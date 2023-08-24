Adani Group’s Q1 profit up 42%

New Delhi, August 23
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate clocked a 42% year-on-year growth in pre-tax profit, as businesses ranging from airports to power and sea ports registered impressive growth, the group said on Wednesday.
All-time high EBITDA of Rs 23,532 crore in April-June was almost equal to the full-year FY19 (April 2018 to March 2019 fiscal year) EBITDA of Rs 24,780 crore, Adani Group said.
- At Rs 23,532 crore, the EBITDA in April-June quarter was at an all-time high
- Core infrastructure and utility platform generated EBITDA of Rs 20,233 crore, accounting for 86% of the total portfolio EBITDA
The conglomerate that spans 10 listed companies ranging from flagship incubator Adani Enterprises Ltd to ports business (Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd), renewable unit (Adani Green Energy Ltd), power utility (Adani Power Ltd), electricity transmission firm (Adani Energy Solutions), and city gas business (Adani Total Gas Ltd), had a net debt of Rs 18,689.7 crore after accounting for a cash balance of Rs 42,115 crore.
Core infrastructure and utility platform, which generates stable and assured cash flows, generated EBITDA of Rs 20,233 crore, accounting for 86% of the total portfolio EBITDA.
