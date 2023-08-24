Adani Group’s Q1 profit up 42%

PTI

New Delhi, August 23

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate clocked a 42% year-on-year growth in pre-tax profit, as businesses ranging from airports to power and sea ports registered impressive growth, the group said on Wednesday.

All-time high EBITDA of Rs 23,532 crore in April-June was almost equal to the full-year FY19 (April 2018 to March 2019 fiscal year) EBITDA of Rs 24,780 crore, Adani Group said.

Core infrastructure and utility platform generated EBITDA of Rs 20,233 crore, accounting for 86% of the total portfolio EBITDA

The conglomerate that spans 10 listed companies ranging from flagship incubator Adani Enterprises Ltd to ports business (Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd), renewable unit (Adani Green Energy Ltd), power utility (Adani Power Ltd), electricity transmission firm (Adani Energy Solutions), and city gas business (Adani Total Gas Ltd), had a net debt of Rs 18,689.7 crore after accounting for a cash balance of Rs 42,115 crore.

