Adani Green first firm with 10K MW capacity

Ahmedabad: In a first, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has surpassed 10,000 MW of operational portfolio. It will power power more than 5.8 million homes and help avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. IANS
Jindal Stainless to divest 26 pc stake
New Delhi: Jindal Stainless said it aims to complete divestment of its entire 26 per cent stake in Jindal Coke by September .In the first tranche, the company has offloaded 4.87 per cent shares in Jindal Coke for over Rs 36.49 crore. PTI
Govt waives duty on kalanamak rice
New Delhi: The government has removed the 20 per cent duty on the kalanamak variety of rice for exports of up to 1,000 tonnes through six specified customs stations. The duty waiver will come into effect from Wednesday.
