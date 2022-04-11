Abbott launches Arachitol gummies in India

PTI

New Delhi, April 11

Health care major Abbott on Monday said it has launched Arachitol Gummies in India, a dietary supplement that helps maintain required levels of Vitamin D sustainably.

Launched in orange fruit flavour, the gummies are approved as health supplements by the Food Safety and Standards Authority in India.

"The launch of Arachitol Gummies is an important step in helping bridge India's nutritional gaps and enhance good health. These gummies are tasty and chewable, making them easy to consume for kids and adults alike, amid their fast-paced lifestyles," Abbott Director Medical Affairs Jejoe Karankumar said in a statement.

A human body needs vitamin D to absorb calcium for better bone health and therefore keeping recommended levels of vitamin D is essential for the overall wellbeing.

Indian Council of Medical Research recommends a daily supplement of 400 IU/day (international units of measurement) of Vitamin D for Indians under situations of minimal exposure to sunlight.

According to a recent study, despite India being a tropical country with an abundance of sunlight, 76 per cent Indians have Vitamin D deficiency and insufficiency, especially in the age group of 18-30 years.

Limited sunlight exposure, air pollution obstructing UVB rays, high melanin levels and low intake of fortified foods are some of the major causes of Vitamin D deficiency.