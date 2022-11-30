Adani Group bags Dharavi revamp project

Mumbai, November 29
The Adani Group has emerged as the highest bidder for the 259-hectare Dharavi Redevelopment Project, a top official said on Tuesday.
The group has put in a Rs 5,069-crore bid for the redevelopment of one of the largest slum sprawls in the world, outbidding DLF, which had quoted Rs 2,025 crore, chief executive officer of the project SVR Srinivas said.
