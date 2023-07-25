 Adani Group shares jump, adds Rs 50,501 crore in a day : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Adani Group shares jump, adds Rs 50,501 crore in a day

Adani Group shares jump, adds Rs 50,501 crore in a day

Market experts attribute the reasons for the rise in stock prices to an increase in interest from domestic investors

Adani Group shares jump, adds Rs 50,501 crore in a day

The news broadcaster NDTV hit the upper circuit limit, closing at Rs 238.75, marking a gain of 4.99 per cent. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, July 25

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s ports to power conglomerate added over Rs 50,501 crore in market capitalisation in a single day on Tuesday as shares of all the 10 listed group companies surged on renewed interest from domestic investors.

The overall market capitalisation of the 10 Adani Group companies stood at over Rs 10.6 lakh crore at the end of trading on Tuesday on the BSE, up Rs 10,501.26 crore over an m-cap of around Rs 10.1 lakh crore on the previous year, stock exchange data showed.

Market experts attribute the reasons for the rise in stock prices to an increase in interest from domestic investors.

“Definitely, there is significant interest from investors like retail, HNIs and family offices. Also, the market is catching up with the fundamentals of the Adani Group companies. The Hindenburg issue has taken a backseat and the market is judging the group by its financial performance,” said a head of research of a domestic brokerage house.

Notable performers were renewable energy arm Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), city gas distributor Adani Total Gas Ltd (ATGL), and news broadcaster NDTV, all of which hit the upper circuit limits.

Leading the charge, AGEL registered a significant 10 per cent gain, with Adani Power not far behind, clocking a 9.3 per cent increase.

Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship firm, saw a gain of 2 per cent, boosting its market capitalisation to Rs 2.81 lakh crore. Adani Transmission, riding high on a nearly 8 per cent gain to its previous close, saw its current market price reach Rs 834.80, which in turn propelled its market cap to Rs 93,121 crore on the BSE.

Shares of Adani Wilmar rose by 4.57 per cent, driving its current market price to Rs 416.65, thereby increasing its market capitalisation to Rs 54,151 crore. ATGL witnessed a 5 per cent gain, elevating its market cap to Rs 72,856 crore.

Adani Ports and its shares followed suit, rising by 1.90 per cent to Rs 749.35, and raising the market cap to Rs 1,61,870 crore.

Adani’s cement sector stocks, Ambuja Cements, also saw a healthy growth of 4.10 per cent, lifting its market cap to Rs 87,418 crore. The ACC shares climbed 4.83 per cent, increasing the market cap to Rs 35,528 crore.

The news broadcaster NDTV hit the upper circuit limit, closing at Rs 238.75, marking a gain of 4.99 per cent.

The recent surge in Adani Group’s market value reflects the various investor confidence-building measures implemented by the conglomerate in the wake of the Hindenburg report, which has resulted in the group’s market value recovering to over Rs 10.6 lakh crore from its post-Hindenburg lows of Rs 6.5 lakh crore.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research in January released a damning report alleging accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at Adani Group, triggering a stock market rout that had erased about USD 145 billion in the conglomerate’s market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy that includes recasting its ambitions, scrapping acquisitions, pre-paying debt to address concerns about its cash flows and borrowings, and scaling back its pace of spending on new projects.

US-based investment firm GQG Partners invested in Adani Group companies in three tranches over the last five months. GQG had initially invested USD 1.87 billion in four group companies in March and followed by open market purchases of about USD 500 million in May. GQG bought another USD 1 billion worth of stocks in several Adani Group companies in late June.

These strategic investments by GQG Partners align with the Adani family’s strategy to reassure investors of their commitment to growth and exemplify GQG’s confidence in the group’s robust business model, despite the past Hindenburg crisis.

Adani Group’s financial performance of its listed portfolio also showed strong growth year-on-year with an EBITDA growth of 36 per cent to Rs 57,219 crore in FY23 despite the Hindenburg crisis.

#Gautam Adani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

2
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

3
Chandigarh

Video of altercation between Punjab AAP MLA, Chandigarh traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

4
Nation

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

5
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

6
Punjab

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

7
Himachal

Hill sinking, landslide fear grips Kullu district residents

8
Haryana

Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

9
Punjab

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

10
Himachal

Kullu: Reservoir water flows above Malana barrage

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

Top News

PM Modi cites names of ‘East India company’, PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

Mizos of Mizoram share ethnic ties with Kukis of Manipur, Ku...

Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

‘Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA’, said Rah...

Ready to debate Manipur for as long as you want: Amit Shah writes to Opposition leaders

Ready to debate Manipur for as long as you want: Amit Shah writes to Opposition leaders

Parliament impasse over disagreement on rules for debating M...

China removes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor Wang Yi

China removes 'missing' foreign minister Qin Gang, replaces him with his predecessor Wang Yi

Wang had previously served as China's top diplomat in his ca...


Cities

View All

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Breaches in Kasur drain add to flood woes for farmers

Amritsar MC finds it difficult to remove stray dogs from Heritage Street

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Knotty affair: Himmat Singh Avenue where wires can get entangled in passing vehicles

Land bought at ‘low’ rate, Vigilance grills Manpreet

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

Search ops in Bathinda: 41 held, drugs, Rs 3.5L seized

Chandigarh MC approve free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Chandigarh: AAP leaders, volunteers face water cannons as they try to cross police barricades

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Poor drainage adds to chaos, traffic crawls on waterlogged NH for 3 hrs

Two girls die, three hurt in Chandigarh factory fire

Governor visit brings some respite to residents of Dadu Majra

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Yamuna’s water level follows downward trend in Delhi, but still above danger mark

Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

Supreme Court raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Monsoon fury: Sutlej swells, Lohian villages in Jalandhar district flooded again

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, Punjab CM for relief

Floods wash away crops in Lohian, leave marginal farmers mired in debt

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Illegal mining: 10 held for attacking policemen

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Neglected Kakowal Road plagues commuters

Public bear the brunt as revenue officials observe strike

2 workers die in wall collapse

2 workers die in wall collapse

Commando on duty near temple dies of bullet injury

Cops thrashed women protesters, alleges panel

Tangri water level at danger mark, ‘no need to panic’

Reality therapy helps in depression: Varsity study