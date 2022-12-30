Adani group acquires NDTV founders Roys’ 27.26 per cent equity stake

PTI

New Delhi, December 30

The Adani Group on Friday said it had acquired 27.26 per cent equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy -- founders of the news broadcaster.

"RRPR, an indirect subsidiary of the company and member of the promoter/promoter group of NDTV, has acquired a 27.26 per cent equity stake in NDTV from Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy by way of inter-se transfer...," said a regulatory filing from Adani Enterprises.

On December 23, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy had announced to sell 27.26 per cent out of their remaining 32.26 per cent shareholding in the NDTV to the Adani Group.

"Vishvapradhan Commercial Private Limited (an indirect subsidiary of the company) holds 8.27 per cent equity stake in NDTV and RRPR (prior to the present acquisition) held 29.18 per cent equity stake in NDTV. Consequent to the present acquisition, RRPR will hold 56.45 per cent," the filing said.

Adani Group has acquired Roys' share at the price of Rs 342.65 per share. Based on this price, the sale of 1.75 crore shares would have fetched the Roys up to Rs 602.3 crore.

"The acquisition was completed on December 30, 2022 on the block deal window of NSE," it added.