9th round of coal mine auction begins tomorrow

New Delhi, December 18
The Centre will launch the ninth round of commercial coal mines auction on Wednesday (December 20), offering as many as 26 blocks to bidders.
In pursuit of ensuring energy security and driving economic development, the Ministry of Coal is set to embark on another significant stride with the launch of the 9th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions here on December 20, the Coal Ministry said.
“Of the 26 coal mines to be auctioned, seven are fully explored, while 19 are partially explored blocks,” the ministry said. These mines are in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest. — PTI
26 sites on the block
- Of the 26 coal mines to be auctioned, seven are fully explored, while 19 are partially explored blocks
- These mines are in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, MP and Telangana
- Unlike previous commercial coal mine auctions, there are no restrictions on the sale or utilisation of coal
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Efforts on to rescue 800 stranded passengers as Tamil Nadu battles with floods; Army pitches in
Though rain activity has almost come to a halt in most parts...
Allahabad High Court rejects suits file by Masjid Committee in Gyanvapi case
Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal says the suit filed in 1991 bef...
Search on for Jalandhar student Gurasham Singh missing after his birthday party in London; was last seen by his 3 friends who left in a cab
He was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, in black jump...