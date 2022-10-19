5G, telecom jobs see 33.7% growth: Report

PTI

Mumbai, October 18

Job postings for 5G and telecommunications have witnessed significant uptick in the last 12 months, as enterprises are looking at 5G adoption at an accelerated pace, says a report.

According to global job site Indeed, job postings for telecommunications and 5G have increased by 33.7 per cent between September 2021 and September 2022.

“5G rollout has been eagerly anticipated in India, and businesses have already begun hiring to develop 5G-specific technology and services. With enterprises looking at 5G adoption at an accelerated pace, we will likely see an uptick in hiring for these roles in the next few quarters,” Indeed India career expert Saumitra Chand said.

This also means that there will be an increased need for skilled talent that can design security systems and strengthen network architectures to adapt to the new technology, he noted.