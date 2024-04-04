Adani Green first firm with 10K MW capacity

PTI

Ahmedabad: In a first, Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has surpassed 10,000 MW of operational portfolio. It will power power more than 5.8 million homes and help avoid about 21 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. IANS

Jindal Stainless to divest 26 pc stake

New Delhi: Jindal Stainless said it aims to complete divestment of its entire 26 per cent stake in Jindal Coke by September .In the first tranche, the company has offloaded 4.87 per cent shares in Jindal Coke for over Rs 36.49 crore. PTI

Govt waives duty on kalanamak rice

New Delhi: The government has removed the 20 per cent duty on the kalanamak variety of rice for exports of up to 1,000 tonnes through six specified customs stations. The duty waiver will come into effect from Wednesday.

