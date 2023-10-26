85% 5G network deployed: Reliance Jio

PTI

New Delhi, October 25

Telecom major Reliance Jio has deployed 85 per cent 5G network in India and has the capability to deploy one 5G cell in every 10 seconds, the company’s chairman Akash Ambani said.

According to a statement released by broadband speed and quality measurement firm Ookla, the Reliance Jio chairman said the company has covered the entire country with a 5G network ahead of the promised time frame of December 2023.

“I am particularly proud of our speed of the committed True 5G rollout. Today, we have covered the entire country with a robust True 5G network ahead of our promised time frame of December 2023. 85 per cent of the entire 5G deployment in India is made by Jio. We continue to deploy one 5G cell every 10 seconds,” Ambani said.