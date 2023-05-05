Adani Enterprises' Q4 profit more than doubles to Rs 722 cr

New Delhi, May 4

Adani Enterprises today reported more than doubling of net profit at Rs 722.48 crore in the March quarter, 137% higher than Rs 304.32 crore in the same period last year. Revenue soared to Rs 31,716.40 as compared to Rs 25,141.56 crore a year ago. — PTI

Sells Myanmar Port for $30 mn

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd on Thursday said it has concluded the Myanmar Port sale for a total consideration of $30 million.