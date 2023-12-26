Adani Green inks pact to supply 1,799 MW solar power to SECI

PTI

New Delhi, December 25

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Monday said it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 1,799 MW of solar power.

Targets 45 GW capacity by 2030 With the signing of this balance power purchase agreement, AGEL has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by the SECI in June 2020

Aligned to India’s target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW renewable energy, a five-fold increase from its current operating portfolio

With the signing of this balance PPA, AGEL has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by the SECI in June 2020, a company statement said.

According to the statement, AGEL has announced the execution of a PPA with the SECI to supply 1,799 MW of solar power.

“We are glad to conclude the largest green PPA and enable a sustainable energy landscape. Aligned to India’s target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW renewable energy, a five-fold increase from our current operating portfolio,” Amit Singh, CEO, AGEL, said.

AGEL has progressed on the commitments of the SECI manufacturing-linked solar PV tender, including setting up 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing facilities.

AGEL has already commissioned a solar PV cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2 GW per annum through its associate company Mundra Solar Energy Ltd (MSEL), it stated.

The plant is located at Mundra, Gujarat. AGEL holds 26% shares of MSEL through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.

#Gautam Adani #solar energy