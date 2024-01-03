 Adani group stocks settle higher after Supreme Court ruling : The Tribune India

  Business
  Adani group stocks settle higher after Supreme Court ruling

Adani group stocks settle higher after Supreme Court ruling

Adani Energy jumps nearly 12 per cent, while Adani Total climbs 10 per cent

Adani group stocks settle higher after Supreme Court ruling

Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file



PTI

New Delhi, January 3

Shares of Adani group companies ended higher on Wednesday, defying a weak trend in the broader equity market, after the Supreme Court ruled that there was no ground to order an investigation by an SIT or other probe agency into allegations against the group.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said capital market regulator Sebi must conclude its probe within three months.

Adani Energy Solutions zoomed 11.60 per cent, Adani Total Gas climbed 9.84 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 6 per cent and Adani Power 4.99 per cent on the BSE.

Shares of Adani Wilmar went up by 3.97 per cent, while NDTV (3.66 per cent), Adani Enterprises (2.45 per cent), Adani Ports (1.39 per cent), Ambuja Cements (0.94 per cent) and ACC (0.10 per cent) also advanced.

In morning trade, Adani Energy Solutions zoomed 17.83 per cent, NDTV jumped 11.39 per cent, Adani Total Gas climbed 9.99 per cent, Adani Green Energy soared 9.13 per cent and Adani Enterprises surged 9.11 per cent.

Shares of Adani Wilmar went up by 8.52 per cent, Adani Ports climbed 6 per cent, Adani Power by 4.99 per cent, Ambuja Cements by 3.46 per cent and ACC by 2.96 per cent.

Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements also hit their 52-week high levels during the morning trade.

The combined market valuation of all the 10 group firms stood at Rs 15,11,073.97 crore. The group firms together added Rs 64,189.16 crore in market valuation from yesterday's close.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 535.88 points or 0.75 per cent lower at 71,356.60, and the Nifty declined 148.45 points or 0.69 per cent to 21,517.35.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed Sebi to complete its probe into two pending cases relating to allegations against the Adani group within three months.

Holding that it cannot regulate Sebi's power of investigation, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that Sebi has completed its probe in 22 out of 24 cases relating to allegations against the Adani group.

The apex court also said that the facts of the case do not warrant the transfer of the probe into the matter to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or other probe agency.

The top court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant. Adani group has denied all allegations.

