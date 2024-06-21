Action slowed unsecured loan growth: RBI chief

PTI

Mumbai, June 20

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today said not acting on unsecured lending could have created a “bigger problem”, and RBI’s actions on such practices have had the desired impact of slowing down growth in the riskier segment.

Addressing an international conference on financial resilience at the RBI’s College of Supervisors here, Das said restrictions on unsecured lending were the result of a view that there could be a potential problem in the credit market because of growth in unsecured lending.

