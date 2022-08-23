Adani group is ‘deeply overleveraged’, warns CreditSights

‘In worst-case scenario, overly ambitious debt-funded growth plans could eventually spiral into a massive debt trap, and possibly culminate into a distressed situation or default of one or more group companies’

Adani group is ‘deeply overleveraged’, warns CreditSights

Gautam Adani. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

Richest Indian Gautam Adani’s ports-to-power-to-cement conglomerate is “deeply overleveraged” with the group predominantly using debt to invest aggressively across existing as well as new businesses, CreditSights, a Fitch Group unit, said on Tuesday.

In a report titled ‘Adani Group: Deeply Overleveraged’, CreditSights said, “In the worst-case scenario, overly ambitious debt-funded growth plans could eventually spiral into a massive debt trap, and possibly culminate into a distressed situation or default of one or more group companies.”

Starting out as a commodities trader in the late 1980s, the Adani group has diversified from mines, ports and power plants into airports, data centers and defence.

Recently, it forayed into the cement sector with a USD 10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim’s India units as well as into alumina manufacturing. Most of this expansion has been funded by debt.

“Over the past few years, the Adani Group has pursued an aggressive expansion plan that has pressurized its credit metrics and cash flows,” CreditSights said. “The Adani Group is increasingly venturing into new and/or unrelated businesses, which are highly capital intensive and raises concerns regarding spreading execution oversight too thin,” it added.

While there is evidence of promoter equity capital injection into group companies, the Adani Group is exposed to moderate levels of governance and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) risks.

“The Adani Group has a strong track record of churning out strong and stable companies through its Adani Enterprises arm, and boasts a portfolio of stable infrastructure assets tied to the healthy functioning of the Indian economy,” the report said.

The Adani Group has six listed entities on the Indian stock exchanges, and a few of its group entities have US dollar bonds outstanding.

The six listed Adani group firms had a gross debt of Rs 2,309 billion as of FY22-end. Net debt after accounting for cash in hand was Rs 1,729 billion.

“In general, the Group has been investing aggressively across both existing and new businesses, predominantly funded with debt, resulting in elevated leverage and solvency ratios,” it said.

This has caused concerns about the Group as a whole, CreditSights said, adding that it remains cautiously watchful of the Group’s growing expansion appetite, which is largely debt-funded.

The Adani Group is the third largest conglomerate in India, after Reliance Industries and the Tata Group. It has a total market capitalization of over USD 200 billion.

In recent years, the Adani Group has become increasingly aggressive in expanding its existing businesses, as well as establishing new ones in different industries.

The rapid expansion has largely been fuelled by debt funding, which has caused the leverage (gross or net debt / EBITDA) of several group companies and hence of the overall consolidated group to soar in the past few years.

“We, as well as many clients and other investors, are becoming increasingly concerned about the group’s rapid pace of growth and its high leverage levels.

“Excessive debt and overleveraging by the group could have a cascading negative effect on the credit quality of the bond issuing entities within the group and heightens contagion risk in case any entity falls into distress,” the report said.

Citing expansion into areas where it has no prior experience or expertise such as copper refining, petrochemicals, telecom and aluminum production, it said the businesses typically dont have the ability to repay the debt immediately considering that they do not make profits in the initial few years.

And so, they will rely on “rolling-over/refinancing the obligations in the initial few years, which is, in turn, dependent on maintaining solid banking relationships and on strong capital market conditions,” it said.

Being the primary incubator for Adani Group’s new and developing businesses, Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) invariably incurs the highest capex amongst its sister entities.

Over the past five years, AEL has invested heavily in new growth sectors that include airports, cement, copper refining, data centers, green hydrogen, petrochemical refining, roads and solar cell manufacturing.

Looking ahead, it plans to foray into the enterprise data in telecom (for internal use at present) and has massive plans to grow its green hydrogen and airports businesses.

Earlier this month, the Group also announced plans to set up a 4.1 million tonnes per annum integrated alumina refinery and a 30 million tonnes iron ore beneficiation plant in Odisha that could cost over Rs 58,000 crore.

On governance, it said the promoter family sits on the boards of all the Adani entities.

Gautam Adani, 60, is the Chairman of all 6 listed Adani entities, and his family members are present on the Boards too, including brother Rajesh Adani (director at various entities), son Karan Adani (director and CEO of APSEZ), nephew Sagar Adani (director of AGEL), and another nephew Pranav Adani (director at AEL & Adani Total Gas).

“While the entrepreneurial vision of Gautam Adani is impressive, it also comes with high key-man risk, as the senior management capability in the group companies in his absence may prove to be inadequate,” CreditSights said.

Adani, it said, may look to hand over the reins of his business empire to the next generation at some point in the next 10 years, as gauged by the senior management/director roles handed to his son or nephews in Adani entities.

“However, he has not publicly disclosed any succession plans for the future,” it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of suspected heart attack in Goa

2
Entertainment

Sonali Phogat had posted a video on Instagram sometime before her death; watch here

3
Punjab

Bambiha group warns Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar in connection with Sidhu Moosewala murder

4
Punjab

Vigilance begins inquiry against GNDU VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father opens Twitter account; check initial reactions

6
Punjab

Former Akali minister Ajit Singh Kohar's nephew shoots himself dead

7
Punjab

Summon Pakistan envoy over Sikh woman's conversion, MEA told

8
Nation

Elon Musk finally meets his Twitter buddy from India

9
Punjab

VB arrests Punjab ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in transport scam

10
Entertainment

Aryan Khan teases dad Shah Rukh Khan with new Instagram pics; when SRK asks for the 'Hat-trick shots', junior Khan gives hilarious response

Don't Miss

View All
A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Top News

3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

3 IAF officers sacked for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan

Deviation from the SOP by three officers led to the accident...

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Federal agency has filed the case after taking cognisance of...

DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea

DRDO, Navy successfully test new missile to tackle threats at sea

VL-SRSAM is designed to hit targets 40-45 kms away

BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks

BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh for controversial remarks

Singh, known for his hard Hindutva views and often controver...

Maharashtra political crisis: SC refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench

Maharashtra political crisis: Supreme Court refers petitions filed by Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde to Constitution bench

The top court orders the listing of petitions before the con...


Cities

View All

Youth ‘fires at’ school bus carrying kids in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru, arrested

Youth ‘fires at’ school bus carrying kids in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru, arrested

Irked over police ‘inaction’, Tarn Taran man hands over drug packet to MLA

Vigilance begins inquiry against GNDU VC Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu

Commonwealth games: 2 Khalsa College, Amritsar, girls shine in fencing championship

Amritsar: At govt hospital, toilet blocks stink to high heaven

Hit-and-run case: Labourers protest ‘inaction’ in Bathinda

Hit-and-run case: Labourers protest 'inaction' in Bathinda

Take concrete steps to check lumpy skin disease: Farmers

Release funds for Bathinda cancer hospital: Harsimrat Badal to Bhagwant Mann

Started before polls, road metalling project stalled in Goniana block

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

PM Modi to inaugurate cancer hospital at Mullanpur in Mohali on Wednesday

PM Modi to inaugurate cancer hospital at Mullanpur in Mohali on Wednesday

Man strangles wife, daughter; hangs self at Kishangarh house

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Chandigarh: Road rage victim’s kin seek Punjab cop’s arrest

Won’t utilise Chandigarh Mayor’s funds: AAP councillors

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Delhi Excise policy: ED registers money laundering case to probe alleged irregularities

Demolition of Noida twin towers will leave behind 35,000 cubic metre of debris

BJP offered me Delhi CM's post to split AAP, claims Manish Sisodia

Constitution Bench to hear Centre vs Delhi Government case

Anthropologically, gods don't belong to upper caste: JNU VC

Shift dump site or face protest: Urban Estate residents to MC

Shift dump site or face protest: Urban Estate residents to Jalandhar MC

Lumpy skin disease: ‘Worst time in 50 yrs, picking carcasses of cattle daily’

Jalandhar hotels, restaurants fined over waste

2 Covid deaths, 45 positive in Jalandhar district

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Ludhiana: 23-yr-old gang-raped at Gill village, 3 held

Former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu remanded to police custody till August 27

Sewer connections of 7 Ludhiana dairies snapped

Victims hold protest, seek arrest of MTP, other accused in Baklavi brawl case

Ludhiana: 10-yr jail for possessing intoxicant

African swine fever spreads in Patiala

African swine fever spreads in Patiala

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University BTech students can get US work permit, says VC

Patiala MC demands completion of dairy shifting project work

1,550 patients avail benefits at five Aam Aadmi Clinics in Patiala district

Anti-begging rally held