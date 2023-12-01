5G penetration to hit 13 crore by year-end

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, November 30

Fourteen months after its commercial launch, 5G penetration is expected to reach 13 crore in India by the end of this year as the country is witnessing substantial network deployments following its launch in October 2022.

Further, it is expected to grow 86 crore by 2029, constituting 68 per cent of mobile subscriptions, states November 2023 edition of the Ericsson Mobility Report. At the end of 2023, 5G penetration is expected to have topped 11 per cent in India. Airtel was the first operator to launch its ‘5G Plus’ network on October 1, 2022, in eight cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Bengaluru. Currently, its 5G Plus network is available in 20,000 villages and 5,000 towns. Reliance Jio started the commercial rollout of its 5G services in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi on October 4, 2022.