

HP road blocked, thousands spend night in vehicles

4
Sports

MS Dhoni’s reaction to air hostess offering him chocolates breaks the Internet, fans notice he plays Candy Crush

5
Nation

Many Indian passengers stranded at Paris airport after Air France cancels connecting flight to Toronto

6
World

Pakistani Army sacks 3 officers, including Lt Gen, for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

7
Punjab

Withdraw amended Gurdwaras Act or face agitation: SGPC to Bhagwant Mann govt

8
Nation EXPLAINER

Obama's 'minority report' and the 'great balancing act'

9
Punjab

Anurag Verma new Chief Secretary of Punjab, to replace Vijay Kumar Janjua

10
Amritsar

Withdraw Sikh Gurdwaras Bill or face stir: SGPC chief tells Punjab govt

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

PM Modi to visit Bhopal, flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains

PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh

This is for the first time that so many Vande Bharat trains ...

Cricket World Cup to begin on October 5; Pakistan to participate

Cricket World Cup to begin in India on October 5; Pakistan to participate

Ahmedabad to host final

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...

5 arrested for Pragati Maidan robbery in Delhi

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

CCTV footage received by Delhi Police shows four motorcycle-...

Extending all cooperation for investigating passenger’s ‘repulsive behaviour’: Air India

Extending all cooperation for investigating passenger's 'repulsive behaviour': Air India

Man was held for allegedly defecating and urinating on the f...


Cities

View All

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

2 of family die as roof collapses in Verka

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Amritsar

Knotty Affair: Cobwebs of cables distort skyline in Majitha Road, White Avenue localities

Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

State-of-the-art gadgets to aid cricketers in Gurdaspur

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Govt buildings of Panchkula face sealing

Chandigarh Admn curbs visits of MRs to health facilities

GMADA set to allot 550 units at Purab Premium Apartments in Mohali

Residents of Khuda Lahora find chinks in paver work

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Congress protests against AAP government over power tariff hike in Delhi

Over 1,500 people detained, 270 vehicles seized in central district during night patrol, says Delhi Police

5 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case in Delhi

Will redevelop all MCD schools in 5-7 years: Delhi CM

Delhi L-G approves grievance redressal draft, slams AAP government for delay

Grocery shop owner murdered

Grocery shop owner murdered

Panic among traders, industrialists

Two bikers killed in road mishap

Plumes of dust trouble residents on Malri road

Overgrown grass, filth at Deen Dayal Nagar park an eyesore for residents

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: 250 drug addicts visit OOAT clinics, de-addiction centres daily in Ludhiana

Cable mess: Webs of wires common sight at Ghumar Mandi, Krishna Nagar in Ludhiana

PSPCL releases alternate numbers to file complaints

65 dyeing units begin operations, to pay Rs 75 lakh penalty today

18 challaned for dumping cow dung into sewer lines

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike

Allopathy doctor to head Patiala ayurvedic college

Waste management poor in Patiala

PSPCL JEs protest for pay hike in Patiala

Mishaps snuff out three lives in Patiala dist