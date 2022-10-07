Adani announces Rs 65,000 crore investment in Rajasthan

PTI

Jaipur, October 7

Richest Asian Gautam Adani on Friday announced an investment of Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years in setting up a mega 10,000 MW solar power capacity, expanding cement plant and upgrading Jaipur airport.

The investment by ports-to-energy conglomerate that Adani heads also spans city’s gas infrastructure for retailing CNG to automobiles and piped gas to households and industries as well as laying transmission lines to carry renewable power.

Speaking at the ‘Invest Rajasthan Summit’ here, he said the Adani Group already has a sizeable presence in the state. It operates a thermal power plant, has set up a solar park and supplies coal to the state's power-generating units.

The Adani Group is investing Rs 50,000 crore to add 10,000 MW of renewable power generation capacity.

"This will be commissioned progressively over the next five years," he said, adding the group just a week back achieved commercial operation of the world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant in Rajasthan.

Besides, it is looking to double its cement manufacturing capacity following its acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC.

"While we already have three cement plants and limestone mining assets, we anticipate investing another Rs 7,000 crore to double our cement manufacturing capacity in the state," he said.

The Group is also the operator of Jaipur airport which will be expanded, he said.

"Combining all ongoing and future investments, we anticipate investing an additional Rs 65,000 crore in Rajasthan over the next five to seven years and creating over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs," he said.

The Adani Group is also making one of the world's largest bets on energy transition.

Adani said the group is betting on green hydrogen. "I believe this opportunity to generate green hydrogen to transform Rajasthan's deserts into 'an oasis of jobs enabling energy transition' is an opportunity that no other state has." His Group has already invested over Rs 35,000 crore across multiple industrial sectors in Rajasthan.

#Gautam Adani #Rajasthan #solar energy