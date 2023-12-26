Adani Green inks pact to supply 1,799 MW solar power to SECI

New Delhi, December 25
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Monday said it has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to supply 1,799 MW of solar power.
Targets 45 GW capacity by 2030
- With the signing of this balance power purchase agreement, AGEL has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by the SECI in June 2020
- Aligned to India’s target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW renewable energy, a five-fold increase from its current operating portfolio
With the signing of this balance PPA, AGEL has completed the power offtake tie-up for the entire 8,000 MW manufacturing-linked solar tender awarded to it by the SECI in June 2020, a company statement said.
According to the statement, AGEL has announced the execution of a PPA with the SECI to supply 1,799 MW of solar power.
“We are glad to conclude the largest green PPA and enable a sustainable energy landscape. Aligned to India’s target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, Adani Green is determined to deliver in excess of 45 GW renewable energy, a five-fold increase from our current operating portfolio,” Amit Singh, CEO, AGEL, said.
AGEL has progressed on the commitments of the SECI manufacturing-linked solar PV tender, including setting up 2 GW of PV cell and module manufacturing facilities.
AGEL has already commissioned a solar PV cell and module manufacturing plant with a capacity of 2 GW per annum through its associate company Mundra Solar Energy Ltd (MSEL), it stated.
The plant is located at Mundra, Gujarat. AGEL holds 26% shares of MSEL through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Ltd.
