Action slowed unsecured loan growth: RBI chief

Mumbai, June 20
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das today said not acting on unsecured lending could have created a “bigger problem”, and RBI’s actions on such practices have had the desired impact of slowing down growth in the riskier segment.
Addressing an international conference on financial resilience at the RBI’s College of Supervisors here, Das said restrictions on unsecured lending were the result of a view that there could be a potential problem in the credit market because of growth in unsecured lending.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kejriwal gets bail
May be freed today | ED to file appeal | Victory of truth: A...
Paid Rs 32L for NEET paper, 4 Bihar students tell police
2 accused too confess to crime | Burnt papers found
‘Didn’t transfer cops due to drug nexus; Pak ISI behind menace’
Gaurav Yadav, Punjab DG
Komal’s brother fired at me too: Husband
Says this wasn’t how love story was supposed to end