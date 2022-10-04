Adani Green Energy forms 3 new stepdown subsidiaries

New Delhi: Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd has incorporated three new subsidiary companies for renewable energy business. In a statement on Monday, Adani Green Energy Ltd said Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited is its own subsidiary and the newly incorporated entities are its step-down subsidiaries. pti
New Delhi
Britannia acquires stake in Kenya’s Kenafric Biscuits
Britannia Industries on Monday said it has acquired a controlling stake in Kenya’s Kenafric Biscuits Ltd (KBL) while also fully taking over Catalyst Britania Brands Ltd. The cost of acquisition was Kenyan Shillings (Rs 9.2 crore), it added. Subsequently, KBL has become a step down subsidiary of Britannia Industries. pti
New Delhi
IKIO Lighting files papers with SEBI for IPO
IKIO Lighting Ltd has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 350 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 75 lakh equity shares by promoters. PTI
New Delhi
Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights
Air India has introduced a new in-flight menu on domestic routes amid the onset of the festive season. The new menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetisers and decadent desserts, showcases India’s locally sourced culinary influence, the airline said. pti
New Delhi
NHAI raises Rs 1,217 crore to fund road projects
The NHAI through its latest Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) has raised Rs 1,217 crore to fund road projects. Infrastructure Investment Trusts are instruments on the pattern of mutual funds, designed to pool money from investors and invest in assets that will provide cash flows over a period of time.
