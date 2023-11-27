Adani Group denies involvement in construction of Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel

New Delhi, November 27
The Gautam Adani group on Monday clarified that it has no direct or indirect involvement in the construction of Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel, where 41 construction workers are trapped since it collapsed more than two weeks back.
The response by an Adani group spokesperson came following persistent social media posts that claimed the conglomeration had arm-twisted the contractors of the project into parting with a controlling stake in it.
“We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction. We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel’s construction,” said the statement.
The group strongly condemned the “nefarious attempts” to link its name to the collapse and said, “at this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families”.
