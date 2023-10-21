Adani Green Energy nominee director quits

New Delhi, October 20
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Friday said Ahlem Friga-Noy, a nominee director representing TotalEnergies on the Board of the company, has tendered her resignation. TotalEnergies has nominated a new nominee director in place of Ahlem Friga-Noy, AGEL said in a regulatory filing.
“Ahlem Friga-Noy nominee Director (representing TotalEnergies) on the Board of the company has submitted her resignation with effect from October 23, 2023. Total Energies has nominated a new nominee director in place of Ahlem Friga-Noy,” it said.
The proposal for the appointment of a new nominee director shall be placed before the nomination and remuneration committee and Board of the company, in due course, the filing said without sharing any further detail.
