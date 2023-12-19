9th round of coal mine auction begins tomorrow

New Delhi, December 18

The Centre will launch the ninth round of commercial coal mines auction on Wednesday (December 20), offering as many as 26 blocks to bidders.

In pursuit of ensuring energy security and driving economic development, the Ministry of Coal is set to embark on another significant stride with the launch of the 9th round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions here on December 20, the Coal Ministry said.

“Of the 26 coal mines to be auctioned, seven are fully explored, while 19 are partially explored blocks,” the ministry said. These mines are in the states of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest. — PTI

26 sites on the block