ABG Shipyard's ex-CMD Rishi Agarwal quizzed in loan fraud case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 21

The CBI today questioned Rishi Agarwal, former CMD of ABG Shipyard Ltd, for the second time in a case related to the alleged Rs 22,848 crore banking fraud, agency officials said.

Agarwal was questioned last week as well and is likely to be summoned again in the coming days for recording his statement on various aspects of the alleged diversion of funds as pointed out in the forensic audit conducted by the consortium of banks, which were duped.

In its FIR filed on February 7, the CBI has also named then executive director Santhanam Muthaswamy, directors Ashwini Kumar, Sushil Kumar Agarwal and Ravi Vimal Nevetia and another company ABG International Pvt Ltd for various offences under the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

