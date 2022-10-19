5G, telecom jobs see 33.7% growth: Report

Mumbai, October 18
Job postings for 5G and telecommunications have witnessed significant uptick in the last 12 months, as enterprises are looking at 5G adoption at an accelerated pace, says a report.
According to global job site Indeed, job postings for telecommunications and 5G have increased by 33.7 per cent between September 2021 and September 2022.
“5G rollout has been eagerly anticipated in India, and businesses have already begun hiring to develop 5G-specific technology and services. With enterprises looking at 5G adoption at an accelerated pace, we will likely see an uptick in hiring for these roles in the next few quarters,” Indeed India career expert Saumitra Chand said.
This also means that there will be an increased need for skilled talent that can design security systems and strengthen network architectures to adapt to the new technology, he noted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...