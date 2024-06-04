Adani Group m-cap hits pre-Hindenburg level

New Delhi, June 3
Riding on two big rallies on the Indian indices, the Adani Group has regained its total market capitalisation after it was hit by a short-seller report in late FY23.
Reliance shares jump
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday jumped nearly 6 per cent to hit a record high level helping the equity markets register sharp gains.
The market capitalisation of 10 listed Portfolio companies surged by more than Rs 2 lakh crore to surpass Rs 18.5 lakh crore on Monday. The stock of all Adani Group companies advanced on opening bell, with flagship Adani Enterprises gaining over 9 per cent as Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 10 per cent to hit a lifetime high.
The Supreme Court had gave a clean chit to the Adani Group in the Hindenburg case.
