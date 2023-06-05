 Adani Group repays loans worth USD 2.65 billion to complete prepayment programme : The Tribune India

Adani Group repays loans worth USD 2.65 billion to complete prepayment programme

Prepayment done along with interest payment of USD 203 million

Adani Group repays loans worth USD 2.65 billion to complete prepayment programme

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, June 5

Embattled Adani Group on Monday said it has repaid loans aggregating USD 2.65 billion to complete a prepayment programme to cut overall leverage in an attempt to win back investor trust post a damning report of a US short seller.

In a Credit Note released on Monday, Adani Group said it has made a full prepayment of USD 2.15 billion of loans that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate’s listed firms and also another USD 700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement.

“The prepayment was done along with interest payment of USD 203 million,” it added.

Further, the credit update states that the promoters completed the sale of shares in four listed group entities to GQG Partners, a leading global investment firm, for USD 1.87 billion (Rs 15,446 crore).

“The deleveraging programme testifies to the strong liquidity management and capital access at sponsor level even in volatile market conditions, supplementing the solid capital prudence adopted at all portfolio companies,” Adani Group said in the credit update.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January released a damning report alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout that had erased about USD 145 billion in the conglomerate’s market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy. The group has recast its ambitions as well as prepaid some loans to assuage investors.

The credit update further highlights major improvements in key financial metrics - the portfolio’s combined Net Debt to EBITDA ratio has decreased from 3.81 in FY22 to 3.27 in FY23, run rate EBITDA surged from Rs 50,706 crore in FY22 to Rs 66,566 crore in FY23.

The credit update further states that the banking lines of Adani Group continue to show confidence by disbursing new debt and rolling over existing lines of credit.

Moreover, rating agencies both domestic and international rating agencies have reaffirmed their ratings in all the group companies.

Debt Service Cover Ratio (DSCR) has improved to 2.02x during FY23 from 1.47x during FY22. Gross Assets increased to Rs 4.23 lakh crore, up by Rs 1.06 lakh crore. Gross Asset / Net Debt cover has improved to 2.26x in FY23 from 1.98x in FY22.

Continued investments in core infra with gross assets of Rs 3.77 lakh crore (89 per cent of the portfolio) provide long-term multi-decadal visibility of cash flow, it said, adding cash balance was higher by 41.5 per cent at Rs 40,351 crore against Rs 28,519 crore. Free Flow from operations – FFO - (EBITDA less finance cost less tax paid) was Rs 37,538 crore.

Cash Balance and FFO (together at Rs 77,889 crore) are much higher than debt maturity cover for FY24, FY25 and FY26 of Rs 11,796 crore, Rs 32,373 crore and Rs 16,614 crore, respectively, at the combined portfolio level.

#gautam adani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Viral video: Gurugram edtech firm 'locks' employees; company responds

2
Jalandhar

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

3
Himachal

No green nod, 219-km HP 4-lane project stalled

4
Nation

AFT issues warrants against Maj Gen, financial adviser for disobeying order

5
Punjab

540-MW Goindwal Sahib thermal plant on the block

6
Sports

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

7
Punjab The Tribune Impact

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

8
Nation

Odisha train tragedy: Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

9
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

10
Nation

Watch: Bridge collapses in Bihar, government says it was defective, being pulled down; BJP alleges corruption

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Wrestler Sakshi Malik ends protest, to resume railways duty, 2 days after meeting Amit Shah

Top wrestlers resume railways duty, Sakshi Malik says will continue protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Asks not to spread fake news amid reports of her distancing ...

US putting ‘full weight’ behind India’s defence modernisation: Defence Secretary Austin

US putting 'full weight' behind India's defence modernisation: Defence Secretary Austin

‘US-India partnership is a cornerstone for a free and open I...

Jailed gangster Mukhtar Ansari convicted in 32-year-old murder case

Jailed gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life term in 32-year-old murder case

On August 3, 1991, Congress leader and brother of former MLA...

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

AAP Baba Bakala MLA Dalbir Tong injured in road accident; elderly man dies

Mishap occurred on Chandigarh road near Langriya village in ...

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests’ earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests’ earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

Amritsar ‘bandh’ on Tuesday, Sikh activists conduct ‘march’ ...


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests’ earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

Bluestar anniversary: Akal Takht directs SGPC to ensure peace, says five high priests’ earlier resolution to be implemented in Golden Temple complex

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Philanthropist Bhagat Puran Singh's profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says no to affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University

NIRF 2023: Panjab University slips down three positions to 44th rank

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Chandigarh: Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Manish Sisodia fails to get relief, Delhi HC rejects interim bail plea in money laundering case

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Over 30 held as security guards, students clash inside university in Greater Noida

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

3 ‘drunken’ men hurl bricks at Punjab Minister Balkar Singh’s car in Jalandhar late last night; arrested

Punjab minister Balkar Singh's escort vehicle attacked by drunken youths, 4 arrested

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

591 stubble-burning cases in Jalandhar district so far

Cleaner murders driver, sets body on fire

Open House: Do you see more accountability and transparency in the government offices now?

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected